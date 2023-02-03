Read full article on original website
West End business owner seeks FC Cincinnati's help
Ahmed Hmoud, owner of Liberty Used Tires LLC, said he was told to move his business by Feb. 28 as a condition of FC Cincinnati’s purchase of the building.
Ohio city ranked second safest small city or town in U.S.
A new survey attempted to see if small cities and towns are truly safer than larger cities.
linknky.com
DEP’S officially rebrands to Liquor Barn
Discount Everyday Prices, better known as DEP’s Fine Wine and Spirits, has officially replaced its signage and remarketed at Liquor Barn after a 2020 acquisition. Louisville-based Blue Equity, LLC acquired DEP’s, a wine and liquor retailer, in the summer of 2020, adding to its collection of Liquor Barn and Party Mart stores across the state, bringing their total to 23 locations — all of which operate in Kentucky.
WLWT 5
Flooding at school in Over-the-Rhine leads to canceled classes, remote learning
CINCINNATI — Flooding at a school in Over-the-Rhine will keep students out of the building for the rest of the week. A water valve malfunction at Rothenberg Academy led to flooding and classes canceled Monday. After assessing the damage, classes will be further impacted. Classes will be canceled Tuesday...
wvxu.org
North Hamilton Crossing could ease congestion, but some neighbors are concerned
The city of Hamilton is considering a new project to ease congestion in the community. Residents saw more than a dozen alternate routes for the North Hamilton Crossing at a recent open house. The project would span the city from east to west through the North End, expanding lanes of traffic and adding a bridge and a railroad overpass. It is years away from happening and there are many questions and concerns about the work.
WLWT 5
New initiative aims to close the wealth gap in Cincinnati
As we celebrate Black History Month, WLWT is highlighting a new initiative that aims to provide resources and opportunities to African American women. According to The Economic Center, nearly half of employed Black women make less than $15 an hour, compared to 24% of all women. Founder and CEO of...
miamistudent.net
Transforming Oxford’s landfill into solar energy
And eventually, its surface could sustain enough solar power to run the city. In 2021, Oxford signed a three-year exercisable lease option giving BQ Energy Development the right to build and manage a solar farm on its 20-acre closed landfill on Riggs Road. However, Clean Capital acquired the company the same year, stunting the process indefinitely.
buckeyefirearms.org
PODCAST: Cincinnati Sues Ohio Over Preemption and the House of Representatives Falls into Chaos
The Keep and Bear Radio podcast is hosted on Podbean and is also available on Apple, Google, Spotify, iHeartRadio and many other platforms. Make sure to subscribe to the podcast to hear every episode. ***. Episode 90:. Cincinnati becomes the second Ohio city to sue the state over firearm preemption...
linknky.com
$35 million in bonds approved for CVG project
A $35 million aircraft maintenance facility is coming to CVG thanks to bonds approved last week. A resolution was approved by the Boone County Fiscal Court on Jan. 31 that supports the issuance of tax-exempt special facility revenue bonds for a new project at the airport. The motion passed 4-0.
Fox 19
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
spectrumnews1.com
Breeze Airways to take inaugural flights out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky
CINCINNATI — Breeze Airways announced it will start service at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport with its first two flights Wednesday. Flights to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 8 are the first two scheduled Breeze Airways flights to leave the airport. The flight to San Francisco will depart at 9:50 a.m. The flight to Charleston is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
WKRC
Committee unanimously approves gun ban for domestic violence charges, other gun rules
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Cincinnati City Council is now just one vote away from putting in place new gun restrictions aimed at lowering domestic violence and making gun ownership safer. But the proposed ordinances face a possible steep legal challenge. Council's Public Safety Committee unanimously approved two new proposed ordinances...
wvxu.org
Incarcerated workers should be taxed, University of Cincinnati professor says
Of the 1.2 million people incarcerated in the U.S., 2 out of 3 of these individuals are workers, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. But many incarcerated individuals are not paid, and when they are, they do not owe payroll taxes and thus they are denied benefits from that employment.
FC Cincinnati demolition to begin for Wrigleyville-like development
FC Cincinnati will once again be transforming an entire city block of Central Parkway, beginning with demolishing several existing buildings
Mason councilman reprimanded for failing to disclose all businesses he owned
A Mason city councilman was reprimanded by the Ohio Ethics Commission for failing to disclose several properties he owned or had financial interests in on his personal financial disclosure statement
wvxu.org
Citizen Complaint Authority: Cincinnati Police acted improperly at times during 2020 protests
A new report finds Cincinnati Police didn't respond correctly in all cases during the 2020 local protests against the death of George Floyd, including using mass arrests of nonviolent protesters instead of simply citing them. Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25, 2020. Thousands protested locally...
blueash.com
ODOT to close Cooper Road bridge at I-71 for up to 12 weeks
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will close Cooper Road at the I-71 overpass for construction beginning in March. The bridge is expected to be closed to through traffic for 10 to 12 weeks. During the closure, traffic will be detoured south to Cross County Highway via Montgomery Road (on...
WLWT 5
Dozens of golf carts destroyed after massive fire at business in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Sycamore Township firefighters extinguish massive blaze that consumed dozens of golf carts, Monday afternoon. The fire was first reported some time after 12:00 p.m. at the Cincy Custom Carts on Montgomery Road. Firefighters on scene believe there may be surveillance video of the fire and how it...
Fox 19
Why this 12-year-old Cincinnati boy is going to the State of the Union
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Isaiah Gentry is making the trip to Washington, D.C. for the State of the Union. The seventh-grader from Cincinnati will attend as the guest of newly elected U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman. Isaiah Gentry lives with type-1 diabetes. He and his family have been “greatly impacted” by the...
‘Small step forward;’ New rule regulates gun modification used by Oregon District shooter
New gun regulations will make it more difficult for someone to turn a handgun into a semi-automatic rifle like the one used in the Oregon District mass shooting.
