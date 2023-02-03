ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana’s Best Sandwich is One of the Best in America

If you've lived in Montana for a while you've probably heard about the pork chop sandwich. The pork chop sandwich was invented in Butte, Montana nearly 100 years ago. According to the Butte-Silverbow Archives, a man named John Burklund invented the pork chop sandwich in 1924. You may know him as "Pork Chop John." The sandwich was essentially a way to feed hungry mine workers in Butte.
MONTANA STATE
You’ll Love These 13 Great Donut Shops in Montana

There's nothing that beats a freshly-baked donut. It's the perfect pairing for your morning cup of coffee. Here's a list of the best donut shops across Montana to help you satisfy your sweet tooth. Luckily, there are great donut shops all over Montana. Whether you're craving something simple like a...
MONTANA STATE
For Nearly 70 Years Montana Held This Record, Until Now

Sometimes records are impossible to break, and this record stood for nearly seventy years. Montanans are used to cold temperatures in the winter, and we are usually prepared for the conditions. Many folks don't know, but Rogers Pass in Montana held the coldest temperature ever recorded in the continental United States at -70! This bone-chilling temperature happened back in 1954 and has stood for nearly seventy years.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

If you live in Montana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of these places, pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Busiest airport in Montana?

Bozeman remains the state’s busiest airport — a ranking it has held now for several years, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. Missoula, which often held the third spot, moved into the No. 2 position as Billings fell to fourth. According to the Montana Department of Transportation,...
BOZEMAN, MT
travelwithsara.com

Reasons To Explore Beautiful Southeast Montana

With so many things to do in Montana you will find yourself wanting to visit all 140,000+ square miles. Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States and it is the largest land locked state. I live in Iowa and Southeast Montana is a hop/skip and a jump from Medora, North Dakota. If you enjoy road tripping like I do, Southeast Montana is your destination.
MONTANA STATE
visitusaparks.com

Treasure State Parks: A Collection of Montana State Parks Worth Visiting

From the striated mesas and grasslands in the Northern Great Plains to the rivers and lush forests of the western Rocky Mountains, there is no shortage of beauty in the Treasure State. Explore Montana State Parks and see the variety of breathtaking landscapes and the rich history they have to offer!
MONTANA STATE
subletteexaminer.com

FWS finds GYE grizzly delisting ‘may be warranted’

SUBLETTE COUNTY – One year ago, three western states petitioned federal wildlife officials to consider removing certain segments of “threatened” grizzly bears from protections under the Endangered Species Act. Two states – Wyoming and Montana – got word Friday, Feb. 3, that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife...
WYOMING STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Outdoor Podcast: Ice Fishing on Montana’s Hi-Line

This week’s Montana Outdoor Podcast; Ice Fishing on Montana’s Hi-Line. Get The Secrets to Ice Fishing Success on Montana’s Hi-Line. On this Episode of the The Montana Outdoor Podcast, you will learn about ice fishing on two of Montana’s best Walleye fishing reservoirs, Nelson Reservoir and Fresno Reservoir. These two reservoirs are located in Northern Montana on what most Montanans call the Hi-Line. They call it Montana’s Hi-Line since it’s the northernmost route traversing the state from east to west.
MONTANA STATE
These 6 Montana Towns Have the Best Downtowns

What makes a downtown enjoyable? Does it have to have great shopping or amazing restaurants? Do the buildings have to be tall and architecturally magnificent?. The larger cities in Montana certainly have the qualities of typical "great" downtowns. You'll find a density of business, culture, and retail in Missoula, Bozeman, and Billings, but in Montana, I don't think that's what necessarily makes the "best" downtown.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Highway Patrol Seeking Reinforcements Amid Surge

The Montana Highway Patrol is looking for backup- not just from the Montana Legislature, but from you as well. MHP is now accepting applications for more trooper candidates as the state faces a fentanyl-fueled drug and crime epidemic. I asked Sgt. Jay Nelson, Public Information Officer for MHP, just how...
MONTANA STATE
More Summer Fun! Raising The Roof Tour Makes Stop In Montana.

The Kettlehouse Amphitheater has announced some really great acts coming up for this summer. One of those is:. ROBERT PLANT AND ALISON KRAUSS: Raising The Roof Tour. From rocker legend, Robert Plant and country music's sweetheart, you will get a beautiful blend of bluegrass and toe-tapping rhythm. You will be addicted to their sound in moments.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

