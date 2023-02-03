Read full article on original website
Related
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Rumored Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin announces divorce from husband after moving to home of lobbyist, donor
Democratic Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, a rumored Senate candidate, announced she and her husband of 12 years are divorcing.
Kevin McCarthy shushes Marjorie Taylor Greene during State of the Union
It wasn't Greene's first outburst of the evening.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders reaches highest GOP standing yet with response to Biden
For nearly two years, Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as the voice of the Trump administration. On Tuesday night, the now-Arkansas governor will serve as the voice of the entire Republican Party, giving its official response to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Sanders, who left her position as White House press secretary in July…
IRS tells millions of Americans to hold off on tax filing
The IRS is asking millions of taxpayers in California, Colorado and other states that issued tax rebates last year to hold off on filing their taxes. The reason: The agency said it is seeking to clarify whether those tax rebates and special refunds are considered taxable income. "We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week," the IRS said on Friday. About 16 million California residents received "middle-class tax refund" checks of $350 per eligible taxpayer last year, part of a relief package designed by the state to help residents cope with soaring inflation at...
Biden's State of the Union temporarily goes off rails over Social Security dig
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy closed his eyes and shook his head while Marjorie Taylor Greene stood up and yelled, "You lie!"
SFGate
Transcript: Biden's second State of the Union address
Transcript of President Joe Biden's second State of the Union address, as prepared for delivery and as provided by the White House:. Mr. Speaker. Madam Vice President. Our First Lady and Second Gentleman. Members of Congress and the Cabinet. Leaders of our military. Mr. Chief Justice, Associate Justices, and retired Justices of the Supreme Court. And you, my fellow Americans.
SFGate
'Invasion' language continues after El Paso Walmart shooting
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — From inside a Texas Walmart in 2019 during one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history, Adria Gonzalez heard the gunman shout epithets against Mexicans as she helped panicked shoppers toward the store exits. She won't be there Wednesday when Patrick Crusius is...
Calif. Dem publicly embarrasses GOP over wrong 'coastal elites' tweet
The official GOP Twitter account made a post mocking "coastal elites." It backfired spectacularly.
Comments / 0