ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Gibraltar and Spain in dispute over sovereignty ‘violation’

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Gibraltar’s top leadership accused Spanish customs agents Friday of “a grave breach of sovereignty and jurisdiction,” alleging they landed on a beach of the British territory while chasing smugglers.

The Spanish foreign ministry rejected Gibraltar’s description of events, “as well as the claims of alleged British sovereignty over the territory and waters of Gibraltar contained therein.”

It also said the agents were injured while pursuing the smugglers.

Madrid and London have been engaged for years in diplomatic negotiations over the post-Brexit future of Gibraltar, on Spain’s southern tip. Its British sovereignty since the 18th century has been disputed by Spain.

Gibraltar’s chief minister, Fabian Picardo, said agents from Spain’s Customs Surveillance Service landed on the territory’s Eastern Beach on Thursday. In an emailed statement, he called that “a gross violation of British sovereignty and, potentially, the most serious and dangerous incident for many years.”

Spain’s foreign ministry called his comments “incomprehensible” in light of recent talks about a deal with Britain on Gibraltar’s future.

Picardo said the Gibraltar government was talking with British officials about a possible diplomatic response.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media

The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
The Associated Press

Kosovo PM calls on West not to put pressure over Serb entity

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has called on Western powers not to pressure his tiny Balkan country into accepting a contentious association of five Serb-majority municipalities that is ramping up tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. Kurti told The Associated Press that the focus instead should be on making Serbia more democratic and getting rid of what he called Belgrade’s hopes of regional leadership. Kurti said in the interview on Sunday that the Serbian government should acknowledge Kosovo’s independence in order to “face the past.” He also stressed that Belgrade should lean more toward the European Union and NATO than to Russia. The prime minister said that if Belgrade abandons the idea that Kosovo still belongs to Serbia, “they will be much more democratic, European.”
The Associated Press

Sweden: Anti-Turkish protests have increased attack threat

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish domestic security agency warned Wednesday that the threat of attacks in the Scandinavian country has increased in the weeks since a far-right activist burned a Quran outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. The agency noted that international reactions to the events outside the embassy...
The Associated Press

Israel steps up Jerusalem home demolitions as violence rises

JERUSALEM (AP) — Ratib Matar’s family was growing. They needed more space. Before his granddaughters, now 4 and 5, were born, he built three apartments on an eastern slope overlooking Jerusalem’s ancient landscape. The 50-year-old construction contractor moved in with his brother, son, divorced daughter and their young kids — 11 people in all, plus a few geese.
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 10:08 a.m. GMT

North Korean leader Kim brings daughter to visit troops. SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought his daughter to visit troops to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the country’s army as he lauded the “irresistible might” of his nuclear-armed military, state media said Wednesday. The visit came amid indications North Korea is preparing to stage a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, where it could showcase the latest hardware of a growing nuclear weapons program that stokes the concern of its neighbors and the United States. In her fourth known public appearance, Kim’s daughter Kim Ju Ae, believed to be 9 or 10 years old, stood closely with her father as he shook the hands of senior officials and sat next to him at a table.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Uganda blocks operations of UN rights office in the country

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities say they will not renew the mandate of the United Nations human rights office in the East African country, effectively blocking the group’s operations at a time of heightened concerns over rights abuses. In a Feb. 3 notice to the Office of...
The Associated Press

South Korean lawmakers impeach minister over crowd crush

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s opposition-controlled parliament on Wednesday voted to impeach the country’s interior and safety minister, Lee Sang-min, holding him responsible for government failures in disaster planning and the response that likely contributed to the high death toll in a crowd crush that killed nearly 160 people in October. The impeachment suspends Lee from his duties and the country’s Constitutional Court has 180 days to rule on whether to unseat him for good or give him back the job. Vice Minister Han Chang-seob will step in as acting minister until the Constitutional Court decides on Lee’s fate. Lee is seen as a key ally of conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, whose office issued an irritated response to his impeachment, accusing opposition lawmakers of abandoning legislative principles and creating “shameful history.”
The Associated Press

Sri Lankan leader appeals for patience amid economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president on Wednesday appealed for patience amid the country’s worst economic crisis but promised brighter times ahead. President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a policy speech after inaugurating a new parliamentary session that he had been forced to make unpopular decisions to salvage the country’s finances, including by implementing measures such as higher taxes.
The Associated Press

Indonesian security forces search for NZ pilot taken hostage

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian security forces searched Wednesday for a pilot from New Zealand who was taken hostage by separatist rebels in restive Papua province. The joint team of soldiers and police searching for the pilot, Philip Mark Mehrtens, also managed Wednesday to rescue 15 construction workers who had been building a health center in Paro village in remote Nduga district after separatist rebels threatened to kill them, regional military commander Brig. Gen. J.O. Sembiring said.
The Associated Press

Indonesian police in Bali detain Australian wanted by Italy

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Police on the Indonesian resort island of Bali have detained an Australian who is wanted by Italy since 2016 on drug trafficking charges. Antonio Strangio, who holds dual Italian and Australian citizenship, was detained at Bali International Airport after arriving from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, last Thursday, said Antonius Parlindungan, an immigration official.
The Associated Press

AP Top News at 4:43 a.m. EST

Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: ‘Finish the job’. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden exhorted Congress Tuesday night to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address aimed at reassuring a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions. In his 73-minute speech, Biden sought to portray a nation dramatically improved from the one he took charge of two years ago: from a reeling economy to one prosperous with new jobs; from a crippled, pandemic-weary nation to one that has now reopened, and a democracy that has survived its biggest test since the Civil War.
OHIO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
635K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy