Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton
On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it. Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
Tom Brady ‘potentially’ signing with Patriots again, sort of
Robert Kraft’s quest to make sure that Tom Brady retires with the New England Patriots continued on Tuesday. The Patriots owner shared a positive update though for those hoping that Brady ends up signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team. Kraft told NBC 10 Boston’s Malcolm Johnson that the team […] The post Tom Brady ‘potentially’ signing with Patriots again, sort of appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed drops massive Super Bowl injury update
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed was forced from the AFC Championship Game due to a concussion. But as the Chiefs get ready to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Sneed appears to be on the come up. Sneed cleared the concussion protocol on Monday,...
Broncos HC Sean Payton takes subtle dig at Saints with CJ Gardner-Johnson-Eagles trade take
The Denver Broncos have introduced head coach Sean Payton, ushering in a new era for the franchise. Payton is focused on his future, but also took some time to talk about his past. Payton spoke about his former team, the New Orleans Saints, on Monday. In particular, he spoke about their decision to trade one […] The post Broncos HC Sean Payton takes subtle dig at Saints with CJ Gardner-Johnson-Eagles trade take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Green admits Joe Burrow reason he’s relieved to finally retire
On Monday, longtime NFL wide receiver AJ Green announced his retirement. Now, one day after his retirement, Green speaks on one of the bright spots from walking away from the game. While speaking to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals team website, Green noted that he, and his family, can now openly root for his longtime […] The post AJ Green admits Joe Burrow reason he’s relieved to finally retire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton adds former Saints player, Super Bowl champ to coaching staff
When a new head coach is brought into a franchise, the changes are swift and certain. This is no different with the Denver Broncos, who acquired Sean Payton in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. In general, the Broncos brought Payton in to upgrade the culture, but for specifics, the offensive line needs a […] The post Sean Payton adds former Saints player, Super Bowl champ to coaching staff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Kelce’s hilarious reaction to Tom Brady’s underwear selfie
Tom Brady broke the internet on Monday with a bonkers mirror selfie of him flaunting a pair of signature underwear from his BRADY brand. And later that night, reporters hilariously asked Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce at Super Bowl media availability if he’d buy a pair of the boxers. Kelce admitted he […] The post Travis Kelce’s hilarious reaction to Tom Brady’s underwear selfie appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Bills’ player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason
While many eyes are on the Super Bowl, most organizations are already thinking about the 2023 NFL season. That is the case for the Buffalo Bills. The team was one of the favorites for the title before falling to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 at home in the AFC Divisional Round. With hopes of winning the […] The post 1 Bills’ player who could be a surprise roster cut in the 2023 offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s got no choice’: Terry Bradshaw drops Russell Wilson truth bomb on Sean Payton joining Broncos
There’s a new sheriff in town for the Denver Broncos now that it’s Sean Payton who will be running the show for Russell Wilson and company from the sidelines. Payton will have the unenviable job to turn things around for the Broncos, particularly its offense that was so atrocious in the 2022 NFL season. Former […] The post ‘He’s got no choice’: Terry Bradshaw drops Russell Wilson truth bomb on Sean Payton joining Broncos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles C Jason Kelce’s comical response to question on when he hates brother Travis
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are set to face each other in the Super Bowl. They are the first brothers to ever face each other in the NFL’s biggest game, and the two are leaning into the competitiveness of it all. Jason Kelce, who is the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, was questioned about […] The post Eagles C Jason Kelce’s comical response to question on when he hates brother Travis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Sean Payton player makes shocking prediction for Broncos turnaround
The Denver Broncos knew they were going to have to make some big changes this offseason after a wildly disappointing 2022 campaign, and they made quite a big one when they decided to hire Sean Payton to be their new head coach. Payton will have a lot on his plate in his first season with […] The post Former Sean Payton player makes shocking prediction for Broncos turnaround appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals HC candidate gets Andy Reid vote of confidence
The Arizona Cardinals are still looking for their next head coach, though, they already have a short list of candidates to choose from, which includes the name of New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. Kafka’s chances to win the job has gotten a nice lift with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid giving him a compliment ahead of Super Bowl 57.
Mark Andrews speaks on Lamar Jackson’s future with the Ravens
Heading into the offseason, star quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are still yet to agree to a new deal. But like many around the Ravens facility, tight end Mark Andrews is pushing Jackson to return in 2023. During an appearance on Up & Adams, Mark Andrews spoke with Kay Adams about his star […] The post Mark Andrews speaks on Lamar Jackson’s future with the Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘looks good’ in Super Bowl practice, but there’s a catch
Heading into the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room is dealing with several injuries. This includes both JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kadarius Toney. But following a recent update from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, it appears that the unit could be trending in the right direction for the big game. During the Chiefs […] The post JuJu Smith-Schuster ‘looks good’ in Super Bowl practice, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL rumors: Giants fans will love this Saquon Barkley free agency update
The New York Giants have some big decisions to make this offseason with quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley both being free agents. As of right now, it seems that the Giants are focusing on signing Barkley to a long-term contract, according to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network. “The belief is the […] The post NFL rumors: Giants fans will love this Saquon Barkley free agency update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derwin James, Pro Bowl teammates’ stunned reactions to Kyrie Irving trade on sideline
Even NFL stars like Derwin James were left stunned by the trade the Brooklyn Nets made that sent point guard Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. During the Pro Bowl, James along with other NFL players shared with each other on the sidelines their surprise that Irving got traded to the Mavs.
