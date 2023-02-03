ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

Orange County girls soccer squads earn high seeds for CIF playoffs (brackets)

A number of Orange County high school girls soccer teams earned high seedings for the CIF playoffs that begin this week. Santa Margarita is No. 2 and VIlla Park No. 3 in Division 1, Pacifica is No. 2 in Division 2, Portola is No. 2 and Mission Viejo No. 4 in Division 3, Crean Lutheran is third and Fairmont Prep No. 4 in Division 5 and Anaheim is third in Division 6.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

San Clemente Boys Soccer Earns No. 4 Seed, Four SCHS Teams Slotted in CIF-SS Playoff Brackets

For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. Four San Clemente winter sports teams qualified for the CIF-SS playoffs, as the postseason brackets for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer and girls water polo were released over the weekend.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

San Juan Hills, JSerra, St. Margaret’s Teams Earn Top-Four Seeds as CIF-SS Playoff Brackets are Released

For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. Four of San Juan Capistrano’s five high schools qualified 13 total teams to the CIF-SS playoffs, as the postseason brackets for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer and girls water polo were released over the weekend.
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club participated in the Cerritos Festival of Friendship

Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club was well represented at the Annual Cerritos Festival of Friendship that was held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Los Cerritos Center. The Cerritos Festival of Friendship is sponsored by the City of Cerritos Let Freedom Ring Committee in conjunction with the Los Cerritos Center. The festival gave the community a unique opportunity to learn about the city’s cultural diversity through songs and dances performed by different groups on stages at the Los Cerritos Center Mall.
CERRITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Seven day local weather forecast for February 05 through February 11

Seven day local weather forecast for February 05 through February 11. Details for seven day local weather forecast for February 05 through February 11. Sunday: A chance of rain before 10am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress police blotter, January 29 to February 4, 2023

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 29, 2023. Traffic Stop –...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Partners with Team Kids Charity for National Pizza Day February 9

Sgt. Pepperoni’s pizza store in Newport Beach loves their pizza, and they love giving back to charity. And so, in celebration of National Pizza Day on Thursday, Feb. 9, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from all heart-shaped pizza sales to Team Kids. This includes pre-ordered sales, deliveries, take-out, and in-store. Pre-order sales for heart-shaped pizzas are now available via Sgt. Pepperonis Pizza Store’s ordering website.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Horses, Coﬀee and Donuts All Part of NB Police Department’s Mobile Cafe

If one focuses on voices in a crowd rather than the sights, a diﬀerent world emerges. For example, at the fifth Mobile Cafe community outreach program presented by the Newport Beach Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Newport Pier, comments such as “Wow, mommy, I want to pet the horsies,” to “They are really a bunch of nice guys!” could be heard.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

A World-Class System: O.C.’s Groundwater Replenishment System

Orange County is home to the world’s largest water purification system for indirect potable reuse—and it’s only getting bigger. The Groundwater Replenishment System (GWRS), a joint project between Orange County Water District and Orange County Sanitation District, just finished its final expansion. We spoke to OCWD General Manager Mike Markus and the group’s recent president, Steve Sheldon, to learn more about this revolutionary facility.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy