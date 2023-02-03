ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyInYourState

The One Mexican Restaurant In Rhode Island With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Have you ever suffered from a mad craving for authentic Mexican food? We’ve all that those kinds of cravings, where we can think of little else until we sink our teeth into a delicious meal. This Mexican restaurant in Rhode Island dishes up some of the best Mexican food around. However, as you browse the menu, you may find you start craving something a little different – say, a burger?
BARRINGTON, RI
1420 WBSM

Zeus Was Tested, Now DNA Results Reveal His Wolf Content

Last month we told you about the massive wolf-dog up for adoption in Middletown, Rhode Island. Now we know exactly how much wolf this big guy has in him. Remember Zeus? He is the huge mixed-breed dog that wasn't legally able to be adopted in Rhode Island or Massachusetts because his DNA was part wolf.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
FUN 107

Help This Abandoned Baby Pig Find A New Home

Last October a baby pig was left behind in Boston by visitors from northern New England. Now she is looking for her forever home. Meet Claredon, the presumed to be six-month-old female Duroc cross pig who needs a place to call home. She is currently at the Animal Rescue League of Boston's Dedham branch, but doesn't want to stay there much longer.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Pros & Cons: Grocery Shopping at Price Rite vs Market Basket in New Bedford

After shopping at Market Basket for the last 10 years or so, I finally found its match. At least once a week, my fiance and I go grocery shopping at the North End Market Basket off of Coggeshall Street. Sure, the store is crazy crowded, but there's a good reason why everybody and their mother flocks to it. The prices are cheap, the deals are sweet, and overall it's a convenient place to get to.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WSBS

A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!

Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Sunrise Bakery Donates Thousands of Dollars to Schwartz Center in 2023 Radiothon

If you were among the hundreds of people who purchased breakfast from Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop on Friday, your order helped kids in need. The fifth annual Radiothon with Fun 107 and Cardi's Furniture helped raise money for Meeting Street and The Schwartz Center in Dartmouth. The non-profit assists children with developmental issues who require special assistance. Thanks to the remarkable programs offered, children are given a second chance to not only live comfortably but to thrive.
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Boston Funky Feline Flick Found His Forever Home

It may not be Wet Nose Wednesday, but let’s just call today Furball Friday as we can’t resist sharing with you these adorable photos of Flick, a very unique cat who was recently adopted at MSPCA-Angell’s Boston adoption center. We wish we could have taken him home.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze

As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
NEWTON, MA
FUN 107

A New Bedford Bar and a Maine Brewery Taps a Unique Collaboration

The 14th annual Rose Alley Ale House Beer Summit is well underway and there's a new beer in town with quite the reputation. Each year, beer connoisseurs come from all over to take on 28 beers in 28 days. The popular Downtown New Bedford bar is normally packed to the brim from the time the door opens at 11:30 AM (9:00 AM on Saturdays) until closing time to partake in some craft beers from all around the country.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Muldoon’s Mini Market in New Bedford robbed at knife-point

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Monday that a store was robbed at knife-point over the weekend. The robbery happened at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Muldoon’s Mini Market on Phillips Road. Lt. Scott Carola told ABC 6 News that a person entered the store...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy