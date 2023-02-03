ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

Louisiana day care worker accused of throwing 3-year-old girl

By Michael Scheidt
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r03vV_0kbriOAr00

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit.

The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs, “physically abused” his daughter. She was tasked with monitoring the classroom where the 3-year-old was, according to the father.

When asked, the daycare said that the 3-year-old “tripped and fell,” according to the affidavit. The child did receive medical care for the injury. The investigator with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office did see the injury on the victim.

Birmingham Bulls continuing to reach new generation of hockey fans

The day after this allegedly happened, the father returned to the daycare and viewed a video of what happened in the classroom. The affidavit stated that the father saw the woman check his child’s diaper, then he “saw Fernandez grabbing the victim by her clothing and throwing the victim backwards into a cabinet.” Arrest documents said the video showed the 3-year-old’s forehead hit the cabinet.

Fernandez reportedly told investigators that she did not intend to “move her that hard.” The Denham Springs woman sought first aid for the child, according to the affidavit.

Fernandez was transported to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and charged with cruelty to juveniles. She posted bond and was released on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Albany man committed arson, shot 4 dogs dead in domestic incident, Livingston sheriff says

A Livingston Parish man shot four dogs dead during a domestic altercation in which he also assaulted someone and endangered a child, deputies allege. Deputies on Sunday evening booked 31-year-old Ricky Lee Tullos on 17 counts including domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment, arson, four counts of using weapons illegally and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, booking records from the Livingston Parish Detention Center show.
ALBANY, LA
WAFB

LPSO: Shots fired at home overnight, suspect arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Livingston Parish said they arrested one suspect following a shooting early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The suspect, Devin Deonte Green, 27, was taken into custody, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Green is accused of firing...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Rare arrests in Madison Brooks rape suggest police built a strong case, advocate says

A vast majority of sexual assault cases never result in police complaints and fewer still are prosecuted in court. So the fact that prosecutors are seeking charges against three men and a 17-year-old in the rape of 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks suggests that investigators probably built an unusually strong case against them, an attorney and advocate for sexual assault survivors says.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
klax-tv.com

APD looking for murder suspect from Baton Rouge

Alexandria Police Detectives are asking the public to help locate a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
WAFB

Deputies ask for public’s help to locate missing man

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man. According to deputies, the family of Robert ‘Ben’ Wand, 33, hasn’t seen or heard from him since Friday, Feb. 3. That’s when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Wand may have been involved in a crash.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Zachary woman, accomplice accused of attempting to defraud insurance company out of more than $27,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were arrested after facing accusations of attempting to defraud an insurance company out of over $27,000, authorities say. According to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety, Lenae Honore, 26, of Zachary and an accomplice identified as Trey Francis are accused of filing at least 43 fraudulent separate insurance claims with American Bankers Insurance between Feb. 28, 2020 and Aug. 13, 2021. Had all of the claims been filed, they would have amounted to $27,104.17.
ZACHARY, LA
CBS 42

CBS 42

80K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy