 4 days ago

US Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;10;-11;17;14;Frigid;S;10;41%;0%;3

Albuquerque, NM;52;29;58;30;Mostly sunny;N;5;33%;0%;4

Anchorage, AK;29;19;24;15;A little snow;E;5;91%;89%;0

Asheville, NC;36;19;43;27;Partly sunny;SE;7;43%;5%;4

Atlanta, GA;46;27;49;32;Partly sunny;ESE;7;48%;3%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;33;15;32;26;Clouds and sun, cold;SSW;13;43%;1%;3

Austin, TX;52;36;61;44;Clouds breaking;S;6;64%;2%;3

Baltimore, MD;31;15;31;26;Mostly sunny, cold;S;8;34%;6%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;61;34;61;44;Sunny;ESE;7;54%;5%;4

Billings, MT;44;35;51;28;Clouds and sun, mild;WSW;14;45%;3%;2

Birmingham, AL;46;27;55;37;Partly sunny;SE;6;47%;7%;4

Bismarck, ND;22;19;43;21;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;13;67%;13%;2

Boise, ID;43;25;47;33;Cloudy;ESE;8;61%;27%;1

Boston, MA;20;-10;17;15;Windy and very cold;SSW;25;36%;2%;3

Bridgeport, CT;22;-2;23;19;Quite cold;SW;10;38%;2%;3

Buffalo, NY;11;2;29;26;Not as cold;SSW;14;54%;7%;1

Burlington, VT;1;-21;8;4;Not as cold;S;9;55%;11%;2

Caribou, ME;0;-25;-5;-14;Windy and frigid;SW;18;48%;65%;2

Casper, WY;38;26;39;27;Breezy in the a.m.;SW;20;56%;0%;3

Charleston, SC;56;32;51;40;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;53%;14%;4

Charleston, WV;31;14;46;32;Milder in the p.m.;SSW;7;35%;4%;3

Charlotte, NC;50;25;44;30;Some sun;S;6;43%;1%;4

Cheyenne, WY;48;33;46;28;Breezy in the p.m.;WSW;17;42%;0%;3

Chicago, IL;14;11;42;34;Milder in the p.m.;SSW;17;52%;3%;3

Cleveland, OH;16;14;39;36;Not as cold;SSW;16;42%;3%;3

Columbia, SC;55;27;46;33;Mostly sunny, cold;ESE;6;42%;3%;4

Columbus, OH;22;12;39;36;Not as cold;SSW;12;41%;5%;3

Concord, NH;13;-18;10;4;Frigid;S;15;38%;0%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;51;33;57;43;Breezy in the p.m.;SSW;13;62%;3%;3

Denver, CO;61;32;53;28;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;41%;2%;3

Des Moines, IA;17;14;47;28;Partly sunny;W;10;62%;1%;3

Detroit, MI;17;6;35;32;Not as cold;SW;15;54%;7%;2

Dodge City, KS;57;32;56;27;Mostly sunny;WNW;14;48%;0%;3

Duluth, MN;3;-1;23;17;Not as cold;WSW;8;76%;15%;1

El Paso, TX;63;37;68;37;Mostly sunny;SW;6;34%;0%;4

Fairbanks, AK;7;-10;2;-13;Periods of sun, cold;N;5;94%;15%;0

Fargo, ND;1;-2;36;14;Mostly cloudy;WNW;11;78%;20%;1

Grand Junction, CO;41;20;44;25;Mostly sunny;E;5;62%;0%;3

Grand Rapids, MI;13;3;34;32;Not as cold;SSW;14;64%;7%;2

Hartford, CT;19;-7;20;17;Brisk and very cold;SSW;15;28%;1%;3

Helena, MT;41;29;43;24;Rather cloudy;SSE;9;60%;6%;1

Honolulu, HI;82;72;80;73;A few showers;ENE;15;71%;85%;2

Houston, TX;57;38;63;49;Partial sunshine;SSE;7;68%;2%;4

Indianapolis, IN;22;16;42;36;Windy in the p.m.;SSW;15;42%;3%;3

Jackson, MS;53;28;58;37;Sun, some clouds;SSE;7;49%;4%;4

Jacksonville, FL;60;48;63;52;Winds subsiding;N;16;64%;13%;3

Juneau, AK;37;28;36;32;Afternoon snow;WSW;5;81%;98%;0

Kansas City, MO;36;29;52;29;Breezy, then warmer;SW;16;50%;1%;3

Knoxville, TN;40;20;49;30;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;47%;5%;3

Las Vegas, NV;60;39;64;44;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;31%;1%;4

