FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Gov. Abbott's Approval Rating Hits Historic Low. Do You Approve Of His Performance?
The latest poll by Texas Lyceum reveals a lot of pessimism from Texans. The poll asked Texans a range of questions and found Texans are "concerned about the economy, less confident that democracy is the best form of government, and pessimistic about the direction of the country."
The White House Says Abbott is Creating Political Stunts as Biden is Winning on Immigration
This past Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that a former Border Patrol agent was going to be the first Texas Immigration Czar. The idea is for Mark Banks to fill in for what Abbott believes President Joe Biden isn’t doing to protect the Texas border.
President Biden and Texas Governor Greg Abbott each take credit for the historically low U.S. unemployment rate
TEXAS - Jobs are on the rise in America, even more than economists anticipated. As a result, the U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent, its lowest level since 1969. So much for moderation,”said Beth Ann Bovino, the chief U.S. economist at S&P Global Ratings.“We certainly didn’t see it in this report.”
Texas Judge Goes to Washington to Talk About the Migrant Crisis
El Paso had a political representative in Washington, D.C. to share his thoughts on the migrant crisis. Judge Ricardo Samaniego was invited to speak on behalf of another El Paso political representative, Democratic Congresswoman Veronica Escobar.
Critics say Texas tax break helps petrochemical companies and hurts public schools
In December, legislators killed a controversial tax abatement program known as Chapter 313, but its effects will last decades.
