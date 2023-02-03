Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grand Teton Mall | Shopping mall in Idaho Falls, Idaho
The Grand Teton Mall is a shopping mall located in Idaho Falls, Idaho, that opened in 1984. The anchor tenants are Alturas Preparatory Academy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney. Grand Teton Mall opened in 1984 with The Bon Marché, JCPenney, and ZCMI. A Sears store was added a short...
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Idaho that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
CARIBOU JACK'S: Hardware, outdoor and kitchen ware store set to open in Downtown Pocatello this spring
POCATELLO — The legacy of a man “bathed in a gold pan, suckled by a caribou, wrapped in a buffalo rug,” and able to whip any grizzly bear before he was thirteen will soon become the namesake of a Downtown Pocatello hardware and cooking ware store. The description above comes from the book “The Mountain Carriboo and Other Gold Camps in Idaho” written by Ellen Carney and Elaine S. Johnson of Soda Springs and describes Jesse “Carriboo Jack” Fairchilds, the source of the name for...
Fire in Swan Valley destroys private business
A late night fire in Swan Valley, completely destroys a private business.
Part of an eastern Idaho highway is closed due to drifting snow
ASHTON — A state highway remains closed Monday morning due to blowing and drifting snow. According to 511, there is a closure on State Highway 32 from mile marker 28 to mile marker 0. All lanes are closed. The notice says that Highway 32 is closed from Ashton to Tetonia due to blowing, drifting snow and reduced visibility until further notice.
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
The richest person in Idaho is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a person in Idaho and the good he has done for the community.
Is the Idaho housing market finally cooling down?
Around this time last year, the housing market in Eastern Idaho was hot in a seller's market, but that has since changed a little bit.
Construction company sues Pocatello, Pocatello Development Authority for unpaid work completed on shelved Frigitek project
POCATELLO — A local construction company that completed work on the shelved cold storage facility at the Pocatello airport has filed a lawsuit against the city and the Pocatello Development Authority. In a lawsuit filed in 6th District court in July, the Utah-based Staker & Parsons Companies, which does business in the Gem State as Idaho Materials & Construction, or IMC, claims the city of Pocatello and the Pocatello Development Authority have been “unjustly enriched at IMCs expense” and is seeking reimbursement in the amount...
Group of Elk Hit by Train in East Idaho
SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A half-dozen elk were struck and killed by a train in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday. According to the Caribou County Sheriff's Office, a group of elk had been hit by the passing train near Gunnell Road. The sheriff's office says the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded and were able to salvage at least six of the animals. The public was invited to collected the cleaned carcasses to anyone that could collect them, which didn't take long. This is the most recent report of a group of wild animals being struck by a train, which often happens during the winter. In February of 2020 about 86 pronghorn were struck by trains in two incidents near Hamer, Idaho. Much of the meat was salvaged then. Also the same year a group of elk were hit by a train in Bear Lake County. At the time Idaho Fish and Game said the animals may have moved onto the tracks because it was clear of deep snow.
New Blackfoot ordinance requiring pets older than 6 months to be spayed or neutered getting mixed reactions
BLACKFOOT — The city of Blackfoot recently enacted an ordinance that makes it illegal to own a dog or cat over the age of six months if it hasn’t been spayed or neutered. Ordinance 6-2-24, which was modeled after a similar ordinance in Boise, reads, “No person shall own, harbor or keep within city limits a dog or cat that is over the age of six months which has not been spayed or neutered.”
Pair in Southern Idaho Each Sentenced to Over 20 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Methamphetamine and Fentanyl
IDAHO FALLS, ID - A pair of Idaho Falls residents have each been sentenced to over 20 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Ernestine Delafuente to over 25 years (309 months), while Simon Martinez was sentenced to 22 years (264 months).
Parents Looking for Missing Juvenile in Chubbuck
The family of a missing Chubbuck teenager is asking for the public's help in locating him. According to his mother's facebook, Xzayvier Ty Chacon, better known as Javi, was last seen on February 2nd at 4:00pm. He is 15 years old, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5’9 and weighs 150...
Police: Pregnant woman and children among those injured by drunk driver in hit-and-run crash in Pocatello
POCATELLO — A drunk driver is behind bars after crashing into two vehicles Sunday afternoon on a busy city street and then running from the accident scene, police said. KC Joe Coffey, 30, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of leaving the scene of an injury accident as well as misdemeanor charges of possessing an open alcoholic beverage container, second offense driving under the influence and driving without privileges. ...
Haven’t received your mail the last few days? Here’s why.
IDAHO FALLS — Have you looked into your mailbox the last few days and noticed it’s empty? There’s a reason for that. EastIdahoNews.com received several messages about mail not showing up in Idaho Falls this week. People have gone to social media and asked, “Did the post office not deliver in some neighborhoods?”
Court documents show what happened during burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A 35-year-old Idaho Falls man is facing a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into a home Friday morning. Police caught him hiding behind a rocking chair. Christopher Ryan Ford was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools. EastIdahoNews.com reported on the story Friday...
Man arrested after police receive burglary call Friday morning
IDAHO FALLS — A man is in custody after police received a call that a burglary was in progress at a home Friday morning. The report came in around 6 a.m. and officers responded to the 200 block of East 6th Street. The homeowner, who was not at the...
Police investigating armed robbery at local convenience store
POCATELLO — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday night at a convenience store near Pocatello Regional Airport. The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the Jet Stop convenience store on East County Line Road just off Interstate 86. There were no injuries and authorities are not yet saying what was stolen from the store. ...
Local man sentenced for slicing teen with utility knife
AMMON – An Ammon man was sentenced to probation and a brief jail sentence Wednesday after attacking a teenager with a utility knife. Devin Wade Miner, 47, was sentenced to between two and 14 years in prison by District Judge Bruce Pickett. However, the judge suspended the prison sentence and placed Miner on supervised probation for a period of 14 years.
New Olive Garden restaurant opens
The Pocatello and Chubbuck area now has an Olive Garden.
