ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie on Still Being Confused by WWE Run, What It Would Take for Her to Return
– While speaking to WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler Taya Valkyrie discussed hos she’s still confused by her short-lived WWE NXT run as Franky Monet. Below are some highlights:. Taya Valkyrie on what she would want for a WWE return: “You never want to say never, but definitely if...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Again Expresses Interest In Buying WWE
When it was announced that WWE was in the process of preparing to sell, Tony Khan expressed interest in buying the company. In an interview with the Mark Hoke Show (via Fightful), Khan once again confirmed that he was interested in having negotiations about buying WWE. He said: “I don’t...
411mania.com
Seth Rollins Not Interested In a Reality Show With Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of WWE’s most well-known couples, but Rollins says he’s not interested in a reality show featuring the two of them. WWE has done reality shows for a few of its famous couples including Miz & Mrs. and the upcoming Hulu series with Montez Ford & Bianca Belair, but Rollins told Pro Wrestling Illustrated that such a situation isn’t one he’s intrigued by. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com
MJF Defends Zachary Wentz & Says He Isn’t Antisemetic, Wes Lee Responds
MJF took to social media to defend Zachary Wentz against the claims that the NXT alumnus is an anti-Semite. As you may recall, Wentz — aka Nash Carter in WWE, was released last April after his wife Kimber Lee made allegations of abuse against him and shared a photo of Wentz sporting a Hitler-style mustache and doing a Nazi salute. Wentz was fired specifically for the photo, according to the report at that time.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
411mania.com
Matt Cardona Responds to Nick Wayne, Says Attempt at Trademarking Zack Ryder Was ‘Denied’
– GCW Has announced that Matt Cardona will face Nick Wayne at Middle of the Night on February 18 in Los Angles, California. Nick Wayne reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Oh shit, Zack Ryder!” Cardona later responded to Wayne’s tweet, noting that he’s not Zack Ryder, and his attempt at getting that trademark was “denied.”
411mania.com
Dutch Mantell Gives Update On Jerry Lawler Following Stroke & Surgery
UPDATE 2: Dutch Mantell has provided an update on Jerry Lawler following the latter’s stroke on Tuesday. Mantell posted to Twitter, noting that he had spoken with Lawler’s son Kevin and that the WWE Hall of Famer was improving. Mantell wrote:. “Just talked to Kevin…he said that he...
411mania.com
Arn Anderson On His Infamous ‘Glock’ Promo, How AEW Produces Promos
Back in 2021 on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut one of the best promos of his storied career. On a recent episode of his podcast, “Double A” talked about the infamous “get my Glock” promo with Cody Rhodes and how it came about. Arn also revealed how AEW producers promos from performers. Check out the highlights:
411mania.com
Jake Hager Reveals How Talking About a Contract or a Union Could Get You Blacklisted by WWE
– During a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, AEW star Jake Hager discussed how he was told when he was in WWE that talking about a union or your contract could get you blacklisted. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jake Hager on how talking about your...
411mania.com
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday that Sol Ruca will take on Zoey Stark on tonight’s show, a match that was set up last week when Ruca made the save for Indi Hartwell when Stark attacked her after their match.
411mania.com
Hunter’s 2022 Wrestling Awards Part 1: Match Of The Year, Best Storyline, More
Greetings Huntiacs — Huntamaniacs — Little Hunters out there — From the “Brawl Out” to Vince McMahon (temporarily) retiring from WWE, AEW co-founder Cody Rhodes jumping back to WWE, Tony Khan buying Ring of Honor and the unlikely popularity of one Sami Zayn, 2022 was a wild year in pro wrestling. There was hardly a chance for fans or people “in the business” to catch their breath when another unbelievable match or shocking piece of news happened. How to make sense of it all?
411mania.com
Sonya Deville Reveals She Got Busted Open At Last Night’s WWE Live Event
It was reported last night that Sonya Deville appeared to be hurt following her match at a live event in Pensacola, FL. In a post on Twitter, she revealed that she cut open her eye. Not only that, it was the same one that she previously cut open at the Royal Rumble. The cut required seven stitches to close.
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 2.7.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re done with Vengeance Day and just shy of two months away from Stand & Deliver. It looks like we have a title match set up, as Carmelo Hayes stared down Bron Breakker, who retained the NXT Title in the main event. That should give us a clear path to Los Angeles so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Spoiler Notes For Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a few minor spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that Dexter Lumis, Street Profts, Maximum Male Models, MVP, Omos, JBL, Baron Corbin, Bayley, IYO SKY, Damian Priest, Elias, Piper Niven, Carmella, Michin, and Candice LeRae are all set for tonight’s show.
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 2.6.23
We are less than two weeks away from Elimination Chamber and that means it is time to start getting more qualifying matches out of the way. In addition to that though, we have a cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch which should be a heck of a showdown. That should be enough but Cody Rhodes will be somewhere as well. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
More Spoiler Notes From MLW SuperFight Tapings
A new report has some additional spoiler details from Saturday night’s MLW SuperFight tapings. PWInsider reports the following from the show:. * Raven, who made his return at the taping, was set up as a sort of “spiritual adviser” to Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA, will be working as a producer for the company.
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Top Flight is in tag team action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. Chaos Project...
411mania.com
Angelo Parker Recalls Worrying He Was Close To Dying in Blood & Guts
Angelo Parker and Matt Menard were part of the 2022 Blood & Guts match in AEW, and Parker recalled at one point being concerned about his health due to his bleeding. The two were guests on the latest episode of the Swerve City Podcast and during the discussion, Parker talked about the match that saw him hanging upside down at one point, noting that he had bled so much he thought he might “pass away.” You can check out the highlights below:
