ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Pad Thai Restaurant’

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Opening in 2021, ‘Pad Thai Restaurant’ has been serving up authentic Thai cuisine to many loyal customers. “It’s definitely tough, but it’s been good,” said co-owner Joe Bandasack. “A lot of people come in and they kind of mention the old restaurant, so that’s a good feeling. We try to give everyone the best authentic taste we can around here.”
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Public Schools hosts Junior Internship Day

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools is helping their students get a better idea of what it’ll be like in the workforce. GIPS held its third-annual Junior Internship Day inside the Bosselman Conference Center on Tuesday. The event gave Grand Island Senior High School junior students...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island Senior High School host first-ever robotics tournament

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made on the campus of Grand Island Senior High School, as one of the schools’ newest program took a major step forward. GISH hosted the “Clash on the Platte” Robotic Tournament. It’s the first time in school history a robotic tournament came to GISH and featured schools from across the region including the Cornhusker state, Kansas and Missouri.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Family displaced after Grand Island house fire

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A family of six is displaced after a house fire in Grand Island Sunday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Ed Carlin, GIFD got a call of smoke coming from the upstairs bedroom of a house in the 500 block of N. Walnut Street around 4:00 p.m.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Over 40 teams compete at ESU 9′s quiz bowl

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s quiz bowl week in Hastings, and over 40 schools brought their talents to the North Shore Church. Educational Service Unit 9 gathered schools from throughout its area for the first day of the competition. Day one featured the elementary school kids showing off their expertise. Wednesday is dedicated to the high schoolers, then Thursday is junior high’s day to shine.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Staying warm, Wednesday but changes coming ...

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There will be more mild weather to enjoy on Wednesday but lest we get complacent, Thursday’s weather will be a reminder that we are indeed still in the throws of winter. Sunshine will greet you as you head out the door on Wednesday, with light southwest winds bringing the promise of another day with above normal temperatures for this time of year. Highs will warm to the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s along and south of I-80.
HASTINGS, NE
Kristen Walters

Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska

A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Electrical fires are a big concern for fire officials

It’s quiz bowl week in Hastings, and over 40 schools brought their talents to the North Shore Church. On Febuary 10, amidst the hustle and bustle of the first race day of 2023, Dustyn Stortzum's voice will be broadcast throughout Fonner Park.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Electricity to blame for a fire at a Hastings business

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a closed business on Sunday afternoon. According to Hastings Fire Chief Brad Starling, just before five they received reports of smoke in the air near the 1000 block of South Elm in Hastings. Fire crews rushed to...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems

HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
ASHTON, NE
doniphanherald.com

Grand Island mentorship pair goes from middle school to graduation and beyond

GRAND ISLAND — Sixth grader Alondra Zapata was a quiet child, not saying much the first couple times she met with her mentor. Then a student at Barr Middle School, Zapata was matched with TeamMates mentor Dianne Schneider. The quiet young girl had no idea she would celebrate graduation, marriage and the birth of her first child with Schneider more than a decade later.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Second person charged in Grand Island Travelodge robbery

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A second person has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Grand Island motel. Grand Island Police arrested Donald Evans, 38, of Grand Island on Feb. 2 following their investigation into the case. Evans has since been charged with felony aiding and abetting a...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island girls bowling earns Class A runner-up finish

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Talk about a day of highs and lows. The Grand Island girls bowling team started Monday on about the worst note you could have - a convincing 3-0 loss to Norfolk to open the Class A state tournament. One more loss and their time in Lincoln was over before it even began.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

May trials set in 2022 Grand Island police shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two trials are scheduled in May for suspects connected to an August shooting incident involving Grand Island police. Omar Tax Cervantes, 17, of Alda, is charged with 17 felonies in connection with the incident, including six counts of Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, two counts of Attempted First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, two counts of Accessory to a Felony, two counts of Terroristic Threats, two counts of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and one count each of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy