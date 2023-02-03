ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Omaha man, third defendant pleads no contest in Fourth of July fireworks attack

OMAHA, Neb. — A third person in the July Sarpy County fireworks attack entered a no-contest plea on Tuesday. Maddix Foss, 19, pled no contest to first-degree assault. Along with 41-year-old Jeremy Brown and 37-year-old Brittany King, the trio used roman candles to assault multiple people gathered in their driveway on July 4, 2022.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Police: Missing woman found dead by railroad worker in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said a 55-year-old woman reported as an endangered missing person has been found dead. CBPD said in a social media post Tuesday morning that Janet Lee North had been found dead. Police later confirmed that North’s death did not appear to be suspicious. An Omaha Police report states that she was found by a railroad worker in Omaha near 3rd and Pierce streets, close to the Missouri River.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman pleads no contest in death of 5-year-old Omaha boy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman is facing up to life in prison after a young boy she was caring for died. Antonea Cannon, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident in March 2022, is charged with intentional child abuse resulting in death. Cannon appeared in...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft

NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
OTOE COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man reportedly loses $350K after crypto currency scam

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars during a crypto currency scam, according to authorities. The Lincoln Police Department said they got a fraud report on Friday from a 56-year-old man. LPD said the arriving officer spoke with the man who reported he was speaking...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Gun Accidentally Fired, Damages Ceiling in East Lincoln Apartment

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 6)–A gun was fired inside an east Lincoln apartment early Sunday morning. According to police, a 27-year-old woman heard a loud pop behind her and noticed damage to her ceiling, consistent with gunfire, at her apartment off of 90th and “O” Street. LPD then...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Bellevue man found down on the side of I-29 with head injuries

(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Bellevue man is found down with head injuries on the side of I-29 in Council Bluffs. Council Bluffs Police say on Monday 39 year old Cody Spencer was found unresponsive, with an apparent head wound, on the side of southbound I-29 near mile marker 44. That stretch of I-29 runs on the Iowa side of the Missouri River, just across from Olde Towne Bellevue. Police say Spencer was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he remains in critical condition.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Two men arrested following fight

Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
FREMONT, NE
KETV.com

One person arrested during protest at site of housing project in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — A protest at a controversial housing development in southwest Lincoln led to an arrest on Tuesday morning. Officials said protestors had temporarily stopped the tree removal at the site. One person was arrested for trespassing after he said he was praying. On Monday, members of the...
LINCOLN, NE

