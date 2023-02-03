Read full article on original website
Related
Dow Erases Losses, Gains More Than 100 Points After Powell Says the Fed Is Getting Inflation Down
Stocks recovered Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that inflation was starting to decline. The 30-stock index was up 132 points, or 0.4%, reversing an earlier loss of 186 points. The S&P 500 traded up 0.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1%. "The disinflationary process, the process of...
NBC Chicago
Charts Suggest Investors Should Brace Themselves for Declines in the S&P 500, Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors to brace for market turbulence ahead by consolidating their portfolios. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the incredible rally in the S&P 500 might be running out of steam," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to brace for...
European Stocks Higher After Fed Chair Powell's Comments; FTSE Hits Record High
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher Wednesday as investors digested the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 hit a record high shortly after markets opened in Europe, increasing by 0.8% to reach 7,925.02. Gains dropped to 0.71%...
NBC Chicago
CNBC Daily Open: Powell's Speech Was Hawkish. Investors' Mood Was Bullish
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. U.S. stocks rallied on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech, despite...
NBC Chicago
SocGen Reports 64% Slide in Annual Profits But Beats Market Expectations
The latest results came in higher than expectations. Analysts had estimated a net income of 905 million euros for the quarter and 1.5 billion euros for the full year, according to Refinitiv. Shares of the French lender are down more than 20% over the last 12 months. Societe Generale on...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Canoo's Shares Sink After EV Maker Agrees to Sell $52 Million in Discounted Stock
Canoo said it will sell new shares to institutional investors at a substantial discount. The startup is low on cash as it works to get its EVs into full production. The deal will dilute the value of existing shareholders' positions, and it sent the stock sharply lower. Shares of electric...
NBC Chicago
Used Vehicle Prices Swing Higher Amid Unseasonably Strong Demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
NBC Chicago
Microsoft Announces New A.I.-Powered Bing Homepage That You Can Chat With
This is CNBC's live blog covering Microsoft's press event from its headquarters, where the company announced a new AI-powered Bing homepage that you can chat with, and an update to its Edge browser. Microsoft held a press event on Tuesday where it announced new AI-powered updates to its Bing search...
NBC Chicago
Maersk, a Global Barometer for Trade, Posts Record 2022 Earnings But Warns of a Tough Year Ahead
The Danish giant, widely seen as a barometer for global trade, said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $6.5 billion in the fourth quarter, below a consensus analyst forecast of $6.77 billion and down from $8 billion for the same quarter of 2021. This took the...
NBC Chicago
CEO of Hilton Says a Porsche Was the Dumbest Thing He Ever Bought: ‘I Spent All My Money on That Stupid Car'
Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta says selling his black Porsche 944 was the best financial decision he ever made. That's because buying it in the first place was his worst. He was in his 20s and fresh off a breakup when he saw the sleek model in a used car lot near his home in Arlington, Virginia. He had a third party ensure the car and the deal were legitimate, then paid $20,000 for it, taking out a loan to cover part of the cost.
China's Economy Will Grow 5% This Year, Fitch Ratings Says in Upgraded Forecast
Fitch Ratings expects China's economy to grow 5% in 2023 – an improved outlook from its previous 4.1% growth prediction. UBS estimates that China's households have a total of excess savings worth 4-4.6 trillion yuan ($590 billion to $678 billion) China's economy will expand by 5% in 2023, Fitch...
World's Largest Drone Maker Is Unfazed — Even If It's Blacklisted by the U.S.
DJI was formed in 2006 out of a college dorm room by its founder Frank Wang. The company currently has over 14,000 employees, 25% of which are research and development-based. DJI is just one of many tech companies that has found its products used on the battlefield. In December 2021,...
NBC Chicago
Billionaire Tesla Bull Ron Baron Says Musk Suggested He Would Make Multiples on His $100 Million Twitter Investment
Billionaire investor Ron Baron said Elon Musk told him he thought Baron would make "two or three times" his money when he invested $100 million in Musk's take-private Twitter deal. Baron, a longtime Tesla investor, said Musk's explanation for the Twitter investment was focused on cost cuts and improving management.
NBC Chicago
Turkey's Ceyhan Oil Port Disrupted by Weather as Earthquake Damage Assessed
Adverse weather conditions are obstructing loading operations at Turkey's Ceyhan port, following twin Monday earthquakes that rattled Turkey and Syria, leaving over 5,000 dead. Damage at the port is still being assessed. The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline and the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline that bring crude oil for Ceyhan export were not impacted. Adverse...
Comments / 0