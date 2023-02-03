ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 9

David Brigman
3d ago

y the hell is it all about racism hell I don't see color.the only color here that messed up is the dam water an that's from how Jackson runs it's City all they want is money for there own pockets

WLBT

USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McClain Lodge in Rankin County invites families to experience exotic animals, according to their website, “like never before.”. One of their frequent visitors since 2020: The USDA. The USDA stated in a 2020 citation report that McClain Lodge failed to demonstrate adequate experience and...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Utilities delayed due to previous occupants’ outstanding bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re moving into or renovating a home, in some instances, you could be held responsible for the prior tenants’ outstanding utility bills. That is the case with one Jackson woman trying to remodel a family home where she didn’t live. This resident...
JACKSON, MS
mississippifreepress.org

‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault

I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Another lawsuit filed over Jackson garbage collection

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the City of Jackson awaits a decision from the Mississippi Supreme Court on the garbage collection dispute, the City Council has taken steps to move forward if Richard’s Disposal has to cease operations. The attorney for the City Council, Deshun Martin, filed another lawsuit last week. He asked a judge […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Hinds County Sheriff’s Dept. offers internship to Jackson State students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University students studying criminal justice are getting a chance to see the Hinds County judicial system up close with a new sheriff’s department internship program. Four Jackson State University students are stepping out of the classroom and into Hinds County offices for the...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Kentucky man found guilty of $2 million investment fraud involving Mississippi properties — many of them of them uninhabitable

A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
JACKSON, MS
jacksonadvocateonline.com

State’s Black leaders say ‘NO’ to HB 1020

Despite Tuesday’s chilling temperature, hundreds gathered on the south side of the State Capitol to amplify their outrage of House Bill 1020. The bill, introduced by Rep. Trey Lamar of Senatobia, proposes to expand the size of the so-called Capitol Complex Improvement District (CCID), place that district under the exclusive police jurisdiction of the Capitol Police force, and create a special judiciary – judges, clerks and prosecuting attorneys – for that district. It would also divert 18% of the tax revenue normally returned to Jackson to fund the district.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, February 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson....
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Free Press

Oklahoma Mayor Helps Guide Jackson Vision

It's not every day a governor opens for a headlining mayor. That was the case Wednesday, though, when Gov. Phil Bryant gave an introductory speech before Oklahoma City, Okla. Mayor Mick Cornett gave some resounding words to the more-than 500 audience members at the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership's annual meeting.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WJTV 12

Crane fire leads to temporary closure of I-20 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at U.S. 61 in Warren County have been closed. According to MDOT, crews are working to remove a crane that caught fire while traveling on I-20 eastbound Monday evening. The closure is expected to last […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS

