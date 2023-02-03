Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig is scheduled to make at least two stops in north Iowa Wednesday. As part of his annual 99 county tour, Naig will be in Mitchell County to visit with staff and Chef Jessica Baldus at Taste in Osage, where he’ll learn more about the restaurant and the network of farmers that source ingredients to the operation. Naig is expected to be in Osage from 10 to 11 am Wednesday before heading to Charles City to speak at the Ag Producer Meeting hosted by First Citizens Bank at the Youth Enrichment Center on the Floyd Found Fairgrounds.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO