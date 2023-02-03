Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo Police officers placed on administrative duties amid concerns of illegal voting
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo District Two debate continues just days after Visiting Judge Susan Reed ruled to overturn the result of the race and later declaring Ricardo Richie Rangel the winner. Even though the judge’s ruling is at a standstill due to an appeal, many are...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to create Suicide Prevention Committee
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The number of suicide cases continues to rise in the Gateway City; as a result, the City of Laredo is moving forward with creating a committee aimed to help curb those numbers. During Monday’s City Council meeting, District Six Councilmember Dr. Tyler King and city staff...
kgns.tv
Juvenile charged as an adult in Laredo’s 7th homicide of 2022
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After nearly nine months, one of the individuals connected to the seventh murder of 2022 will be charged as an adult. On Jan. 30, Alexander Lopez, 15, was formally charged for the murder of Gerardo Nino, 31. According to the Webb County Attorney Marco Montemayor who...
kgns.tv
Laredo City Council requests councilmember to place herself on administrative leave
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After months of back and forth, City Council voted on one of its own to place themselves on administrative leave. This comes after the much-discussed district two race and the ruling set by a visiting judge. It’s been three months since the general election in Laredo...
kgns.tv
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas investigating cartels for fentanyl
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The fentanyl crisis continues to target the Laredo community. Last week the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas Alamdar Hamdani made a visit to the Gateway City where he answered questions from community members. According to Hamdani, fentanyl has become a highly popular...
kgns.tv
Driver charged with possession after crashing into palm tree in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A driver is facing charges after he crashed into a palm tree in north Laredo Monday afternoon. Laredo Police arrested the driver of the vehicle who was identified as Ramon Cruz, 21. The accident happened on Del Mar just before 2 p.m. when an orange-colored Kia...
kgns.tv
Man caught trying to smuggle drugs into prison, according to Webb County Sheriff’s Office
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office prevent a man from smuggling drugs into the county jail. Conrado Antonio Fernandez Jr. had been arrested on burglary and failure to identify charges; however, the sheriff’s office had received information that he was allegedly going to smuggling drugs into the jail.
kgns.tv
Off-duty Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following Sunday accident
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo Police officer remains in serious condition following an auto-pedestrian accident that was reported over the weekend. The victim was identified as Joshua Cantu who has been with the Laredo Police Department for eight years. The accident was reported on Sunday morning after midnight at...
kgns.tv
Webb County Judge debunks social media rumors
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Webb County official is debunking rumors on social media relating to possible federal officials at his office. On Friday afternoon, Judge Bobby Quintana said the rumors of FBI officials visiting his office were false. In fact, it was state officials who paid him a visit...
kgns.tv
Pillar to hold HIV testing marathon on Wednesday
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - According to HIV.gov, roughly 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV and about 13 percent of them don’t know they have it. In an effort to prevent the spread of HIV, a local nonprofit organization is inviting the community to take part in its HIV Testing Marathon.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to burglary
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a man tied to a vehicle burglary case in north Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force, the incident happened on Jan. 24 at the 9800 block of Sandhill Drive. A man was caught on surveillance...
kgns.tv
Update: Child injured, driver arrested in accident on Del Mar
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A child is injured in a car accident Monday afternoon that also resulted in the arrest of the driver. The accident happened on Del Mar just before 2 p.m. An orange Kia Soul vehicle crashed into a palm tree outside Mary Help of Christians School. According...
kgns.tv
LISD installs metal detectors at all of its campuses
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - More than 60 metal detectors have been installed at campuses across the Laredo Independent School District. This week, Leyendecker Elementary School was the first campus that put the devices to use. Students were able to learn about safety protocols and how these metal detectors work. Officials...
kgns.tv
Woman wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a woman wanted for stabbing another woman and damaging property. Laredo Police are searching for 23-year-old Karla Perez who has two pending warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. The incident was reported on Dec. 2 when...
kgns.tv
Harmony School of Excellence receives state-level recognition
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Great education is all around in Laredo and one school received a special honor this week. Harmony School of Excellence Laredo has been named official Texas “State Schools of Character”. The campus in Laredo is among nine new campuses from Harmony Public Schools that...
kgns.tv
Love on the rocks: An initiative to promote healthy relationships
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Everyone deserves to be in a healthy and safe relationship; however, it all depends on a few key elements which include communication, boundaries, mutual respect and support for one another. On Tuesday, Scan Laredo’s Sexual Assault Services, and Information Program or SASI unveiled its Healthy Relationships...
kgns.tv
Martin High School student selected as All-State musician
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A school district is celebrating the accomplishments of one of its own who is headed to perform with other musicians in the State of Texas. Parents and staff at Martin High School gathered to recognize Martin High School Student Nestor Olguin. Olguin recently participated in the...
Houston Chronicle
'My mommy hit me': Woman slapped her 3-year-old son for misbehaving
A woman has been arrested for slapping her 3-year-old son, according to Laredo police. Jocelyne Nicole Mendoza, 24, was served with an arrest warrant on Jan. 23 charging her with injury to a child. The case dates back to Dec. 1, when officers responded at about 3:52 p.m. to the...
kgns.tv
Shower Chance Tonight, Clearing/Cooler Wednesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cold front will edge into our area from the Rockies at about midnight. A deepening layer of humid gulf air brings a chance for some showers with and following the front tonight. Drier air from the Rockies will partially clear our skies during Wednesday afternoon. The Rocky Mountain air is cooler and drier than what we experienced today, low 50′s by dawn, high 60′s in the afternoon. After a chilly dawn on Thursday, we will briefly see a return of warm 70′s in the afternoon before another Rocky Mountain airmass arrives.
Comments / 2