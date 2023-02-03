ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nate Oats contract extended through 2029

By Katelyn Smith
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT). Serving as Head Coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nate Oats has made his mark on Tuscaloosa since 2019. Oats signed a new contract Friday that will extend his current contract from 2024 to 2029, giving him four more years to do what he does best: coach the Tide.

Oats started his coaching career in 1997 as an assistant, and he has been climbing the ranks ever since. The Crimson Tide are ranked fourth in the country in the 2023 season.

“I am honored and humbled to receive a contract extension from The University of Alabama,” Oats said. “As I have said many times, my family and I love this community, the city of Tuscaloosa and the University. I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to build during our time at UA which is a direct reflection of the student-athletes, coaches and staff who have all played a big part in our success. I am excited for what’s happening in the future of our program and the direction we are heading.”

Oats has put his heart and dedication into coaching the Tide, and it shows through the stats. Alabama currently holds a winning percentage of .672, with an 80-39 overall record since Oats started. This year, they hold a 9-0 SEC record, with a 19-3 for the whole season.

“He and his staff have lifted the program back to national prominence and built a product that is exciting to be a part of for our team and for our fans,” said University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “We were confident Nate was going to be an outstanding coach for us when we hired him, and he is not only that, but also a great leader of our young men.”

Oats knows that success in the game is not the only important factor. The Crimson Tide basketball team held a fall grade point average of 3.25–their highest ever GPA in program history. He continues to make a positive impact as a leader both on and off the court.

A big part of the development of a winning team is recruiting strong players. Oats has led Alabama to four consecutive top-15 signing classes, and four players have been drafted to the NBA under his leadership.

Oats has already done so much for the Tide, and the possibilities are limitless for what he can achieve in the next six years.

