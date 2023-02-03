Read full article on original website
Related
Montana’s Best Sandwich is One of the Best in America
If you've lived in Montana for a while you've probably heard about the pork chop sandwich. The pork chop sandwich was invented in Butte, Montana nearly 100 years ago. According to the Butte-Silverbow Archives, a man named John Burklund invented the pork chop sandwich in 1924. You may know him as "Pork Chop John." The sandwich was essentially a way to feed hungry mine workers in Butte.
You’ll Love These 13 Great Donut Shops in Montana
There's nothing that beats a freshly-baked donut. It's the perfect pairing for your morning cup of coffee. Here's a list of the best donut shops across Montana to help you satisfy your sweet tooth. Luckily, there are great donut shops all over Montana. Whether you're craving something simple like a...
Unorthodox Ways To Possibly End Montana’s Housing Crisis
Housing prices have risen so high so fast since 2019 that it's had an effect on Montana culturally. Locals were never excited about the idea of new neighbors, but the frustration with housing is now at a level where a simple phrase such as "I'm new here" is enough to make a Montanan wince.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
For Nearly 70 Years Montana Held This Record, Until Now
Sometimes records are impossible to break, and this record stood for nearly seventy years. Montanans are used to cold temperatures in the winter, and we are usually prepared for the conditions. Many folks don't know, but Rogers Pass in Montana held the coldest temperature ever recorded in the continental United States at -70! This bone-chilling temperature happened back in 1954 and has stood for nearly seventy years.
Exploring the Frozen Frontier: The 5 Coldest Towns in Montana
Montana is known for its rugged beauty, outdoor recreation, and dramatic landscapes. However, it is also a state that experiences some of the harshest winter weather in the country. With its high elevations, long nights, and frequent snowstorms, Montana can be a challenging place to live during the winter months.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these places, pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
yourbigsky.com
Busiest airport in Montana?
Bozeman remains the state’s busiest airport — a ranking it has held now for several years, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth. According to the Montana Department of Transportation,...
travelwithsara.com
Reasons To Explore Beautiful Southeast Montana
With so many things to do in Montana you will find yourself wanting to visit all 140,000+ square miles. Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States and it is the largest land locked state. I live in Iowa and Southeast Montana is a hop/skip and a jump from Medora, North Dakota. If you enjoy road tripping like I do, Southeast Montana is your destination.
visitusaparks.com
Treasure State Parks: A Collection of Montana State Parks Worth Visiting
From the striated mesas and grasslands in the Northern Great Plains to the rivers and lush forests of the western Rocky Mountains, there is no shortage of beauty in the Treasure State. Explore Montana State Parks and see the variety of breathtaking landscapes and the rich history they have to offer!
subletteexaminer.com
FWS finds GYE grizzly delisting ‘may be warranted’
SUBLETTE COUNTY – One year ago, three western states petitioned federal wildlife officials to consider removing certain segments of “threatened” grizzly bears from protections under the Endangered Species Act. Two states – Wyoming and Montana – got word Friday, Feb. 3, that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife...
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Outdoor Podcast: Ice Fishing on Montana’s Hi-Line
This week’s Montana Outdoor Podcast; Ice Fishing on Montana’s Hi-Line. Get The Secrets to Ice Fishing Success on Montana’s Hi-Line. On this Episode of the The Montana Outdoor Podcast, you will learn about ice fishing on two of Montana’s best Walleye fishing reservoirs, Nelson Reservoir and Fresno Reservoir. These two reservoirs are located in Northern Montana on what most Montanans call the Hi-Line. They call it Montana’s Hi-Line since it’s the northernmost route traversing the state from east to west.
Love Estate Auctions? Here’s How to Find Them in Montana
Auctions and estate sales have always been very popular in Montana, and there are still dozens of auctions held every month. Here are the basics on where to find the auctions and how they work... Even though estate sales of any kind are generally held after a member of a...
Missoula man, woman speak out in hopes of getting kidney transplant
Jerri Lewis and Jason Fellin are both on dialysis until they can each gather all that’s required to move forward with surgery.
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns
What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
Montana Highway Patrol Seeking Reinforcements Amid Surge
The Montana Highway Patrol is looking for backup- not just from the Montana Legislature, but from you as well. MHP is now accepting applications for more trooper candidates as the state faces a fentanyl-fueled drug and crime epidemic. I asked Sgt. Jay Nelson, Public Information Officer for MHP, just how...
More Summer Fun! Raising The Roof Tour Makes Stop In Montana.
The Kettlehouse Amphitheater has announced some really great acts coming up for this summer. One of those is:. ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS: Raising The Roof Tour. From rocker legend, Robert Plant and country music's sweetheart, you will get a beautiful blend of bluegrass and toe-tapping rhythm. You will be addicted to their sound in moments.
Two people escape avalanche in Northwest Montana without injuries
The Flathead Avalanche Center reports two people were not hurt after being caught up in a Sunday snow slide.
Montana missile sites to be replaced as Chinese spy balloon questions remain
It’s a historic and complex program with national security interest, and some are suspecting it’s the reason a Chinese surveillance balloon was seen floating above the state this week.
AM 1450 KMMS
Bozeman, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0