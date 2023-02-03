Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
McDonald's, Burger King, KFC, Popeye's Have Good News for Fans
Fast-food giants have struggled to maintain a balance between value and profitability. They want to keep prices low but can't do that at the expense of the bottom line. That's a really challenging position to be in as prices have risen for core menu items including beef and chicken. In...
Instead Of A Sausage McMuffin, This McDonald's Customer Received A Bag Of Cash
McDonald's has developed quite the reputation in its almost 70-year history. It's known all over the world for its golden arches, Big Mac and other burgers, Chicken McNuggets, Happy Meal, World Famous Fries, and low prices. Sometimes McDonald's is known for its whoopsies, too. Some of them are minor, like when they give a customer somebody else's order, or they completely screw up the order, or they don't give the correct condiments at the drive-thru. And what's the deal with the frequently broken milkshake machines?
Apparently The 'World's Worst McDonald's' Is Set To Close For Good
What would make the worst fast food restaurant in the world? Bad service? Poor food quality? Dirty tables and bathrooms? Unsanitary working conditions behind the counter? The biggest fast food secrets restaurants try to hide can be pretty gross, but they're generally pretty gross at every location, like how Taco Bell's ground beef isn't 100% ground beef, according to TikTok. It's a fair portion cellulose, otherwise known as wood pulp (per Taco Bell and NPR). Yummy. If Taco Bell, McDonald's, and doubtless other fast food eateries are proudly willing to serve wood pulp in all of its locations, what would it take to make the worst fast food restaurant?
McDonald’s worker shares trick to get fresh chips – and it isn’t by asking for ‘no salt’
AN EX-MCDONALD’S employee has lifted the lid on how to get fresh chips - and it’s not by asking for no salt. Diners commonly ask their server for "no salt" on their fries in an attempt to get them made fresh. However, this isn’t totally necessary. Ex-crew...
ConsumerAffairs
Chicken? Coffee? McDonald’s is shaking up its menu
If you’re a Mickey D’s customer, expect more chicken and more coffee on the menu. CEO Chris Kempczinski said during the chain’s most recent investor call that the chain is going to double down on those core menu items in an effort to drive growth an increase margins.
KFC brings back fan-favorite missing from menu for a decade. Here’s when can you get it
The offering is expanding after a successful test run.
Popculture
McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Dessert, But There's a Catch
A fan-favorite desert is making its return to McDonald's. Guests heading to their local Golden Arches may soon be able to order the beloved Blueberry & Crème Pie, with several outlets and social media posts indicating that the treat is back on menus at select locations across the U.S.
List of National Pizza Day 2023 deals this week
National Pizza Day is Thursday, Feb. 9 and there are a number of restaurants offering pizza deals this week!. These deals are only valid at participating locations. This list will continue to grow until Feb. 9 so check back for additional deals. BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse: Get 1/2 off Mini...
Coca-Cola and Pepsi Face an Unlikely New Rival With a Unique New Drink
The beverage wars have become even more complicated and that means a lot of new choices for consumers.
12tomatoes.com
McDonald’s Employee Reveals The Difference Between A Round And Square Egg
Although there are many different items on the menu at McDonald’s, you have likely purchased something with an egg in it. The thing is, some eggs are round and others are square. What’s the difference?. If you’ve ever wondered about the square eggs offered at McDonald’s and how...
How to Reheat McDonald’s Fries at Home
Everybody has a favorite item at McDonald’s. Some go crazy for the classic taste of a Big Mac, others can’t get enough crispy chicken McNuggets and then there are the people who are devoted to the cult-favorite McRib. But if there’s one thing everyone can agree on, it’s...
Thrillist
Hershey's Is Launching a New Kisses Flavor & 9 More New Seasonal Treats
Ahead of the pinkest holidays of the year, Valentine's Day and Easter, Hershey's is rolling out a slate of new products and seasonal favorites. Here's what the candy champions have to offer whether you are celebrating a loved one, a bunny, or are tasked with bringing the sweet things for a big gathering.
McDonald’s is offering free McNuggets, for one day only
McNuggets, McDonald’s famous chicken nugget menu item, are turning 40. To celebrate, the fast food chain is offering free 6-piece orders of McNuggets -- for one day only. The free chicken nuggets are only available on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, according to a press release. To get the deal,...
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Allrecipes.com
This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now
If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
An absolutely genius trick for mess-free bacon
Though you may have your own opinion about the most delicious way to make it, bacon's versatility and popularity are both undeniable. Bacon can be enjoyed on its own at breakfast or as a topping at lunch, sending classics like burgers and sandwiches soaring to new heights. During the "bacon mania" of the 2010s, bacon wasn't limited to the plate. Apparently, bacon can also elevate candles, desserts, perfumes, T-shirts and more.
Mashed
150K+
Followers
45K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0