TDCI announces new captive insurance section director
Businesses can use captive insurance as an option to help mitigate risk and manage cost. Nashville – Mark Wiedeman will serve as director of TDCI’s Captive Insurance Section. A Utah native, Wiedeman is a graduate from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor of Arts in history and a master’s in public administration.
National Burn Awareness Week is February 5-11
This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire”. Nashville – The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) is highlighting the importance of preventing burn hazards and home fires during National Burn Awareness Week (Feb. 5-11). This year’s theme is “Scalds: Hot Liquids Burn Like Fire” and focuses on ways that consumers can prevent burn-related injuries from occurring at home.
Effective interest rate for home loans announced
Rate effective due to recent decision to The Federal National Mortgage Association’s discontinuation of its free market auction system for commitments to purchase conventional home mortgages. Nashville – The maximum effective interest rate for home loans has been set at 7.61%, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce and...
