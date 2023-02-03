ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downey, CA

theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Palmdale crash ID’d

PALMDALE (CNS) – Authorities have identified the motorcycle rider who died in a crash in Palmdale Saturday afternoon. He was 69-year-old Gordon Moore of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The fatal collision happened around 4:08 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on Bouquet Canyon Road north...
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

2 dead after wrong-way, multi-vehicle crash in Westminster

Two people were killed and a third person was injured after a wrong-way driver caused a multi-vehicle crash in Westminster on Monday, authorities said. Officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to the 14500 block of Beach Boulevard just before 1 p.m. and found four vehicles involved in the collision.  “Witnesses on the scene reported […]
WESTMINSTER, CA
CBS LA

Overturned big rig blocks freeway in Orange

An overturned big rig blocked part of the 5 Freeway in Orange Monday afternoon. According to California Highway Patrol, the big rig toppled over just after 2:30 p.m., blocking the transition between eastbound lanes of State Route 22 and northbound lanes of the I-5 Freeway and State Route 57. Officers closed the entire transition for at least two hours as they waited for assistance in remove the truck from the road. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured during the incident. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes. 
ORANGE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Multi-vehicle crash leaves one dead on LA freeway

LOS ANGELES – One person was killed Monday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on the Hollywood (101) Freeway in Studio City. The crash occurred at 2:18 a.m. on the northbound Hollywood Freeway south of Lankershim Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The crash victim was pronounced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Antelope Valley

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of...
PALMDALE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two are killed, one hurt in crash

Two persons were killed and another injured in a four-car crash Monday afternoon in Westminster. According to Commander Kevin MacCormick of the WPD, the incident took place after 12:50 p.m, in the 14500 block of Westminster Boulevard, near Hazard Avenue. Witnesses told police that an “older type minivan” was speeding...
WESTMINSTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Metro train crashes into vehicle leaving one critically injured

LOS ANGELES. – One person was critically injured when a Metro Gold Line train crashed into a vehicle in Highland Park Sunday. The crash happened at 202 N. Avenue 59 around 5 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. There were no other victims and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Silver Alert issued for Riverside County woman

The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a woman last seen Monday evening in Riverside County. Florence Alipio, 78, was last seen in a dark red SUV about 6:30 p.m., the Riverside Police Department said in a news release. The driver and other occupants of the SUV are unknown. Alipio is 4 […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KTLA

Child rescued after carjacking, kidnapping in Los Angeles (video)

A baby has been reunited with their family after getting kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside. Officers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Robbers take ATM, assault man at Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven

A man was wounded and an ATM was stolen in an armed robbery at a Lincoln Heights 7-Eleven store early Tuesday. Two masked men entered the convenience store in the 3700 block of Mission Road around 3 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. The robbers, who were armed with a handgun, took an ATM, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
paininthepass.info

Two Vehicle Rollover Crash On I-15 In Hesperia Sends One Person & A Toddler To The Hospital

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A two-vehicle collision on southbound Interstate 15 sent one adult and a child to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on southbound I-15 just after Main Street exit. The crash happened at about 3:53pm Thursday on February 2, 2023.
HESPERIA, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Suspects At Large After Valencia Gas Station Shooting

Deputies are investigating after a Valencia gas station shooting sent one person to the hospital early Saturday morning.  Around 3 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on McBean Parkway, after a Valencia gas station shooting victim drove himself to the emergency room, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Police drone helps capture suspected copper thief in Torrance

A would-be copper thief was arrested in Torrance recently thanks to the work of a police drone, authorities said. Drone footage released by Torrance police on Monday shows the suspect wearing black pants and black hoodie scurrying across the rooftop of a shopping plaza while carrying a black trash bag. “Another solid arrest with the […]
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in LA area

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according...
LOS ANGELES, CA

