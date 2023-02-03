ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
411mania.com

Seth Rollins Not Interested In a Reality Show With Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are one of WWE’s most well-known couples, but Rollins says he’s not interested in a reality show featuring the two of them. WWE has done reality shows for a few of its famous couples including Miz & Mrs. and the upcoming Hulu series with Montez Ford & Bianca Belair, but Rollins told Pro Wrestling Illustrated that such a situation isn’t one he’s intrigued by. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com

Memphis Wrestling (3.28.1981) Review

-Originally aired March 28, 1981. -Your hosts are Lance Russell & Dave Brown. -Armdrags by Gilbert. Angel tries a takedown. Backdrop by Angel gets two. From there, the heels take control, and Eddie’s partner is about 1500 pounds so you can kind of see where this match is going. Heels just keep dishing out punishment on Eddie until he finally makes the long-awaited hot tag. Powerslam and the holy ghost splash get three. Red has “Vince McMahon” written all over him and I’m a little surprised he never had a run up north.
MEMPHIS, TN
411mania.com

Mid-South Wrestling (10.26.1985) Review

-Originally aired October 26, 1985. -Unusual start to this show, as we just go straight to house show footage of Dick Murdoch vs. Butch Reed in New Orleans. Reed gets a roll-up and a clean three-count to become the new North American Champion. -And with that, we go to the...
411mania.com

IPW Heart and Soul Results 2.5.23: IPW Championship Match, More

IPW held a Heart and Soul event to raise awareness for congenital heart disease, featuring an IPW Title match and more. You can see the full results below (per Fightful) and learn more about Congenital Heart Disease here. * Josh Raymond defeated Anthony FN Catena. * Chad Alpha defeated Jimi...
411mania.com

Jason Cade Officially Begins Production Work For WWE

A new report via Fightful Select has confirmed that Jason Cade has begun employment at WWE as a producer. Cade’s first confirmed production credit for the promotion was for the WWE Main Event bout featuring Dana Brooke vs. Indi Hartwell. The independent wrestler was initially rumored to be coming aboard for production in the Women’s Royal Rumble, but no credits were confirmed there. Cade was referred by TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) and it remains to be seen if his work for WWE is confirmed at full-time status or if he is operating on a trial period with the company. Cade has worked in training with Natalya and Kidd and sources indicate that he was brought in to assist in producing future women’s matches.
411mania.com

This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Top Flight is in tag team action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. Chaos Project...
411mania.com

Arn Anderson On His Infamous ‘Glock’ Promo, How AEW Produces Promos

Back in 2021 on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Arn Anderson cut one of the best promos of his storied career. On a recent episode of his podcast, “Double A” talked about the infamous “get my Glock” promo with Cody Rhodes and how it came about. Arn also revealed how AEW producers promos from performers. Check out the highlights:
411mania.com

Kota Ibushi Offers Updates On His Recovery, Says He’s ’90 Percent’ Better

In a recent interview with Weekly Pro Wrestling, Kota Ibushi shared some details on his recovery after injuring his shoulder in 2021’s G1 Climax finals. Ibushi plans to re-enter the ring this year, having already booked a match at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport against Mike Bailey for late March with another fight at Joey Janela’s Spring Break on the day following. You can read a highlight from the interview with Ibushi below.
411mania.com

Al Snow Thinks AEW Has “Too Many People”

Al Snow recently offered some advice to AEW on an AdFreeShows Al Snow LIVE Q & A video (via Wrestling Inc). Snow opined that AEW needs a tighter focus on the talent they want to market on their overloaded roster and that the promotion needs to make some roster cuts in order to do so. You can find a few highlights from Snow and watch the complete Q & A video below.
411mania.com

Swerve Strickland On His Feud With Dustin Rhodes, Says It Doesn’t Need a Title Involved

Swerve Strickland and Dustin Rhodes are at odds in AEW, and Strickland recently weighed in on the feud and his plans for dealing with Rhodes. Rhodes came out to make a save for Brian Pillman from a post-match attack by Strickland and Mogul Affiliates on the latest episode of AEW Rampage and Swerve talked about the situation in an appearance on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com

Notes on WWE House Show Business for 2022

– Wrestlenomics shared some data regarding WWE house show business for 2022. Pre the report, WWE ran about 147 non-televised live events last year, which was WWE’s first full calendar year the company was back on the road since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also the lowest count of WWE house shows in a calendar year since 2001.
411mania.com

More Spoiler Notes From MLW SuperFight Tapings

A new report has some additional spoiler details from Saturday night’s MLW SuperFight tapings. PWInsider reports the following from the show:. * Raven, who made his return at the taping, was set up as a sort of “spiritual adviser” to Ricky Shane Page and AKIRA, will be working as a producer for the company.
411mania.com

Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. The Creed Brothers.

