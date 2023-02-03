Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
Related
Turnto10.com
More than 85 vegan vendors featured in RI VegFest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — On this week's Cheap Eats, NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye looks at a special Rhode Island food festival. The third annual RI VegFest featured all things vegan, including food, businesses, and beverages. The two-day event took place at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence. Organizers said...
Turnto10.com
Tiverton, Shea schools investigate reports of racial slurs at basketball game
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Administrators at Shea High School of Pawtucket and Tiverton High School are investigating reports of racial slurs being used at a varsity boys' basketball game between the two schools on Thursday. Students at Shea allege that Tiverton fans were spewing racial slurs at the players...
Turnto10.com
McKee, Pryor speak on affordable housing in Olneyville neighborhood
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The McKee administration says Rhode Island is making housing a priority for everyone, whether they're living on the cold or trying to buy a home that's affordable. Stefan Pryor, a longtime state administrator, is taking on perhaps the biggest challenge of his career: running the...
Turnto10.com
Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium expected to boost Southern New England tourism
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The 124th Army-Navy game is coming to New England for the first time this year. The historic football game will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough in December of 2023. The aim to bring the national-level game to New England has been in the...
Turnto10.com
Adrian Hall, Trinity Rep's founding director, dies at 95
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Trinity Repertory Company announced Monday that its founding director, Adrian Hall, passed away at 95 years old at his Van, Texas home over the weekend. Hall’s annual production of “A Christmas Carol” has been a classic holiday tradition in Rhode Island for over 40 years....
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island officially opens new emergency shelter in Providence
(WJAR) — Rhode Island has officially opened a new emergency shelter in Providence that is aimed at keeping couples together, the McKee administration announced on Monday. The new shelter, located at 662 Hartford Avenue, will be a dedicated couples’ shelter, which means couples will be given priority. It...
Turnto10.com
Providence man, 70, spends every day fundraising for Alzheimer's, raises over $48K
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Since 2003, 70-year-old Tommy Dwyer has made it his mission to help the Rhode Island chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. Prior to taking on the task of volunteer fundraising, years before, he raised tens of thousands of dollars for muscular dystrophy. He never shies away...
Turnto10.com
Warwick police launch body-worn camera program
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The Warwick Police Department launched its body-worn camera program on Tuesday. The department bought 102 Axon body-worn cameras as part of the Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program. They will be assigned to frontline patrol officers and sergeants, traffic officers, and two K9 officers. The department members...
Turnto10.com
Search underway for boy, 13, last seen in Providence
(WJAR) — A search is underway for a teenager last seen in Providence in early January. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 13-year-old Ramon Figueroa was last seen in Providence on Jan. 7. The organization describes Figueroa as 5 feet, 1 inches tall with brown...
Turnto10.com
Frigid weather-related issues prompt school closures, virtual learning Monday
(WJAR) — This weekend's frigid temperatures prompted some Rhode Island schools to close or move to virtual learning on Monday. Middletown Superintendent Rosemarie Kraeger said three water pipes broke at J.H. Gaudet Middle School early Sunday morning. Students at Gaudet Middle School and Joseph Gaudet Learning Academy will have...
Turnto10.com
Fire at Brockton Hospital forces evacuation of 160 patients
BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A fire in the transformer room at Brockton Hospital prompted a massive response Tuesday. Power to the entire building had to be cut, and all 160 patients evacuated. "As we were fighting the fire on this side, we basically cut the building in half and...
Turnto10.com
Burst pipe floods Winters Elementary, canceling in-person learning
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Students at Henry Winters Elementary School in Pawtucket will continue distance learning on Tuesday after a burst pipe flooded parts of the building over the weekend. According to a message sent to families, a heating coil failed during this weekend's cold snap, leading to a...
Turnto10.com
Fire breaks out at West Warwick laundromat
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR ) — Firefighters were called to Tumble Town 2 in West Warwick on Tuesday night where officials say a fire broke out. West Warwick Fire Chief Jeffrey Varone said crews responded to the laundromat on Main Street for a small dryer fire. Firefighters were able...
Turnto10.com
The Blizzard of '78 Remembered: A kid's perspective
I was just a little guy in early February 1978, living in my childhood home in Seekonk. Small enough that the exact details of the Blizzard are vague although there are a few specifics I will never forget. First, I was lucky to live in the same neighborhood as my...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro police search for suspects in diner theft
(WJAR) — Attleboro police are searching for suspects involved in a theft at Morin's Diner. Police said a walk-in cooler at the diner was broken into around 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 2. The suspects stole an estimated $500 worth of items from the cooler, according to police. Police said...
Turnto10.com
Winters Elementary School closed for the rest of the week due to burst pipe
(WJAR) — Students of Winters Elementary School will continue remote learning for the rest of the week after a pipe burst flooded parts of the Pawtucket school. In a letter sent to families on Tuesday, Acting Superintendent Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi said the school continues to work on repairs, but the clean-up process is not finished.
Turnto10.com
Investigators say little about discovery of woman's body in Burrillville pond
BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WJAR) — Burrillville police are investigating after a body was recovered from a partially-frozen pond this weekend, an incident that neighbors told NBC 10 News is rare. Police said the woman's body was found partially submerged in the water at Little Round Top Pond. "This is a...
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich science teacher put on leave over allegations of inappropriate behavior
(WJAR) — A teacher at Archie R. Cole Middle School in East Greenwich was placed on paid leave over reports of inappropriate behavior, an administrator said Monday. The East Greenwich superintendent said in a letter to the school community that administrators received reports alleging inappropriate behavior against science teacher Adam Scott.
Turnto10.com
First responders help horse unable to stand up on his own
RAYNHAM, Mass. (WJAR) — First responders in Raynham were called in to help free a stuck horse at Lonesome Dove Stables on Monday. "I woke up to him laying on the ground this morning and he could not get up,” said the horse’s owner Timothy McCabe. George...
Turnto10.com
Providence man found guilty of murder in shooting over drug dispute
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A man was found guilty of the 2021 murder of a Smithfield man following a drug transaction in Providence County Superior Court, Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Monday. Johnny Xaykosy, 32, of Providence, was found guilty of second-degree murder after a week-long jury trial. He...
Comments / 0