Lexington, KY;30;18;46;38;Milder in the p.m.;SSW;12;40%;6%;3

Little Rock, AR;45;24;50;36;Partly sunny;S;8;59%;4%;4

Long Beach, CA;73;44;71;52;Inc. clouds;W;6;50%;41%;4

Los Angeles, CA;73;47;71;51;Sun, then clouds;SSE;6;40%;56%;4

Louisville, KY;29;18;48;39;Milder in the p.m.;SSW;13;39%;4%;3

Madison, WI;6;2;37;28;Inc. clouds;SW;11;66%;4%;2

Memphis, TN;36;26;50;40;Warmer in the p.m.;S;9;48%;6%;4

Miami, FL;83;70;77;69;Brief showers, windy;E;19;74%;97%;1

Milwaukee, WI;10;4;39;33;Inc. clouds;SW;13;58%;80%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;2;0;32;25;Not as cold;WSW;5;67%;2%;1

Mobile, AL;57;34;60;46;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;46%;9%;4

Montgomery, AL;57;31;53;39;Sun, some clouds;ESE;8;48%;5%;4

Mt. Washington, NH;-25;-47;-8;-13;Windy;W;29;74%;5%;3

Nashville, TN;34;22;51;40;Milder in the p.m.;S;8;43%;5%;3

New Orleans, LA;60;41;60;49;Sunny;E;9;58%;4%;4

New York, NY;27;8;29;26;Partly sunny, cold;SSW;11;29%;1%;3

Newark, NJ;24;5;26;23;Periods of sun, cold;SSW;10;30%;2%;3

Norfolk, VA;44;21;35;28;Partly sunny, cold;S;8;48%;3%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;50;33;59;33;Increasingly windy;SSW;20;56%;3%;3

Olympia, WA;49;43;51;44;Cloudy;E;9;78%;70%;1

Omaha, NE;30;23;48;28;Milder in the p.m.;WNW;11;62%;2%;3

Orlando, FL;79;53;72;59;Breezy;ENE;15;60%;26%;2

Philadelphia, PA;29;11;28;26;Partly sunny, cold;S;8;34%;2%;3

Phoenix, AZ;74;46;77;45;Mostly sunny;NE;5;27%;0%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;18;8;35;32;Not as cold;SSW;9;42%;4%;3

Portland, ME;10;-17;11;8;Windy and frigid;SW;20;52%;3%;2

Portland, OR;50;44;51;43;A morning shower;ENE;8;79%;91%;1

Providence, RI;24;-9;18;14;Breezy and very cold;SSW;17;30%;0%;3

Raleigh, NC;47;22;41;28;Cold;S;6;36%;1%;3

Reno, NV;49;29;51;33;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;55%;91%;2

Richmond, VA;39;15;36;27;Cold;S;7;30%;3%;3

Roswell, NM;61;28;62;29;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;41%;2%;4

Sacramento, CA;58;42;61;48;Variable cloudiness;S;8;72%;97%;1

Salt Lake City, UT;38;23;42;32;Partly sunny;ESE;5;67%;3%;3

San Antonio, TX;56;35;64;43;Some sun returning;SSW;7;69%;2%;3

San Diego, CA;63;46;66;51;Mostly sunny;N;8;54%;12%;4

San Francisco, CA;57;49;60;48;A little p.m. rain;WSW;12;82%;99%;1

Savannah, GA;59;36;54;42;Partly sunny;NE;10;52%;12%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;51;44;51;43;A couple of showers;SE;7;76%;96%;1

Sioux Falls, SD;12;10;34;24;Mostly cloudy;W;6;77%;2%;2

Spokane, WA;41;36;45;36;Cloudy;ESE;6;80%;87%;1

Springfield, IL;22;15;47;34;Milder in the p.m.;SSW;17;52%;3%;3

St. Louis, MO;27;21;48;36;Milder in the p.m.;SSW;12;53%;3%;3

Tampa, FL;73;48;75;56;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;14;58%;25%;4

Toledo, OH;17;9;38;34;Not as cold;SW;16;50%;6%;3

Tucson, AZ;72;48;76;43;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;23%;0%;4

Tulsa, OK;46;33;58;33;Breezy and warmer;SSW;15;55%;2%;3

Vero Beach, FL;84;65;73;67;Winds subsiding;E;16;64%;44%;1

Washington, DC;33;16;34;27;Mostly sunny, cold;S;7;31%;6%;3

Wichita, KS;42;32;57;28;Not as cool;WNW;16;53%;2%;3

Wilmington, DE;30;15;29;26;Periods of sun, cold;S;10;33%;1%;3

