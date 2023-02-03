Read full article on original website
David Brigman
3d ago
y the hell is it all about racism hell I don't see color.the only color here that messed up is the dam water an that's from how Jackson runs it's City all they want is money for there own pockets
WLBT
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McClain Lodge in Rankin County invites families to experience exotic animals, according to their website, “like never before.”. One of their frequent visitors since 2020: The USDA. The USDA stated in a 2020 citation report that McClain Lodge failed to demonstrate adequate experience and...
WLBT
Utilities delayed due to previous occupants’ outstanding bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re moving into or renovating a home, in some instances, you could be held responsible for the prior tenants’ outstanding utility bills. That is the case with one Jackson woman trying to remodel a family home where she didn’t live. This resident...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault
I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
WLBT
‘Mile long and an inch deep’: Jackson mayor questions support of bill that would redirect 1% tax to water, sewer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba believes a bill that would require the city’s infrastructure sales tax to go to water and sewer only is a violation of federal voting laws. “I believe it’s a violation of the Voting Rights Act,” he said, “because people went...
Another lawsuit filed over Jackson garbage collection
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the City of Jackson awaits a decision from the Mississippi Supreme Court on the garbage collection dispute, the City Council has taken steps to move forward if Richard’s Disposal has to cease operations. The attorney for the City Council, Deshun Martin, filed another lawsuit last week. He asked a judge […]
WLBT
Hinds County Sheriff’s Dept. offers internship to Jackson State students
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University students studying criminal justice are getting a chance to see the Hinds County judicial system up close with a new sheriff’s department internship program. Four Jackson State University students are stepping out of the classroom and into Hinds County offices for the...
Corporal punishment was used in schools 4,300 times last year. Here’s what districts are doing to change that.
Shortly after moving to Madison, Jamie Bardwell learned that the Madison County School District requires parents to opt out in writing from corporal punishment being used on their children, a fact she discovered from other students talking about it in her son’s class. “A kid got paddled, came back and told my son, and my […]
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Lawmakers Trying to Take Over Jackson Water Funds, Federal Manager Warns
JACKSON, Miss. — The freeze of early 2021 wasn’t the origin of the water system collapse in Jackson, Miss. But the winter storm introduced the country to Jackson’s aging and improperly maintained pipes and water plants, which failed and left residents without clean water for more than a month.
Kentucky man found guilty of $2 million investment fraud involving Mississippi properties — many of them of them uninhabitable
A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
WLBT
Jackson mayor, city councilman at odds over public works director vacancy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has had four public works directors in three years and will soon get a fifth. The current vacancy - which has gone unfilled for more than two months - has Jackson’s mayor and one city councilman at odds. When I called...
WTOK-TV
Jackson city leaders pass resolution opposing House Bill 1020, calling the bill unconstitutional and disrespectful
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - House Bill 1020 continues to receive a lot of backlash, this time… from the Jackson City Council. During a special called meeting on Friday, the council passed a resolution saying they oppose the bill. The council also voted to give a copy of the resolution...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
State’s Black leaders say ‘NO’ to HB 1020
Despite Tuesday’s chilling temperature, hundreds gathered on the south side of the State Capitol to amplify their outrage of House Bill 1020. The bill, introduced by Rep. Trey Lamar of Senatobia, proposes to expand the size of the so-called Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID), place that district under the exclusive police jurisdiction of the Capitol Police force, and create a special judiciary – judges, clerks and prosecuting attorneys – for that district. It would also divert 18% of the tax revenue normally returned to Jackson to fund the district.
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, February 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson....
Mississippi House seeks to take control of Jackson tax revenue, use money for water system
The Mississippi House voted Thursday to further restrict how the capital city of Jackson, which has struggled with water problems, can spend money from a 1% local sales tax — the latest effort in the Republican-led Legislature to control actions of the Democratic-led city. Jackson voters approved the tax...
WAPT
Attorney for family of man who died in JPD custody applauds mayor’s response
JACKSON, Miss. — The attorney for the family of a man who died while in Jackson police custody is applauding the mayor’s public disagreement with Chief James Davis. "It’s encouraging that he would make that statement publicly," attorney Daryl Washington said. During a news conference Monday, Mayor...
WLBT
‘We need more snitches’: Councilman Stokes says more funding for informants could help curb Jackson crime
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One day after a killing in north Jackson, a councilman proposes paying more for informants could help solve and prevent future violent crimes. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he plans to place the item on next week’s agenda. “We can’t wait till a person...
Jackson Free Press
Oklahoma Mayor Helps Guide Jackson Vision
It's not every day a governor opens for a headlining mayor. That was the case Wednesday, though, when Gov. Phil Bryant gave an introductory speech before Oklahoma City, Okla. Mayor Mick Cornett gave some resounding words to the more-than 500 audience members at the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership's annual meeting.
WLBT
Hinds Co. District 1 supervisor challenging candidacy of Democratic primary opponent
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor says an opponent’s candidacy should be tossed, citing residency requirements. On Thursday, District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham filed a formal challenge to the candidacy of Eva Crisler, who is running against him in the Democratic primary. The complaint was filed with...
WAPT
Belhaven University taking a stand after rash of crime on and around campus
JACKSON, Miss. — Belhaven University is fighting back against a recent rash of crimes on or near campus. Surveillance video from Friday shows a thief driving up to a truck on the Belhaven campus and stealing several items before making a run for it. "Right now, as you know,...
Crane fire leads to temporary closure of I-20 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at U.S. 61 in Warren County have been closed. According to MDOT, crews are working to remove a crane that caught fire while traveling on I-20 eastbound Monday evening. The closure is expected to last […]
