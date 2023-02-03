Metro estimates that 800 people use Metro train and rapid transit bus stations as shelter each night. When the Metro Los Angeles trains end their runs around midnight every night, Metro employees must empty the trains of anyone on board so that trains can be cleaned and repaired in the Metro maintenance yards. Homeless passengers who have taken shelter on the trains are frequently forced out into the cold and sometimes inclement weather outdoors. Safety issues preclude any passengers from entering the maintenance yards.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO