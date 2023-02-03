Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
Man cheats on his girlfriend then fakes his own death because he doesn't want to 'hurt her feelings'Tracey FollyIrvine, CA
Related
localocnews.com
Long Beach PD investigating murder at 700 block of Broadway Court
On Feb. 1, 2023, at approximately 5:53 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Broadway Court, regarding a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his...
localocnews.com
A Santa Ana traffic collision sent six people to local hospitals
OCFA firefighters responded to a two-car traffic collision in Santa Ana this afternoon that resulted in five adults and one child being sent to hospitals. The OCFA Emergency Command Center received the call about a car accident located at S. Bristol St and W Edinger Ave at 12:31 this afternoon.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police investigating traffic fatality at Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street
On Jan 29, 2023, at approximately 4:06 a.m., officers responded to the area of Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street regarding an injury traffic collision, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles that had been involved in a collision. The Long Beach Fire...
localocnews.com
Laguna Beach Police investigating fatal traffic collision
On Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 6:03 p.m., Laguna Beach Police responded to the report of a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles and a pedestrian near the 30600 block of S. Coast Highway. Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene and provided life-saving measures. The pedestrian was...
localocnews.com
Horses, Coﬀee and Donuts All Part of NB Police Department’s Mobile Cafe
If one focuses on voices in a crowd rather than the sights, a diﬀerent world emerges. For example, at the fifth Mobile Cafe community outreach program presented by the Newport Beach Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Newport Pier, comments such as “Wow, mommy, I want to pet the horsies,” to “They are really a bunch of nice guys!” could be heard.
localocnews.com
Cypress police blotter, January 29 to February 4, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 29, 2023. Traffic Stop –...
localocnews.com
The Garden Grove police seized 7 guns, illegal pills and cash from a felon on probation
Last week, with the assistance of the Community Impact Unit (CIU) and Gang Suppression Unit (GSU), Special Investigations Unit (SIU) Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the City of Westminster, related to an individual selling illegal drugs in #OrangeCounty. During the search, 7 handguns, 3 lbs of...
localocnews.com
The Orange Police seized a large haul of illegal pills and cash over the weekend
Orange Police Department patrol officers made some outstanding car stops over the weekend and seized thousands of illegal pills. They also seized quite a bit of currency including 20’s, 50’s and 100 dollar bills. The seized drugs appear to be Fentanyl pills and meth. Possessing fentanyl in California...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, February 8, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 49. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Highs are expected to rise well above normal, peaking on...
localocnews.com
New Mom’s Touch Location in City of Industry Brings Korea’s number one chicken sandwich brand to foodie locals
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. /California Newswire/ — People in and around the City of Industry now have the opportunity to enjoy Korea’s number one chicken sandwich brand. Mom’s Touch has opened a new location there, adding to their existing locations in Gardena and Long Beach, California. The grand opening of this new location was Monday, February 6, 2023. It is situated at 13131 Crossroads Pkwy S, Suite B, in the City of Industry.
localocnews.com
Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Partners with Team Kids Charity for National Pizza Day February 9
Sgt. Pepperoni’s pizza store in Newport Beach loves their pizza, and they love giving back to charity. And so, in celebration of National Pizza Day on Thursday, Feb. 9, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store will be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from all heart-shaped pizza sales to Team Kids. This includes pre-ordered sales, deliveries, take-out, and in-store. Pre-order sales for heart-shaped pizzas are now available via Sgt. Pepperonis Pizza Store’s ordering website.
localocnews.com
OC United Way offers free tax prep and filing to low-income families throughout Orange County
As part of its United for Financial Security℠ Initiative, Orange County United Way is offering free tax preparation and electronic filing to low- and moderate-income individuals and families through its popular OC Free Tax Prep program. “Last year, thousands of Orange County community members received free tax preparation services...
localocnews.com
Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station to take part in Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023
Local residents may see an increase in law enforcement activities in and around the Seal Beach Naval Weapons Station starting Monday, February 6 as base personnel take part in an annual series of nationwide security exercises. The exercises, collectively called Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023, will be conducted simultaneously on Navy...
localocnews.com
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club participated in the Cerritos Festival of Friendship
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club was well represented at the Annual Cerritos Festival of Friendship that was held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Los Cerritos Center. The Cerritos Festival of Friendship is sponsored by the City of Cerritos Let Freedom Ring Committee in conjunction with the Los Cerritos Center. The festival gave the community a unique opportunity to learn about the city’s cultural diversity through songs and dances performed by different groups on stages at the Los Cerritos Center Mall.
localocnews.com
City of Irvine Day at Bren Events Center set for February 18
The University of California, Irvine is collaborating with the City of Irvine to host City of Irvine Day at the Bren Events Center on February 18. Residents are invited to watch the UCI men’s basketball team take on UC Davis on a day celebrating the relationship between the city and the university.
localocnews.com
South County Veterans Honor 80th Anniversary of the ‘Immortal Chaplains’
Veterans from groups around South County met at San Clemente’s Park Semper Fi on Friday, Feb. 3, to commemorate the 80th anniversary of a monumental sacrifice during World War II. Dana Point’s VFW Post 9934, San Clemente’s American Legion Post 423 and the Marine Corps League South Coast Detachment...
localocnews.com
Over 50 California state legislators endorse Dave Min
51 California state legislators endorsed Orange County State Senator Dave Min in California’s 47th Congressional District. Senator Min also has received strong early endorsements from ASPIRE PAC– the political arm of the Congressional Asian and Pacific American Caucus– and the sitting incumbent Congresswoman Katie Porter, who is vacating the seat to run for the U.S. Senate.
localocnews.com
CalFresh recipients losing monthly emergency allotment
Orange County residents will see lower CalFresh benefits starting in April due to the federal government’s enactment of the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act. The federal law ends the authority for the state of California to issue CalFresh emergency allotments, effective February 28, 2023. Emergency allotments are an extra benefit in addition to regular CalFresh amounts and accounted for roughly $30 million a month for Orange County residents during the Public Health Emergency. As recipients are paid in arrears, their last emergency allotment will be issued in March payments to their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.
localocnews.com
San Juan Hills, JSerra, St. Margaret’s Teams Earn Top-Four Seeds as CIF-SS Playoff Brackets are Released
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. Four of San Juan Capistrano’s five high schools qualified 13 total teams to the CIF-SS playoffs, as the postseason brackets for boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer and girls water polo were released over the weekend.
localocnews.com
Save the Dates: Los Alamitos Rossmoor Friends of the Library big blowout Book Sale February 16 and 18
Don’t miss the Los Alamitos Rossmoor Friends of the Library Big Blowout Book Sale on Thursday, February 16, and Saturday, February 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Library Community Front Porch and parking lot. Children’s books will be Buy One Get One (BOGO). All paperbacks will...
Comments / 0