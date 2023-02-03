ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washoe County, NV

WA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST. * WHAT...Seas 8 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and south winds 5 to 15 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal. waters. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be...
OREGON STATE
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma and. northeast Texas, including the following counties, in southwest. Arkansas,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
PHOENIX, AZ
EXPLAINER: Toxic gases connected to Ohio train derailment

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A day after crews released and burned toxic chemicals transported by a wrecked train in Ohio, residents remain in the dark about what toxic substances could be lingering in their evacuated neighborhoods. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous...
OHIO STATE
Justin Rose wins at Pebble Beach to end 4-year drought

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Justin Rose had a different set of goals at the start of the year. His back was starting to become bothersome. His world ranking sank to its lowest point in 13 years. And he had reason to wonder if he would spend the first full week in April somewhere other than Augusta National.
PEBBLE BEACH, CA

