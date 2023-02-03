Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Student arrested for Ernie Davis Academy bathroom fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser […]
State Police searching for truck, gas thieves
JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for two suspects allegedly involved in the theft of a truck and gas in Juniata County. State Police say a male suspect entered someone's garage in the 300 block of Stuffer Road in Turbett Township and drove away in the victim's 2004 single-cab Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.
Police arrest woman for abandoning dog in parking lot
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police arrested a woman who abandoned a malnourished dog Friday in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby. Miranda Waldman, 24, of Williamsport, is being charged with animal cruelty, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for PSP Montoursville. Someone found the dog around 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 in a locked crate behind the store at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. ...
therecord-online.com
Pine Creek Township woman accused of defrauding woman of $15,500
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA – Pine Creek Township police have arrested a township resident and accused her of using a woman’s credit card for over $15,500 in credit card purchases. The accused is Kathy M. Lachat, age 60, the victim a 72-year-old female. Police released word on Tuesday...
Newport Township police charge woman with exploiting cash from dependent person
NEWPORT TWP. — A woman from Edwardsville was arraigned Tuesday on allegations she exploited a dependent person she was caring for by tra
Messy bathroom incident causes thousands in damages
Shamokin, Pa. — A loss prevention manager a Walmart discovered an injured man coming out of a bathroom after hearing a gunshot at the back of the store. With blood dripping from his leg, Louis Ortiz-Lopez was spotted by the employee as he attempted to walk away, leaving a trail of blood, police said. The 43-year-old Ortiz-Lopez was treated for a gunshot wound at the store just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 4 when EMS and Coal Township Police were called, according to the affidavit. ...
Caretaker charged with stealing thousands from patient
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman they say secretly installed money apps on the phone of her patient and stole thousands of dollars from his bank account. According to the Newport Township Police Department, Jacqueline Kipp, 45, of Edwardsville, was a caretaker at North Penn Manor in Wilkes-Barre but quit […]
Police investigate bomb threat at Selinsgrove Walmart
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Walmart store in Snyder County was evacuated Sunday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat. State police at Selinsgrove say an unknown man called the store and made the threat shortly before 3:15 p.m. Feb. 5. All employees and shoppers were evacuated from the store located at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township. Police and emergency responders searched the store but did not find any explosive devices, according to Trooper Tyler Diggan. Emergency units staged at the Goodwills restaurant across the street as police investigated. The entry road to Walmart was closed off for several hours. The store did not reopen last night. A Walmart employee confirmed the store reopened as of Monday morning. Police say they continue to investigate. No arrests have been made at this point.
Card skimming device found at supermarket in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Wilkes-Barre police say they found a credit card skimming device at Bravo Supermarket on South Main Street on Monday. Police are searching for the men involved and say anyone who made purchases at the store should monitor their accounts. Anyone with any information is asked to...
wkok.com
Five People in Sunbury Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Case
SUNBURY – Sunbury police have arrested five people as part of a stolen vehicle case. According to court documents, arrested were 36-year-old Jonathan Boardman of Northumberland and 42-year-old Adam Heim of Sunbury. There arrests came after Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County police located the stolen vehicle near Harrisburg. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Sunbury business in late January.
Woman’s front teeth knocked out during assault
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman walked into the Williamsport police station to report an assault she claimed knocked her front teeth out. Just before midnight on Dec. 18, the victim told Officer Ryan Brague about the assault that had taken place at approximately 2 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Third Street, investigators said. The accuser said Corey Tyron Stewart-Richardson, 23, of Williamsport had punched her with a closed fist, causing two teeth to break inside her mouth. ...
therecord-online.com
Loganton contractor jailed for theft; pending extradition in multiple other home improvement fraud cases
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Dustin Allen Butler, 26, of Loganton, was sentenced in Clinton County Court on Tuesday by Judge Michael F. Salisbury, to a minimum of 11 ½ to 23 months on one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, a third degree felony, and one count of bad checks, a first degree misdemeanor. Butler will also be required to serve an additional 36 month of probation after he completes his jail sentence, and was ordered to pay back more than $41,000 to the victim in the case.
Police, SWAT raid alleged drug dealer's house
Berwick, Pa. — A SWAT team raid on a Berwick home netted guns, psychedelic mushrooms, marijuana edibles, and large amounts of drug packaging materials, police say. Now Jon Dylan Seritsky, 28, is facing felony drug charges for the items reportedly found in his Iron Street home on Dec. 29. When members of the Berwick police department and the Columbia/Montour SWAT team raided the home, they found nearly $2,000 in cash,...
Walmart employee charged with theft
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An employee at the Selinsgrove Walmart store stole merchandise worth more than $200 while at work, police say. Walmart's loss prevention contacted state police at Selinsgrove after they discovered Cameron Fogarty, 19, of Selinsgrove, had taken merchandise on at least 15 occasions between Dec. 18 and Jan. 5. Total value of merchandise taken was $237. Fogarty was charged with misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property at the office of District Judge John H. Reed. Docket Sheet
Convicted double murderer files appeal, cites parking meter
WILKES-BARRE — An argument made during the double homicide trial of Jayshawn Johnson about being taller than a parking meter is one of s
‘Scared, worried’ apartment residents call police on neighbor
Sayre, Pa. — A Sayre man allegedly broke into an apartment in the Rosalyn Court apartment building in Sayre and harassed residents in another apartment in the same building. The night of Jan. 23, multiple calls came to police about a man loitering and banging outside one apartment window, and breaking and entering into a second. A resident of the apartment building told police that someone had hit and broken...
Sentence imposed on Clearfield County woman busted with large drug supply
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Allport woman was sentenced in federal court Tuesday following her conviction of conspiring to sell a large supply of meth. On Feb. 7, 55-year-old Tammie Brolin was sentenced to 120 months in prison (10 years) followed by five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. […]
abc27.com
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
MERCER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, PSP Mercer investigated a string of crimes through Fairview, Coolspring,...
Central Pa. Walmart evacuates after bomb threat: police
A bomb threat forced shoppers to evacuate a Snyder County Walmart on Sunday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police Selinsgrove were dispatched to the Walmart at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail, in Monroe Twp., around 3:15 for a report of a bomb threat. According to the release, all employees were evacuated and the...
wkok.com
UPDATE: No Explosive Devices Found After Walmart Bomb Threat
HUMMELS WHARF – The Selinsgrove Walmart was evacuated after a bomb threat was reported Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. No injuries have been reported and state police say the store was searched for explosive devices with none being located. Troopers list a person involved...
Comments / 0