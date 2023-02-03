ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Family Promise to host poker night, pinot and paint fundraiser

Registration is now open for Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley’s second poker night fundraiser, “All In for Family Promise.” The event is scheduled Friday, March 3, at the Canyon Country Community Center. Food, drinks and mocktails are available from 6 p.m. and cards fly at 7...
2023 SCV Man and Woman of the Year nominees announced

Gloria Mercado-Fortine, president of the Santa Clarita Valley Man & Woman of the Year Organization, along with Brian Koegle and Julie Sturgeon, reigning 2022 Man & Woman of the Year, have announced the candidates for the 2023 awards. A total of 32 nominees, 15 men and 17 women, have been...
Neighborhood Food Guide: The 14 Best Restaurants—and Tacos—in Pasadena

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our neighborhood page to get to know why Los Angeles is the best damn city in the world.
PASADENA, CA
FYI seeks volunteer allies to be paired with local foster youth

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to support Santa. Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. Allies provide support to these vulnerable youth, as each one is paired with a youth who they will help guide and encourage as they complete a post-secondary education – a key to breaking the cycle of challenges faced by these youth, according to a statement released by FYI.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Spectacular Valentine’s Day Destinations

As Valentine’s Day approaches in the Santa Clarita Valley the landscape in the SCV is looking spectacular with its dazzling carpet of bright green. It won’t be long before wildflowers will burst forth covering the SCV at every turn. There are many other spectacular and special locations to...
California restaurants listed among the ‘Most Romantic’ in the nation

Californians won’t have to travel far to have a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day. OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation website, reveals which restaurants in the U.S. are the best at setting a romantic ambiance in its “100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America” list. Multiple restaurants from California were included. The list was based on OpenTable […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The XVIII Best Wings In Los Angeles

Today you earn your wings. The very best chicken wings in Los Angeles, a city literally named for tasteful winged creatures. Here you’ll find Cambodian, Caribbean, and Thai wings. al pastor, garam masala, and mole wings. Buffalo, Korean fried chicken, wood-smoked wings… and Flamin’ Hot Cheeto-dusted wings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IRA Capital Sells 157,322 SQFT Retail Plaza in Ventura for $66MM

Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Poinsettia Plaza, a 157,322-square-foot shopping center in Ventura, California. The asset traded for $66 million. Newmark Vice Chairman Pete Bethea and Senior Managing Directors Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented the seller, IRA Capital. “The sale of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
South Bay Galleria | Shopping mall in Redondo Beach, California

South Bay Galleria, formerly named Galleria at South Bay, is a shopping mall located in Redondo Beach, California, United States. It is anchored by Macy's, Kohl's, Target, Q, Wonder of Dinosaurs, and a 16-screen AMC Theatres multiplex. It also includes H&M. In February 1955, it was announced that a major...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
City untags first home in slope failure, 5 remain

After concerns about a slope failure left six homes yellow-tagged Sunday, a Santa Clarita building inspector noted the first one was untagged by about 9 a.m. Tuesday, as the city worked with Tri Pointe Homes to review the builder’s remediation plans. Santa Clarita Building Official John Caprarelli said he’s...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
This Could Be San Gabriel Valley’s Most Exciting New Modern Chinese Restaurant

In the eastern San Gabriel Valley’s City of Industry, a new modern Chinese restaurant called 19 Town opened in early January 2023 from Sichuan Impression chef Wang Liu. Liu, who previously used Lynn as her English name, was one of the driving forces behind the Sichuan culinary wave that took the San Gabriel Valley by storm in the early 2010s, bringing Chengdu-style takes on boiled fish with rattan pepper and Leshan bobo chicken. Though the head chef of the Eater Essential 38 restaurant for over a decade, Liu decided it was time to cook beyond the traditional.
DPI Retail Sells 74,500 SQFT Shopping Center in Long Beach for $21.25MM

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today that the firm recently completed the sale of El Dorado Shopping Center, a 74,500-square-foot shopping center anchored by Grocery Outlet and Dollar Tree in Long Beach, California. The sale price was $21,250,000.
LONG BEACH, CA
Several homes evacuated after landslide in Santa Clarita Valley

At least five homes in a housing development in Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country neighborhood were evacuated and have been yellow-tagged after a hillside came crumbling down over the weekend. Large boulders came crashing down onto the sidewalk, breaking the concrete in the Skyline community. Some backyards collapsed and fences have fallen down the hill in […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Unexplained Booms Baffle San Gabriel Valley Residents

A series of loud, explosive-like booms shook through multiple cities in the San Gabriel Valley, Monday, leaving residents wanting answers. The consecutive booming sounds were heard from at least Alhambra, to Pomona nearly 20 miles away, at approximately 10:25 p.m. Residents of those areas took to Twitter and community apps...
ALHAMBRA, CA
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list

The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
15 Best Restaurants in Newhall, CA

Newhall is the oldest urban community in the city of Santa Clarita, CA. It has a population of about 34,000 residents. This old town is one of the five towns that make up Santa Clarita, in Los Angeles County, California. Other towns include Canyon County, Saugus, and Valencia. Santa Clarita is part of Los Angeles County in the State of California.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

