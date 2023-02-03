Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha man, third defendant pleads no contest in Fourth of July fireworks attack
OMAHA, Neb. — A third person in the July Sarpy County fireworks attack entered a no-contest plea on Tuesday. Maddix Foss, 19, pled no contest to first-degree assault. Along with 41-year-old Jeremy Brown and 37-year-old Brittany King, the trio used roman candles to assault multiple people gathered in their driveway on July 4, 2022.
KETV.com
Omaha police detective testifies murder victim was walking away when suspect shot, killed her
OMAHA, Neb. — The 18-year-old man accused of killing an Omaha woman will remain in jail until his trial. Keanu Louis appeared in a Douglas County court on Tuesday morning for first-degree murder charges in the death of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was killed in a shooting on Nov....
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
WOWT
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
KETV.com
KETV.com
Council Bluffs police find unconscious, critically injured man on shoulder of I-29
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police responded to a reportedly unconscious man laying on the side of the interstate early Monday morning. Police said they arrived at the 44 mile marker of Interstate 29 southbound at 5:38 a.m., where they found an unconscious man with a head wound laying in the shoulder.
WOWT
Woman pleads no contest in death of 5-year-old Omaha boy
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing up to life in prison after a young boy she was caring for died. Antonea Cannon, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident in March 2022, is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. Cannon appeared in...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
klkntv.com
Police investigating multiple vehicle thefts in Lincoln involving at least 2 scenes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department was investigating multiple vehicle thefts Monday morning. Officers responded to at least two scenes between 6 and 7 a.m. This was in a neighborhood near South Folsom Street and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 photographer was told by officers that...
fox42kptm.com
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man reportedly loses $350K after crypto currency scam
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars during a crypto currency scam, according to authorities. The Lincoln Police Department said they got a fraud report on Friday from a 56-year-old man. LPD said the arriving officer spoke with the man who reported he was speaking...
kfornow.com
Gun Accidentally Fired, Damages Ceiling in East Lincoln Apartment
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 6)–A gun was fired inside an east Lincoln apartment early Sunday morning. According to police, a 27-year-old woman heard a loud pop behind her and noticed damage to her ceiling, consistent with gunfire, at her apartment off of 90th and “O” Street. LPD then...
News Channel Nebraska
18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
iheart.com
Bellevue man found down on the side of I-29 with head injuries
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Bellevue man is found down with head injuries on the side of I-29 in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police say on Monday 39 year old Cody Spencer was found unresponsive, with an apparent head wound, on the side of southbound I-29 near mile marker 44. That stretch of I-29 runs on the Iowa side of the Missouri River, just across from Olde Towne Bellevue. Police say Spencer was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he remains in critical condition.
WOWT
Sarpy County deputies arrest man accused of multiple car thefts at auto auction
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - For months investigators have been focused on an unusual car theft case in Sarpy County. It involved at least one suspect returning to the scene of the crime to steal more. Technology and determined detectives cracked the case. A totaled vehicle doesn’t mean totally won’t...
thebestmix1055.com
Two men arrested following fight
Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
KETV.com
One person arrested during protest at site of housing project in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — A protest at a controversial housing development in southwest Lincoln led to an arrest on Tuesday morning. Officials said protestors had temporarily stopped the tree removal at the site. One person was arrested for trespassing after he said he was praying. On Monday, members of the...
