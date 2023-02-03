Read full article on original website
Kan. joins states taking control of abortion debate with funding focus
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
Kan. judge offers legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence
TOPEKA — District Judge Phil Journey knows the grim statistics on domestic violence and regularly comes face-to-face with perpetrators and victims of violence in the home. His vantage point from a courthouse in Sedgwick County — epicenter of the state’s domestic violence caseload — led to development of a package of reform bills he wants the 2023 Kansas Legislature to consider. Improving the state’s response to 22,500 reported incidents of domestic violence annually, he said, could put downward pressure on 3,000 aggravated assaults, 900 kidnappings and the rapes, strangulations and homicides tied to those incidents.
Kan. 9-8-8 crisis lifeline sees dramatic increase in call volume
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly last week announced that since its launch in July 2022, the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has handled a nearly 27% increase in call volume compared to the six months before its launch, according to a statement from the governor's office. Based on national...
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
INSIGHT KANSAS: Missouri Parents Bill of Rights vs. diversity
Next week, the diversity in school debate returns to neighboring state Missouri via House Bill 952, its anti-1619 Project bill, joining the earlier proposed Parent’s Bill of Rights, SB 776. Missouri, a bellwether for policymaking in Kansas, points to the likely resuscitation of this political debate after similar efforts slowed in the Kansas legislature. Coupled with Florida’s recent rejection of AP African American Course in public schools, the two events mark a resurging salvo in a larger argument over school curriculum and diversity.
Kansas commits $304M to chip plant to lure federal funds
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives to a semiconductor company in its largest city to build a huge new factory, but the project won't go forward without funds the U.S. government has promised for rebuilding the nation's chip-making capacity. Gov. Laura Kelly...
Wheat Scoop: KAWG takes to the Hill to convey Farm Bill needs
Now is the time for wheat farmers to make their priorities known as negotiations for the next Farm Bill kick into high gear. That was a clear message from lawmakers and association staff alike during the 2023 Kansas Commodity Classic. As the calendar turns to a new month, Kansas Wheat is carrying forward that call to action as staff and board members join counterparts from across the country for the joint meetings of U.S. Wheat Associates and the National Association of Wheat Growers.
News from the Oil Patch: Crude prices nosedive
Crude prices have dropped nearly nine dollars in nine trading days. The near-month Nymex contract for light sweet crude settled Friday at $73.39 per barrel, down from nearly $82 on January 24th. Kansas prices have dropped nearly six dollars in the last week. Kansas Common crude at CHS in McPherson...
More can be done to prevent fatality crashes
The good news - Kansas Department of Transportation preliminary crash notifications for 2022 show Kansas experienced a 3% decrease in fatalities compared to 2021. The bad news - vehicle crashes continue to be one of the state’s main causes of preventable deaths. “We hardly can celebrate 413 lives lost...
🎤 Forward Ever: Kan. Attorney General Kris Kobach
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach.
🎥 Kan. Gov. on Chinese spy balloon: This provocation is alarming
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana and seen over Kansas on Friday has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by the region's elected officials.
AAA: Gas prices in Kansas are stable for now
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas gas prices appear to be stabilizing. "We're at $3.20 a gallon on average today," Shawn Steward with AAA said Friday. "That's the same as it was a week ago. We haven't really seen any fluctuations in the past week. After seeing some rises throughout January, we've seen a little bit of a stability here."
Moran introduce Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran, Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) – members on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC) – introduced the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act, according to a statement Moran's office. This legislation would expand community-based services for aging veterans as...
Man from So. Carolina jailed after trip to meet 15-year-old in SW Kan.
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged child sex crimes. On Wednesday, a family contacted the Garden City Police Department and reported their 15-year-old child was involved in a relationship with a 22-year-old man from South Carolina, according to a media release. Officers were told...
