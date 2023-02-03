This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire”. Nashville – The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 5-11). This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire” and focuses on ways that consumers can prevent burn-related injuries from occurring at home.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO