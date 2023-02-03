SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The beautiful weather continues in the ArkLaTex, and that is a phrase I am very happy to say compared to “the rain continues.” Plenty of sunshine with temperatures reaching the low-70s across most of the region. Tonight, we will stay dry and a little warmer than last night with temperatures only dropping to the upper and mid-40s for overnight lows, that is thanks to the increasing wind out of the south. We will see cloud cover increasing during the overnight hours, but you likely will not see them until early Monday morning.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO