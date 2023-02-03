LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front will edge into our area from the Rockies at about midnight. A deepening layer of humid gulf air brings a chance for some showers with and following the front tonight. Drier air from the Rockies will partially clear our skies during Wednesday afternoon. The Rocky Mountain air is cooler and drier than what we experienced today, low 50′s by dawn, high 60′s in the afternoon. After a chilly dawn on Thursday, we will briefly see a return of warm 70′s in the afternoon before another Rocky Mountain airmass arrives.

LAREDO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO