Gizmodo
Save Precious Desk Space With a Sliding Split Keyboard That's Also Your Mouse
There’s a long history of very good reasons for using an external keyboard instead of your MacBook’s, but it does put the laptop’s very useful trackpad out of reach. Instead of spending $149 on Apple’s standalone Magic Trackpad, Taliyah Huang designed and built a custom split keyboard with its own mouse and trackpad functionality built right in.
Gizmodo
OnePlus 11 is a Great Value for No-Frills Android Lovers
It is officially new smartphone season, and we’re starting this year’s corral with value. The OnePlus 11 isn’t as flashy as the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, nor does it have proprietary hardware like the AI-focused Tensor chip found in Google’s Pixel 7 lineup. It’s just a good Android smartphone that’s competitively priced. If you’re a performance user looking for a deal, the OnePlus 11 is still costly with it $700 starting point, but offers a high refresh rate, long battery life, and telephoto lens. It’s not quite enough to compare to the Pixel 7 Pro, but offers more than the base Pixel 7 for a simple $100 premium.
Gizmodo
Sennheiser Boosts the Bass With a New Addition to Its Long Adored 600-Series Headphones
Headphone enthusiasts can be a fickle bunch, but if you manage to pull a group of them away from their amps and Super Audio CD players to ask them to recommend a pair of cans, most would point you towards the Sennheiser 600-series. Over the past 25 years, Sennheiser has been trickling out minor updates to the line, but the latest addition—the new HD 660S2—address a common complaint with recent models.
Gizmodo
Dell Cuts 6,600 Jobs as PC Sales Drop
Dell is following in the footsteps of the wider tech industry and is laying off around 6,600 positions. The company is citing a reduced demand for PCs—as well as the economy—for the decision. According to Bloomberg, the cuts will amount to about 5% of the company’s workforce. Likewise,...
Gizmodo
Open Channel: What Twitter Bots Will You Miss After the API Change?
It probably goes without saying, but Elon Musk’s current tenure as Twitter’s CEO has been pretty chaotic, and not in the fun way. Between constantly changing things without any real warning and trying to get money any way possible, the popular social media site feels like it’s about to fall apart at any moment now, and he’s only been CEO for three months. And it’s even more noticeable because the man is desperately looking to find a way to pay back his $44 billion acquisition any way possible.
Gizmodo
Microsoft's New ChatGPT-Powered Bing Preview Goes Live Today
Microsoft reps came out swinging Tuesday in a massive press blitz, though they were acting more like an artificial intelligence-driven Terminator than any live human being. Sure, the product folks at the company’s conference held at Microsoft’s Redmond, Washington headquarters and on the company blog talked with all too familiar nerdy excitement, but you can tell Microsoft talked up its newest ChatGPT-like integration into its long-maligned search engine with only one thought in mind: “kill Google.”
Gizmodo
Zuckerberg Confirms Meta Quest 3 VR Headset Will Have Full Color Mixed Reality
Mark Zuckerberg said in a recent earnings call that Meta’s next consumer oriented headset, speculated to be the Meta Quest 3, will include full color mixed reality features. This could be a major shift in the VR industry and the company’s continuing fascination with shared virtual spaces. In...
Gizmodo
Meet Bard, Google's Answer to ChatGPT
Nothing has made the tech industry cower quite the way ChatGPT has. While some have tried to hop on board asap, others—like Google—are attempting to compete. The tech giant has just announced its answer to the wildly popular chatbot, and it’s called Bard. Bard is Google’s own...
Gizmodo
After a Dozen Lawsuits, Apple Breaks Its Silence on Privacy Problems
In November, Gizmodo exclusively reported that Apple harvests data about its users even after they flip the switch on an iPhone privacy setting that promises to “disable the sharing of device analytics altogether.” Since then, consumers across the country have filed at least 12 different class-action lawsuits about the problem. Apple ignored dozens of questions from Gizmodo and other reporters, until now. In an article in The Hollywood Reporter, Apple finally broke its silence—with a statement that seems to include glaring contradictions.
