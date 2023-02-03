Read full article on original website
Snubbed by Oscars! Viola Davis, Taylor Swift shut out of 2023 Academy Awards nominations
Oscar nominations are here, but Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Danielle Deadwyler and Adam Sandler are just a few of the stars who shockingly missed out.
Queen Latifah’s Partner Eboni Nichols: Everything To Know About Their Private Relationship
Queen Latifah is an actress known for her work on the hit TV show The Equalizer along with hit films like Just Wright. She is not currently married, but she has been with her partner since 2013. The actress previously dated fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins. Queen Latifah is currently hosting...
Will Smith Smiles In 1st Photos Since Eddie Murphy Joked About His Oscars Slap At Golden Globes
Nothing can bring Will Smith, 54, down! That’s right, not even Eddie Murphy‘s jokes about the King Richard star at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Will was spotted smiling from ear-to-ear while out running errands in Miami on Jan. 11, just one day after the Cecil B. DeMille Award-winner referenced Will’s 2022 Oscars slap speech. While out in the sunny city of Florida, Will rocked a casual, yet trendy, athletic look. The one-time Golden Globe winner sported a white t-shirt, red basketball shorts, and white gym leggings. Will accessorized his ensemble with a white baseball cap, black sneakers, and white ankle socks.
Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air
“Officially starting the Regina Hall Emmy nomination campaign for her performance in ‘accepting Kevin Costner’s Golden Globe for Actor in a Drama Series.’”
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
What J.Lo said to Ben Affleck during Grammys spat caught on camera, more of the biggest moments you missed from the show ￼
Music's biggest night is back… and back home! After last year's Grammys in Las Vegas, the 2023 show has again returned to its usual home in Los Angeles. And, seeing that it's back in Hollywood, the stars were out in force! For the third year in a row, comedian Trevor Noah hosted, but the focus of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5 was on the music. Of course, the Grammys are always full of surprises, and this year was no different. Keep reading to find out what and who had everyone buzzing at the 2023 Grammys… starting with this…
Best Celebrity Looks at the 2023 Grammy Awards: See Red Carpet Photos of Stars
Your favorite stars are bringing the heat to the red carpet at the 2023 Grammy Awards! The event, hosted by Trevor Noah on Sunday, February 5, is full of stylish gowns, sleek suits and celebrities sporting their flashy fashion looks for the big night. The list of nominees is stacked...
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Susan Lucci, 76, Rocks Red Shorts & Blazer As She Meets Damar Hamlin: ‘What A Thrill’
Susan Lucci has major love for Damar Hamlin. The soap opera star, 76, was so happy to meet the football player, 24, who became a household name after suffering cardiac arrest in the middle of a Jan. 2, 2023, NFL game. Susan survived her own near-fatal heart attack in 2018 and became a huge advocate for heart health after, working with the American Heart Association to spread awareness and information about early detection and more.
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos confirms ‘that’s a wrap’ after taking break from morning show
GMA star George Stephanopoulos has told fans “that’s a wrap” after his new documentary premiered at a film festival. It comes as the morning show host and political guru was absent from the New York studios on Friday. Stephanopoulos and his wife, Ali Wentworth, appeared at the...
Mark Harmon Signs With Gersh (Exclusive)
Mark Harmon, or special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in a longtime role on CBS’s NCIS series, has signed with Gersh. Harmon originated his Gibbs character with a guest appearance on JAG before being spun off to lead NCIS, a role he played on the CBS procedural for nearly two decades before signing off from his final case in 2021. Going into the ninth season, he was promoted to executive producer on NCIS and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Kim, Co-Founder of Streetwear Brand The Hundreds, Signs With UTAUnderscore Talent Signs Leading 'Call of...
Questlove Reveals Why Will Smith Couldn't Join GRAMMYs Hip Hop Tribute (Exclusive)
Questlove is ready for fans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hop hop at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards! ET spoke with the Academy Award-winning musician and filmmaker on the red carpet of Sunday night's annual awards show, where he shared his excitement for the upcoming showcase celebrating the genre's rich history and continued global influence.
J.Lo’s Poor Husband Ben Affleck Had to Endure the 2023 Grammys and Now He’s a Meme
The internet can't get enough of Ben Affleck's lackluster energy at the 65th Grammy Awards. On Sunday night (Feb. 5), Affleck appeared in the Grammys audience alongside his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who was a presenter during the awards ceremony's live telecast. Each time he was spotted by fans watching at...
Viola Davis and Keke Palmer stun in bold looks as they join Michelle Williams at AFI Awards Luncheon
The Golden Globes took place on Tuesday night, with the biggest stars hitting the red carpet in their most glamorous looks. And the stars returned Friday for the AFI Awards luncheon.
2023 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion Moments We Can’t Stop Thinking About (PHOTOS)
As expected, the 2023 Grammys red carpet delivered some show-stopping looks. Stars such as Lizzo, who donned an ornate floral number with a hooded cape, walked the red carpet at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Sunday night (Feb. 5). See photos from the...
Matt Damon Absolutely Loses It Over Jimmy Kimmel's 20th Anniversary Snub
"20 f**king years of this s**t,” the actor raged as their fake feud continued.
Cardi B Gets Heated Backstage at the GRAMMYs Amid Reported Fight Between Offset and Quavo
While Takeoff's life and legacy was remembered onstage at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, things were definitely heated backstage, with Cardi B getting upset amid reports that Quavo prevented Offset from joining him during the In Memoriam segment. According to TMZ, the two Migos rappers got into a physical altercation moments...
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Cardi B Licks All Over Offset’s Mouth on Red Carpet at Grammy Awards Party – Watch
It's no secret that Cardi B loves Offset. So much so that the Bronx rapper was filmed licking all over Offset's mouth on the red carpet at a pre-Grammy Awards party. On Saturday (Feb. 4), Cardi B and Offset appeared on the red carpet at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman (aka the Clive Davis Party) looking fabulous and in love. While on the red carpet, the hip-hop couple allowed photographers to take pictures of them. Then, just for fun, Bardi grabbed Offset's face and proceeded to lick all over his mouth, which you can watch at the bottom of this post.
