ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Grand Teton Mall | Shopping mall in Idaho Falls, Idaho

The Grand Teton Mall is a shopping mall located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, that opened in 1984. The anchor tenants are Alturas Preparatory Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney. Grand Teton Mall opened in 1984 with The Bon Marché, JCPenney, and ZCMI. A Sears store was added a short...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

CARIBOU JACK'S: Hardware, outdoor and kitchen ware store set to open in Downtown Pocatello this spring

POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug,” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was thirteen will soon become the namesake of a Downtown Pocatello hardware and cooking ware store. The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name for...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Part of an eastern Idaho highway is closed due to drifting snow

ASHTON — A state highway remains closed Monday morning due to blowing and drifting snow. According to 511, there is a closure on State Highway 32 from mile marker 28 to mile marker 0. All lanes are closed. The notice says that Highway 32 is closed from Ashton to Tetonia due to blowing, drifting snow and reduced visibility until further notice.
ASHTON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Construction company sues Pocatello, Pocatello Development Authority for unpaid work completed on shelved Frigitek project

POCATELLO — A local construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority. In a lawsuit filed in 6th District court in July, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello Development Authority have been “unjustly enriched at IMCs expense” and is seeking reimbursement in the amount...
POCATELLO, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

New Blackfoot ordinance requiring pets older than 6 months to be spayed or neutered getting mixed reactions

BLACKFOOT — The city of Blackfoot recently enacted an ordinance that makes it illegal to own a dog or cat over the age of six months if it hasn’t been spayed or neutered. Ordinance 6-2-24, which was modeled after a similar ordinance in Boise, reads, “No person shall own, harbor or keep within city limits a dog or cat that is over the age of six months which has not been spayed or neutered.”
BLACKFOOT, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Parents Looking for Missing Juvenile in Chubbuck

The family of a missing Chubbuck teenager is asking for the public's help in locating him. According to his mother's facebook, Xzayvier Ty Chacon, better known as Javi, was last seen on February 2nd at 4:00pm. He is 15 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’9 and weighs 150...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pregnant woman and children among those injured by drunk driver in hit-and-run crash in Pocatello

POCATELLO — A drunk driver is behind bars after crashing into two vehicles Sunday afternoon on a busy city street and then running from the accident scene, police said. KC Joe Coffey, 30, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident as well as misdemeanor charges of possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, second offense driving under the influence and driving without privileges. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Haven’t received your mail the last few days? Here’s why.

IDAHO FALLS — Have you looked into your mailbox the last few days and noticed it’s empty? There’s a reason for that. EastIdahoNews.com received several messages about mail not showing up in Idaho Falls this week. People have gone to social media and asked, “Did the post office not deliver in some neighborhoods?”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Court documents show what happened during burglary call Friday morning

IDAHO FALLS — A 35-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a home Friday morning. Police caught him hiding behind a rocking chair. Christopher Ryan Ford was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. EastIdahoNews.com reported on the story Friday...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police investigating armed robbery at local convenience store

POCATELLO — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday night at a convenience store near Pocatello Regional Airport. The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the Jet Stop convenience store on East County Line Road just off Interstate 86. There were no injuries and authorities are not yet saying what was stolen from the store. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local man sentenced for slicing teen with utility knife

AMMON – An Ammon man was sentenced to probation and a brief jail sentence Wednesday after attacking a teenager with a utility knife. Devin Wade Miner, 47, was sentenced to between two and 14 years in prison by District Judge Bruce Pickett. However, the judge suspended the prison sentence and placed Miner on supervised probation for a period of 14 years.
AMMON, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy