Florida State

CBS Minnesota

IRS tells millions of Americans to hold off on tax filing

The IRS is asking millions of taxpayers in California, Colorado and other states that issued tax rebates last year to hold off on filing their taxes. The reason: The agency said it is seeking to clarify whether those tax rebates and special refunds are considered taxable income. "We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week," the IRS said on Friday. About 16 million California residents received "middle-class tax refund" checks of $350 per eligible taxpayer last year, part of a relief package designed by the state to help residents cope with soaring inflation at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Transcript: Biden's second State of the Union address

Transcript of President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address, as prepared for delivery and as provided by the White House:. Mr. Speaker. Madam Vice President. Our First Lady and Second Gentleman. Members of Congress and the Cabinet. Leaders of our military. Mr. Chief Justice, Associate Justices, and retired Justices of the Supreme Court. And you, my fellow Americans.
SFGate

'Invasion' language continues after El Paso Walmart shooting

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — From inside a Texas Walmart in 2019 during one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history, Adria Gonzalez heard the gunman shout epithets against Mexicans as she helped panicked shoppers toward the store exits. She won't be there Wednesday when Patrick Crusius is...
EL PASO, TX

