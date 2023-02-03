ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Caltrans repairing potholes on eastbound Hwy 178: CHP

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Caltrans crew is working on repairing potholes on eastbound Highway 178 just east of M Street, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page.

According to CHP, there are approximately three potholes. The size of the potholes is not immediately clear.

The repairs started around 1:29 p.m., according to CHP.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

