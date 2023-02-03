Read full article on original website
Lisa 5472
4d ago
This guy is always on point and catches some of the funniest stuff. His weather videos are a true and accurate analogy of what we Floridians deal with. ❤️😂🤣
Reply
6
Tedderman johns
4d ago
Oh, and Publix is missing out if they don't sponsor him or use him in commercials.
Reply
9
Related
click orlando
Best Valentine’s date ideas in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – If going out for dinner and a movie for Valentine’s Day doesn’t get you excited, don’t lose hope. There are a lot of great places to enjoy a unique date with your loved one this Valentine’s Day. Dani Meyering, the Managing Editor...
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best Dive Bars in Florida
Straddling the Florida-Alabama state line, Flora-Bama is one of Pensacola's most famous beach bars. It's known for its live music, fun events, and the Interstate Mullet Toss. It's also a place to enjoy great food and cocktails, with an array of classic beach dive favorites, including oysters, fried pickles, and jumbo chicken wings.
click orlando
The dirtiest U.S. cities in 2023: Where does Florida rank?
When it comes to 2023′s dirtiest cities in the U.S., you may (or may not) be surprised to hear that Florida ranked among the top of the list, according to LawnStarter. The website’s list takes into account factors like pollution, living conditions and infrastructure to rank U.S. cities from most to least dirty. The higher a city’s score, the dirtier that city is, the list says.
click orlando
DeSantis expected to control Disney district governing board
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis would take control over the board of a special governing district Walt Disney World operates in Florida under a bill introduced Monday, as the Republican governor punishes the company over its opposition to the so-called “Don't Say Gay” law. Republican leaders...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Florida State Foods | 15 Famous Dishes From Florida
Welcome to the Sunshine State of Florida! Florida is the perfect destination for a family vacation or a relaxing getaway because of its beautiful beaches, warm weather, and fun-filled theme parks. But that is not all. The state of Florida is also known for its delicious food! From fresh seafood...
click orlando
Are Florida’s red flag laws preventing next mass shooting or a breach of rights?
Preventing the next mass shooting. That’s what Florida lawmakers were hoping to do when they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in 2018. Among the many measures in place since that bipartisan bill became law is strict red flag laws that allow judges to take firearms away from people who show warning signs that they could hurt others or themselves.
ocala-news.com
Resident voices concerns on dental practices in Florida
I am in agreement with a recent letter regarding dental practices in Florida. I recently went to a nationally recognized dental office that advertises a lot on TV touting a free X-ray. I wanted to have a tooth filled, that’s all. A cursory exam was done along with the X-ray. Then they sat me down and outlined what, in their opinion, needed to be done. This included a plethora of procedures that I was told would cost me approximately $10,000. They never filled my tooth that day as that would have required a separate appointment, according to them. Needless to say, I never returned. I definitely feel there was more interest in my pocketbook than my dental health.
click orlando
Here’s a list of books banned, under review in Central Florida schools
ORLANDO, Fla. – As we enter the latter half of the 2022-23 school year, students and teachers are still seeing people pushing to pull certain books from the shelves within districts across the nation. It’s a phenomenon that’s also impacting Central Florida’s school libraries. Last year,...
OnlyInYourState
The Unassuming Florida Restaurant That Serves The Best Fried Chicken You’ve Ever Tried
Looking for a quick meal in Florida that will satisfy all your seafood and chicken cravings in one fell swoop? If you answered yes, it’s time to head over to Bud’s Chicken & Seafood in Florida. With six locations throughout South Florida, you’ll have your pick of which one to frequent. You can’t go wrong, no matter which locale you choose. Some guests have said this is the best fried chicken in Florida.
‘I’m afraid to be in a classroom’: Florida teachers discuss rise in student violence
In 2020, kids across Florida went home for spring break and did not return to school.
Bargain Hunting: These 5 Florida Counties Have the Cheapest Home Sales Values
Florida - the nation's fastest-growing state - has been called a microcosm of the United States as a whole. Wide-ranging demographics, wealth, geography, and real estate prices make Florida one of the nation's more varied and diverse states. It's no wonder, then, that so many people are looking to move there.
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Florida Will Chill You to Your Core. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, the state of Florida is a peninsula bordered by the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. This sunny state is a well-known vacation destination, drawing hordes of tourists every year due to its large number of beaches, swaying palm trees, and warm weather. Florida contains both subtropical and tropical climates, with the southernmost part of the state being the most tropical. Thunderstorms and hurricanes are frequent in Florida, with humid summers bringing in lots of rain. But what’s the coldest temperature ever recorded in Florida?
click orlando
‘You’re not invisible, we’ll find you:’ FHP warns Florida street racers of consequences
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents across Central Florida are complaining about reckless drivers in their communities. Kat Thomas lives in the Venetian Isle Community near Windermere. She said reckless driving is almost routine in her neighborhood. “It’s gotten increasingly worse,” Thomas said. There a couple round-a-bouts near...
click orlando
Bill proposing changes to Florida’s concealed carry laws clears 1st hurdle in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A bill looking to allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without a license is moving forward after clearing its first hurdle in the state House. The bill, HB 543, passed through the House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law, & Government Operations Subcommittee in a 10 to 5 vote along party lines with the committee’s GOP majority pushing it forward.
Florida looks to double amount of medical-marijuana licenses
Doubling the size of the state’s medical marijuana industry will likely drive down the value of operators’ licenses.
MSNBC
'Outrageous': Florida teacher rips DeSantis’ censorship, criminal threats
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing a new law forcing teachers to remove books from classrooms that are not deemed “appropriate.” So-called “Woke Busters” are joining DeSantis’ effort and forcing libraries and schools to remove “offensive” books. Florida public school teacher Andrea Phillips joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber, calling the law “outrageous,” and adding students “don't have books to read.” The New York Times' Michelle Goldberg also joins “The Beat.” Feb. 7, 2023.
Parents push for more safety measures at the Florida State Fair
Changes are coming to the Florida State Fair. Anyone under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult after 6 p.m.
Bay News 9
Canine flu spreads into Florida - What are the signs?
PINE CASTLE, Fla. — A canine influenza virus is spreading in the United States. Veterinarians from California, Texas, North Carolina and now Florida have been reporting outbreaks of a highly contagious H3N2 virus. What You Need To Know. H3N2 is a highly contagious virus being found in dogs. Veterinarians...
click orlando
How UCF is addressing the nurse shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. has been facing a nurse shortage for years, but the problem only got worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Florida alone is projected to have a shortage of 59,100 registered nurses and licensed practical nurses by 2035, according to a report by the Florida Hospital Association.
Florida Brings Back The Equivalent Of Slave Patrols
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has created his own Florida State Guard that, in his own words, would be, “not be encumbered by the federal government.” This civilian force wouldn’t be associated with the National Guard or the US Military, and they would act solely under orders from the Governor.
Comments / 17