NBA Players React to Blockbuster Kyrie Irving Trade

Two days after the star point guard requested a trade, Brooklyn sent him to a Western Conference contender. The first major move of the 2023 NBA trade deadline came together on Sunday as the Mavericks acquired Kyrie Irving from the Nets, just two days after the star point guard asked out of Brooklyn.
Trade Grades: Mavs Land Kyrie Irving

The point guard is reportedly headed to join Luka Dončić in Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and future draft picks. Kyrie Irving is headed to Texas. The Mavericks acquired the All-Star guard from the Nets on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Irving requested a trade Friday after failing to secure an extension with Brooklyn. The Nets will acquire Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick, and multiple second-round picks in the deal. Dinwiddie played for the Nets from 2016-21, before he was traded to Washington. Markieff Morris will also head to Dalas. Let’s grade this deal for both sides.
NBA World Reacts to LeBron James Becoming NBA Scoring Leader

The Lakers star surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38-year record Tuesday night against the Thunder. LeBron James is the NBA’s all-time scoring leader after surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 39-year-old record on Tuesday night during the Lakers‘ home game against the Thunder. The 20-year NBA vet hit a fadeaway jump...
T.J. Edwards and the Watt Rivalry That Fuels Him

The Eagles linebacker had a quiet breakout season in 2022. It was thanks in part to some very loud workouts with a Watt brother of the same name. T.J. Watt insists he doesn’t care who wins Super Bowl LVII, but the Steelers’ star edge rusher won’t lack for meaningful allegiances when the action kicks off either. “I don’t root for a team,” Watt says. "I’m just gonna be rooting for the people in it.”
