The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC despite relying on one of the youngest groups of cornerbacks in football. L’Jarius Sneed is his position’s elder statesman in Kansas City, enjoying a breakout campaign in his third NFL season at age 25. The Chiefs’ three other main cornerbacks are all rookies, none older than 24. Only Trent McDuffie, the team’s first-round pick in April, had the pre-draft pedigree of an impact player, too. Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson, both of whom picked off Joe Burrow in the AFC Championship Game, were selected in the fourth and seven rounds, respectively.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO