Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1970, a 13-Year-Old Girl Was Discovered, Unable to Speak or Walk. She Was Abused By Her Father for 13 YearsIngram AtkinsonLos Angeles, CA
Luke Perry: The Tragic Life & Death of the "90210"/"Riverdale" StarHerbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
Brad Pitt Wants to Sell L.A. Mansion for $40 Million, as Divorce Battle with Angelina Jolie ContinuesWilliamLos Angeles, CA
Marilyn Monroe's Death and Involvement with the KennedysHdogarLos Angeles, CA
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
Related
Bakersfield Now
CSUB: Pre-Law program to host Pop-Up Expungement Clinic for those with criminal records
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — California State University Bakersfield Pre-Law program will host a first-of-its-kind, no-cost, Pop-Up Expungement Clinic to give those with misdemeanors or felonies charges on their record an opportunity for a fresh start on February 24. Organizers say to make this event a success; they are looking...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield man arrested for second hate crime, threatening people with knife
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Bakersfield man violates his AB109 non-violent offender Post Release Community Supervision for the second time after he was arrested, accused of hate crime again Monday morning. According to Bakersfield police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 9:42 a.m., officers were called to a report...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County residents have mixed reviews on Hulu docuseries 'Killing County'
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — “They're supposed to be people who protect us and it doesn’t seem that way," said Laisah Loaisiga. These are just some of Loaisiga’s thoughts after watching Hulu’s new docuseries, "Killing County." The series highlights a handful of Kern County families whose...
Bakersfield Now
Welfare check leads to discovery of double homicide in Lake Isabella
Lake Isabella, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were found dead after a welfare check was called to a home in Lake Isabella Sunday. The Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to do a welfare check on two people who had not been seen in several days on Sunday, Feb. 5.
Bakersfield Now
Teen's philanthropic endeavors help local organizations
Stockdale high school senior Mukul Anand is inspiring the community with the efforts he has been putting forth by raising money for local organizations that need a helping hand. Just last week, a $5,000 check was presented to a Kern County organization that supports victims of human trafficking and at-risk...
Bakersfield Now
Officer-involved shooting on Baker Street
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department says they are searching for a suspect in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened February 5th on Baker Street. It happened at 3:38 AM, after a patrol unit with a community member ride-along responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Butte...
Bakersfield Now
UPDATE: Missing Bakersfield elderly man found safe near Mojave
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (FEB. 7 2:30 P.M.):. CHP Mojave told Eyewitness News that last night, the CHP-Bakersfield Communications Center was notified Mr. William Phillips, of Bakersfield was missing. CHP said Phillips was believed to be in the area of Mojave. Officials said at around 11:53 p.m., Mojave...
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Man found shot in front yard in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield police is looking for the person responsible for shooting and hurting a man in east Bakersfield Monday night. According to police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 7:41 p.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, south of California Avenue.
Bakersfield Now
Hands-on learning, sports, and many other programs for students at Kern Resource Center
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Despite being open for less than six months, a not-for-profit resource center prides itself as an alternative Christian education with values that coincide with the biblical community to train up the next generation of students; while paving the way for families to take back control of their children's education.
Bakersfield Now
Pedestrian hit and killed on S. Union Avenue: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — At least one person is dead after they were struck by a pickup truck on S. Union Avenue at Adams Street tonight, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 6:49 p.m. a woman was reported down on the ground after she was hit by a pickup...
Bakersfield Now
Edwards Air Force Base bringing more energy to state with historic solar farm
Edwards Air Force Base has made history by collaborating with a private industry to create a new solar facility sitting over 4,000 acres. The multimillion-dollar project will be able to produce up to 1,300 megawatts of power for the state. This is enough to power 238,000 homes across the state all while displacing 320,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.
Bakersfield Now
Man hit by train suffers feet amputation in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man is in the hospital after getting hit by an Amtrak train in downtown Bakersfield, losing both his feet. The Bakersfield Fire Department said it happened on Monday, February 6, at around 3:47 p.m. on L Street and Truxtun Avenue. Officials said the man...
Bakersfield Now
At least 1 injured in 3-truck crash on Empire Drive, Truxtun Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three trucks crashed on Empire Drive at Truxtun Avenue Monday evening, injuring at least one person in a rollover crash, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. One of the trucks rolled over. At least one person suffered minor to moderate injuries. Traffic was backed...
Bakersfield Now
Residents say local construction site is causing a safety hazard in community
BAKERSFIELD, California — Two separate construction sites, located between Stockdale Hwy and South Real Road, are raising safety concerns with nearby residents. Residents say both sites have no fencing blocking the area off to trespassers. Nearly everyday, homeless people and children on their way to school pass by the...
Bakersfield Now
18-year-old arrested in deadly crash in East Bakersfield killing 15-year-old boy
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — California Highway Patrol said 18-year-old Timothy Leal has been arrested and is facing several charges after a hit-and-run crash in East Bakersfield that killed a 15-year-old boy. It happened on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:21 a.m. near Alta Vista Drive and Irene Street. Officers said...
Bakersfield Now
Stockdale High School wins 42nd annual Kern County Academic Decathlon
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The 42nd annual Kern County Academic Decathlon was held February 4th at Stockdale High School. Stockdale High received the Claude W. Richardson trophy as the overall team winner, and will go on to represent Kern County in the State Championships next month in Santa Clara.
Bakersfield Now
Missing 15-year-old girl last seen in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Alexandra Chavez was last seen in the 4200 block of Parker Avenue on February 5th, 2023. Chavez is considered at risk due to no prior history...
Bakersfield Now
Fox Theater welcomes Black History Musical
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —February is Black History Month and Kern County residents can check out a musical Monday night that showcases Black History in a unique way. OURStory: The Black History Musical Experience is putting on one very special show at the Bakersfield Fox Theatre in Bakersfield on February 6, 2023.
Bakersfield Now
ZZ Top's tour rolls through Bakersfield April 29 at Dignity Health Amphitheatre
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Texas-based rock band ZZ Top will make a pit stop in Bakersfield on Saturday, April 29 to play at Dignity Health Amphitheatre. The trio's Raw Whisky Tour kicks off Feb. 11, sending the band to several national venues, including the Dignity Health Amphitheatre at the Park at River Walk.
Comments / 0