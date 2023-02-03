Read full article on original website
Dillard’s Closing Longstanding Location on March 28thJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Beloved store chain closing another location in NebraskaKristen WaltersGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21Joel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a HotelJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and MinnesotaEdy ZooGrand Island, NE
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: ‘Pad Thai Restaurant’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Opening in 2021, ‘Pad Thai Restaurant’ has been serving up authentic Thai cuisine to many loyal customers. “It’s definitely tough, but it’s been good,” said co-owner Joe Bandasack. “A lot of people come in and they kind of mention the old restaurant, so that’s a good feeling. We try to give everyone the best authentic taste we can around here.”
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Schools hosts Junior Internship Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools is helping their students get a better idea of what it’ll be like in the workforce. GIPS held its third-annual Junior Internship Day inside the Bosselman Conference Center on Tuesday. The event gave Grand Island Senior High School junior students...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Senior High School host first-ever robotics tournament
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - History was made on the campus of Grand Island Senior High School, as one of the schools’ newest program took a major step forward. GISH hosted the “Clash on the Platte” Robotic Tournament. It’s the first time in school history a robotic tournament came to GISH and featured schools from across the region including the Cornhusker state, Kansas and Missouri.
KSNB Local4
Family displaced after Grand Island house fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A family of six is displaced after a house fire in Grand Island Sunday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Ed Carlin, GIFD got a call of smoke coming from the upstairs bedroom of a house in the 500 block of N. Walnut Street around 4:00 p.m.
KSNB Local4
Over 40 teams compete at ESU 9′s quiz bowl
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s quiz bowl week in Hastings, and over 40 schools brought their talents to the North Shore Church. Educational Service Unit 9 gathered schools from throughout its area for the first day of the competition. Day one featured the elementary school kids showing off their expertise. Wednesday is dedicated to the high schoolers, then Thursday is junior high’s day to shine.
KSNB Local4
Staying warm, Wednesday but changes coming ...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There will be more mild weather to enjoy on Wednesday but lest we get complacent, Thursday’s weather will be a reminder that we are indeed still in the throws of winter. Sunshine will greet you as you head out the door on Wednesday, with light southwest winds bringing the promise of another day with above normal temperatures for this time of year. Highs will warm to the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s along and south of I-80.
Beloved store chain closing another location in Nebraska
A major retail store anchoring a mall in Nebraska recently announced that it would be closing permanently next month. Read on to learn more. The major retail store chain Dillard's has been an anchor store at the Conestoga Mall in Grand Island since 1988. Unfortunately, according to local sources, Dillard's recently announced that they would be closing this store location at 3404 W. 13th Street in Grand Island next month.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Help needed keeping track of possible ice jam flooding in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The U.S. National Weather Service in Hastings is asking for help tracking any potential ice jam flooding. It says photos shared by Valley County Emergency Manager Scott Philbrick may already show some underwater fields. The pictures were taken along the North Loup River near Elyria.
KSNB Local4
Electrical fires are a big concern for fire officials
It’s quiz bowl week in Hastings, and over 40 schools brought their talents to the North Shore Church. On Febuary 10, amidst the hustle and bustle of the first race day of 2023, Dustyn Stortzum's voice will be broadcast throughout Fonner Park.
KSNB Local4
Electricity to blame for a fire at a Hastings business
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a closed business on Sunday afternoon. According to Hastings Fire Chief Brad Starling, just before five they received reports of smoke in the air near the 1000 block of South Elm in Hastings. Fire crews rushed to...
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
doniphanherald.com
Grand Island mentorship pair goes from middle school to graduation and beyond
GRAND ISLAND — Sixth grader Alondra Zapata was a quiet child, not saying much the first couple times she met with her mentor. Then a student at Barr Middle School, Zapata was matched with TeamMates mentor Dianne Schneider. The quiet young girl had no idea she would celebrate graduation, marriage and the birth of her first child with Schneider more than a decade later.
KSNB Local4
Broken Bow wrestling finishes first in Class C State Duals, St. Paul third
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - State Dual wrestling took place at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney on Saturday. In Class C, the Broken Bow Indians claimed first, whereas the St. Paul Wildcats took home third. Here are the final results:. -Millard South took home first in Class A. -Skutt Catholic...
KSNB Local4
Second person charged in Grand Island Travelodge robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A second person has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Grand Island motel. Grand Island Police arrested Donald Evans, 38, of Grand Island on Feb. 2 following their investigation into the case. Evans has since been charged with felony aiding and abetting a...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island girls bowling earns Class A runner-up finish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Talk about a day of highs and lows. The Grand Island girls bowling team started Monday on about the worst note you could have - a convincing 3-0 loss to Norfolk to open the Class A state tournament. One more loss and their time in Lincoln was over before it even began.
KSNB Local4
York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
knopnews2.com
Central Nebraska would add a County Judge under a bill heard this week in the Legislature
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Legislature’s Judiciary Committee heard testimony Friday on a bill that would add a county judge to the judicial district serving Buffalo and Hall counties. Current state law sets the number of county judges in Nebraska’s Ninth District, which contains Buffalo and Hall...
KSNB Local4
May trials set in 2022 Grand Island police shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two trials are scheduled in May for suspects connected to an August shooting incident involving Grand Island police. Omar Tax Cervantes, 17, of Alda, is charged with 17 felonies in connection with the incident, including six counts of Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony, two counts of Attempted First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, two counts of Accessory to a Felony, two counts of Terroristic Threats, two counts of Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and one count each of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball dribbles to first in Top 5 Plays
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Top 5 Plays are back and it’s jam packed!. 3. Central City boys basketball’s Derek Pfeifer and Ayden Zikmund. 1. Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball’s Parker Volk. See embedded video for full highlights.
