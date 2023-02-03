Read full article on original website
Kingston Collection Evacuates Shoppers & Will Remain ClosedDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Two Major U.S. Malls Temporarily CloseJoel EisenbergKingston, MA
The Time Is Now: Plymouth Residents Can Run For Local OfficeDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
newbedfordguide.com
Fall River’s “Munchies” breakfast and lunch: Friendly, fast service and delivery options available
Who doesn’t love a good “home-cooked” meal at a reasonable price? With quite the homey atmosphere, this cute little diner is sure to fill your belly, and it may also fill your heart. Before Munchies began serving the local community, there was ‘Dunk N Munch,’ now a...
SouthCoast’s Oldest and Most Beloved Bartender Gilda Downey Dies at 98
Some sad news to report. Fun 107 has learned that one of the most legendary bartenders in SouthCoast history has passed away. When it came to running a bar, Gilda Pietragalla Downey was the GOAT. Her signature red Firebird was a fixture outside of the Stone Rooster bar on the Marion/Wareham line.
Road Trip Worthy: Massachusetts Ice Cream Shop Will Have Your Sundae Overflowing
There is nothing like a good ice cream sundae. I mean, you start off with your favorite ice cream flavor and add all your favorite toppings, what sweet treat is better than that (especially on a hot day)?. Well, one little restaurant and ice cream place in Newton, MA, may...
New Bedford ‘Missed Connection’ Seeks ‘Lady in Red at Wonder Bowl’
As we get closer to Valentine’s Day, people across the SouthCoast are looking for love. One lonely bowler in New Bedford is looking for his special someone. This time of year is always an opportunity to check out the Craigslist “Missed Connections” to see who is trying to find who, and see just how weird things can get.
Innovative 'Mac and Cheese Donut' Is Taking Boston by Storm
What could be better than mac and cheese in a donut?
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Rhode Island With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Have you ever suffered from a mad craving for authentic Mexican food? We’ve all that those kinds of cravings, where we can think of little else until we sink our teeth into a delicious meal. This Mexican restaurant in Rhode Island dishes up some of the best Mexican food around. However, as you browse the menu, you may find you start craving something a little different – say, a burger?
Cape Cod Photographer Captures Chilling Image of Frozen Shark Fully Intact
Cold enough for sharks to freeze. A photographer based on Cape Cod captured a shocking image of a shark, frozen stiff, on Cold Storage Beach and it’s the perfect illustration of just how cold it got on Saturday. Amie Medeiros is from Yarmouth Port and she braved below-zero temperatures...
Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content
Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
A Korean Restaurant in Dartmouth Is Looking for the Rightful Owner of Vintage Photo
A special keepsake has been found in Dartmouth and hoping to get it back home to its owner. The staff at 'From The Seoul' Korean Restaurant found an older pocket-size photo of a young person that a customer might have left behind by mistake. This photo is clearly of vintage value.
Help This Abandoned Baby Pig Find A New Home
Last October a baby pig was left behind in Boston by visitors from northern New England. Now she is looking for her forever home. Meet Claredon, the presumed to be six-month-old female Duroc cross pig who needs a place to call home. She is currently at the Animal Rescue League of Boston's Dedham branch, but doesn't want to stay there much longer.
Pros & Cons: Grocery Shopping at Price Rite vs Market Basket in New Bedford
After shopping at Market Basket for the last 10 years or so, I finally found its match. At least once a week, my fiance and I go grocery shopping at the North End Market Basket off of Coggeshall Street. Sure, the store is crazy crowded, but there's a good reason why everybody and their mother flocks to it. The prices are cheap, the deals are sweet, and overall it's a convenient place to get to.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
theweektoday.com
Seventh annual chili cook-off brings heat, flavor to Mattapoisett
MATTAPOISETT — Everyone has a different idea about what makes a good chili. Some like it hot, while others say there needs to be a perfect balance of flavor and spice. At the Reservation Golf Club’s seventh-annual chili cook-off on Sunday, Feb. 5, there was a chili for everyone.
Sunrise Bakery Donates Thousands of Dollars to Schwartz Center in 2023 Radiothon
If you were among the hundreds of people who purchased breakfast from Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop on Friday, your order helped kids in need. The fifth annual Radiothon with Fun 107 and Cardi's Furniture helped raise money for Meeting Street and The Schwartz Center in Dartmouth. The non-profit assists children with developmental issues who require special assistance. Thanks to the remarkable programs offered, children are given a second chance to not only live comfortably but to thrive.
Boston Funky Feline Flick Found His Forever Home
It may not be Wet Nose Wednesday, but let’s just call today Furball Friday as we can’t resist sharing with you these adorable photos of Flick, a very unique cat who was recently adopted at MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center. We wish we could have taken him home.
NECN
Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze
As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
A New Bedford Bar and a Maine Brewery Taps a Unique Collaboration
The 14th annual Rose Alley Ale House Beer Summit is well underway and there's a new beer in town with quite the reputation. Each year, beer connoisseurs come from all over to take on 28 beers in 28 days. The popular Downtown New Bedford bar is normally packed to the brim from the time the door opens at 11:30 AM (9:00 AM on Saturdays) until closing time to partake in some craft beers from all around the country.
Dartmouth Nonprofit Excited to ‘Manifest Love’ with New Food Truck
A new SouthCoast food truck is hitting the street, and it's one of a kind. Round the Bend Farm is a nonprofit organization out of Dartmouth that has been operating on its 115-acre farm since 2013. On Wednesday, the organization announced its brand new project that will bring healthy food...
ABC6.com
Muldoon’s Mini Market in New Bedford robbed at knife-point
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Monday that a store was robbed at knife-point over the weekend. The robbery happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Muldoon’s Mini Market on Phillips Road. Lt. Scott Carola told ABC 6 News that a person entered the store...
