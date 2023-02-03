ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield man arrested for second hate crime, threatening people with knife

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A Bakersfield man violates his AB109 non-violent offender Post Release Community Supervision for the second time after he was arrested, accused of hate crime again Monday morning. According to Bakersfield police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 9:42 a.m., officers were called to a report...
Teen's philanthropic endeavors help local organizations

Stockdale high school senior Mukul Anand is inspiring the community with the efforts he has been putting forth by raising money for local organizations that need a helping hand. Just last week, a $5,000 check was presented to a Kern County organization that supports victims of human trafficking and at-risk...
Officer-involved shooting on Baker Street

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department says they are searching for a suspect in connection with an officer-involved shooting that happened February 5th on Baker Street. It happened at 3:38 AM, after a patrol unit with a community member ride-along responded to a ShotSpotter activation near Butte...
UPDATE: Missing Bakersfield elderly man found safe near Mojave

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (FEB. 7 2:30 P.M.):. CHP Mojave told Eyewitness News that last night, the CHP-Bakersfield Communications Center was notified Mr. William Phillips, of Bakersfield was missing. CHP said Phillips was believed to be in the area of Mojave. Officials said at around 11:53 p.m., Mojave...
BPD: Man found shot in front yard in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield police is looking for the person responsible for shooting and hurting a man in east Bakersfield Monday night. According to police, on February 6th, 2023, at around 7:41 p.m., officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of Pershing Street, south of California Avenue.
Pedestrian hit and killed on S. Union Avenue: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — At least one person is dead after they were struck by a pickup truck on S. Union Avenue at Adams Street tonight, according to California Highway Patrol. Around 6:49 p.m. a woman was reported down on the ground after she was hit by a pickup...
Edwards Air Force Base bringing more energy to state with historic solar farm

Edwards Air Force Base has made history by collaborating with a private industry to create a new solar facility sitting over 4,000 acres. The multimillion-dollar project will be able to produce up to 1,300 megawatts of power for the state. This is enough to power 238,000 homes across the state all while displacing 320,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually.
Man hit by train suffers feet amputation in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man is in the hospital after getting hit by an Amtrak train in downtown Bakersfield, losing both his feet. The Bakersfield Fire Department said it happened on Monday, February 6, at around 3:47 p.m. on L Street and Truxtun Avenue. Officials said the man...
At least 1 injured in 3-truck crash on Empire Drive, Truxtun Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Three trucks crashed on Empire Drive at Truxtun Avenue Monday evening, injuring at least one person in a rollover crash, according to a Bakersfield Police Department official. One of the trucks rolled over. At least one person suffered minor to moderate injuries. Traffic was backed...
Residents say local construction site is causing a safety hazard in community

BAKERSFIELD, California — Two separate construction sites, located between Stockdale Hwy and South Real Road, are raising safety concerns with nearby residents. Residents say both sites have no fencing blocking the area off to trespassers. Nearly everyday, homeless people and children on their way to school pass by the...
Stockdale High School wins 42nd annual Kern County Academic Decathlon

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The 42nd annual Kern County Academic Decathlon was held February 4th at Stockdale High School. Stockdale High received the Claude W. Richardson trophy as the overall team winner, and will go on to represent Kern County in the State Championships next month in Santa Clara.
Missing 15-year-old girl last seen in southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Alexandra Chavez was last seen in the 4200 block of Parker Avenue on February 5th, 2023. Chavez is considered at risk due to no prior history...
Fox Theater welcomes Black History Musical

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —February is Black History Month and Kern County residents can check out a musical Monday night that showcases Black History in a unique way. OURStory: The Black History Musical Experience is putting on one very special show at the Bakersfield Fox Theatre in Bakersfield on February 6, 2023.
