Trial Delayed for Charles City Couple Charged with Child Endangerment
A trial delay has been granted for a Charles City man and woman charged with child endangerment. 20-year-old Madison Geerts and 23-year-old Ezekiel Larson were arrested last September by Charles City Police after investigators say their then-four-month-old infant was injured while in Larson’s care and neither Larson nor Geerts sought medical attention for the child until four days later. They are each charged with child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony.
New Hampton Looking for New Police Chief
Less than a month after Chickasaw County named a new sheriff, the City of New Hampton could also be in the market for a new Police Chief. During their meeting Monday morning, the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors discussed the appointment of current New Hampton Police Chief Zach Nosbisch to become Chief Deputy with the sheriff’s office. He would take over the post previously held by Ryan Shawver, who Supervisors elevated by appointment to replace former Sheriff Marty Hemann, who retired last month.
One Person Killed in Weekend Two-Vehicle Crash in Northeast Iowa
A central Iowa man has died in a two-vehicle weekend crash in northeast Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon near Sumner in Bremer County. A Lexus driven by 22-year-old Carter Harris of Saint Cloud, Florida, was eastbound on County Highway C33 when he failed to yield at the stop sign and broadsided a Hyundai Elantra driven northbound on County Road V56 by 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly of Altoona.
Iowa Ag Secretary Naig to Make Stops in North Iowa Wednesday
Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig is scheduled to make at least two stops in north Iowa Wednesday. As part of his annual 99 county tour, Naig will be in Mitchell County to visit with staff and Chef Jessica Baldus at Taste in Osage, where he’ll learn more about the restaurant and the network of farmers that source ingredients to the operation. Naig is expected to be in Osage from 10 to 11 am Wednesday before heading to Charles City to speak at the Ag Producer Meeting hosted by First Citizens Bank at the Youth Enrichment Center on the Floyd Found Fairgrounds.
Charles City Public Library Closing Tuesday for Tile Floor Replacement
The entrance to the Charles City Public Library will be getting a new look in February, but it will require the library to close for about two weeks. The library is open Monday (02.06), but Director Annette Dean says the tile in the lobby will be replaced starting Tuesday (02.07).
Betty Gorman, 88, New Hampton
Betty Gorman, age 88, of New Hampton, Iowa, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton. Interment will take place at a later date. Friends may greet the...
Black Artists Featured in February at Charles City Arts Center
Black History Month is being recognized with a special exhibit at the Charles City Arts Center throughout February. The Center’s Karl Haglund says the important display is on loan from the Waterloo Center for the Arts. A special reception Friday evening (02.03) formally kicked off the Black History Month...
Osage Takes 2A Title, Waverly-Shell Rock 3A Crown at State Wrestling Duals
For the first time in 17 years, but fifth time overall, Osage has claimed a state duals wrestling championship. The Green Devils beat four-time defending champion West Delaware 37-28 Saturday night to win the Class 2A State Duals title at X-Treme Arena in Coralville. Osage also beat Williamsburg and Mount Vernon en route to the championship, which follows titles in 1989, 1992, 2001 and 2006.
