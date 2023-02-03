Read full article on original website
KSLA
Tracking strong to severe storms tomorrow
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Shower chances will build into the ArkLaTex through tomorrow with a few strong storms possible. Lows tonight will drop to the low-60s. The best chance for rain will be around the I-30 corridor. Tomorrow, right at daybreak, we will see thunderstorms beginning to move...
KSLA
The spring-like weather continues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dry weather continues for now, but more rain and storms return by midweek. Tomorrow, light showers will move through the region at times but the chance is low. This is a rain chance that will build into Wednesday when widespread rain is expected. Highs tomorrow will rise into the low-70s once again. The windy conditions will continue tomorrow and the train of moisture will continue moving through the ArkLaTex. Tomorrow night, lows will drop to the upper-50s.
KSLA
Warmer weather continues with some rain on the way
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The beautiful weather continues in the ArkLaTex, and that is a phrase I am very happy to say compared to “the rain continues.” Plenty of sunshine with temperatures reaching the low-70s across most of the region. Tonight, we will stay dry and a little warmer than last night with temperatures only dropping to the upper and mid-40s for overnight lows, that is thanks to the increasing wind out of the south. We will see cloud cover increasing during the overnight hours, but you likely will not see them until early Monday morning.
KSLA
Feeling like spring today
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Waking up to mild temperatures across the ArkLaTex this morning with readings in the upper 40s and low 50s. We could also see some patchy areas of fog so be aware of that as you head into work and school. Later this afternoon, break out the...
ktalnews.com
Warm weather builds today, cold front brings rain soon
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are headed for a Spring feeling start to the new week, but it won’t take too long for rain and chilly temperatures to return as we have a cold front arriving late Tuesday into Wednesday. Breezy and warm today: The day will start...
KSLA
Warm again today before storms arrive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very mild this morning with temperatures already in the mid 50s for many. Once again, patchy dense fog will be possible so you might need to allow for a few extra minutes as you head into work and school. Heading into the afternoon, we’ll...
Look At Bickham Dickson Park in Shreveport
I have great memories of strolling through C. Bickham Dickson Park when I moved to Shreveport way back in 1984. It was a great place to sit and have lunch while enjoying nature. In the 90's it was a spot I would bring my sons when they were little. There was a playground in the middle of the park which they loved to spend time playing on.
Shreveport Crawfish Prices Dropping Ahead of Mardi Gras
Crawfish have been available for a couple of weeks now, but demand has been low because the early crawfish were really small, and the prices were really high. In fact, a pound of those small crawfish could set you back up to $10 a pound. But crawfish prices have started...
KSLA
Possible road changes up for vote in Bossier
The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the crash less than a mile west of Waskom. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the ArkLaTex, as freezing rain moves across the U.S. New traffic light activated in Bossier City. Updated: Jan. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST. |. The...
New Grocery Store Opens in North Bossier on Friday
North Bossier City residents will soon have a new option for groceries. In fact, a brand new Brookshire's Grocery store will hold a soft opening at 5pm on Thursday with a ribbon cutting and official opening at 9am on Friday morning. This new grocery store will offer everything from a...
Iconic Shreveport Sports Store Is Closing Down For Good
It Is a Sad Day for Bargain Shoppers in Shreveport-Bossier. If you want to pick up a new sport and you don't want to break the bank there is one place to go. Play It Again Sports is a chain store that buys and sells used and new sporting goods. Many of us have cherished this store for several years.
KSLA
Downtown Shreveport getting new eatery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new restaurant is opening in downtown Shreveport!. The Glass Hat is on the corner of Crockett at Marshall streets, directly across from Shreve Station. The restaurant will serve both breakfast and lunch. It’s just one of the major business and residential projects nearing completion in...
q973radio.com
The Meat At Subway in Shreveport Is About To Look Different
The next time you go get lunch at Subway in the Shreveport area the meat will look a little different. Subway is phasing out its pre-sliced meats, and will be adding deli-style meat slicers to all locations. They’ll be out behind the counter, but they won’t be slicing meat to order . . . only when the prep area needs to be refilled.
KSLA
Dogwood subdivision under boil advisory
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Due to a water main break, the subdivision of Dogwood is under a boil advisory. On Feb. 4, the Dogwood subdivision in Bossier Parish, which is outside of the city limits of Bossier City, is currently under a boil advisory due to a water main break that happened Feb. 3. The break happened on Pine Haven, just south of Dogwood.
Teen dies from gunshot wound in Shreveport, suspect crashes in Bossier
A teenager died of their wounds after a shooting near Goodwill in Shreveport's Hollywood neighborhood.
KSLA
Bossier City Council to vote on potential road survey, changes
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City Council meeting is set to happen on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and one of the main topics is a possible roundabout. Changes may be coming at Wemple and Old Brownlee Road. The council will review a contract with Coyle Engineering, a survey and design company. If approved, they will survey the area and determine if a roundabout is needed.
ktalnews.com
Bossier City Police pursuit crosses Red River into Shreveport
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City patrol officers arrested one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges after a pursuit through Bossier City and Shreveport kept officers on both sides of the Red River busy on Monday morning. It was early on Feb. 6, and police officers were...
Shooting In Shreveport Leads To School Lockdowns In Bossier City
UPDATE (11:47am): Shreveport Police have informed us that the victim in the shooting on West 70th in Shreveport has died. Police have also informed us that the shooting suspects fired shots in an attempt to break through the windows of their crashed vehicle. Officers did not fire shots in response.
q973radio.com
Thursday School Closings and Delays
Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
KTBS
Drive-by shooting leaves 1 dead in Shreveport; chase, arrests in Bossier City
SHREVEPORT, La. - A teenager shot Tuesday morning during a drive-by shooting that started in Shreveport and ended with a car chase into Bossier City has died. Danthony Johnson, 19, died at Ochsner LSU Health hospital less than an hour after he was shot multiple times, the Caddo Coroner's Office said.
