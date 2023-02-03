ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

linknky.com

DEP’S officially rebrands to Liquor Barn

Discount Everyday Prices, better known as DEP’s Fine Wine and Spirits, has officially replaced its signage and remarketed at Liquor Barn after a 2020 acquisition. Louisville-based Blue Equity, LLC acquired DEP’s, a wine and liquor retailer, in the summer of 2020, adding to its collection of Liquor Barn and Party Mart stores across the state, bringing their total to 23 locations — all of which operate in Kentucky.
COVINGTON, KY
wvxu.org

North Hamilton Crossing could ease congestion, but some neighbors are concerned

The city of Hamilton is considering a new project to ease congestion in the community. Residents saw more than a dozen alternate routes for the North Hamilton Crossing at a recent open house. The project would span the city from east to west through the North End, expanding lanes of traffic and adding a bridge and a railroad overpass. It is years away from happening and there are many questions and concerns about the work.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

New initiative aims to close the wealth gap in Cincinnati

As we celebrate Black History Month, WLWT is highlighting a new initiative that aims to provide resources and opportunities to African American women. According to The Economic Center, nearly half of employed Black women make less than $15 an hour, compared to 24% of all women. Founder and CEO of...
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

Transforming Oxford’s landfill into solar energy

And eventually, its surface could sustain enough solar power to run the city. In 2021, Oxford signed a three-year exercisable lease option giving BQ Energy Development the right to build and manage a solar farm on its 20-acre closed landfill on Riggs Road. However, Clean Capital acquired the company the same year, stunting the process indefinitely.
OXFORD, OH
linknky.com

$35 million in bonds approved for CVG project

A $35 million aircraft maintenance facility is coming to CVG thanks to bonds approved last week. A resolution was approved by the Boone County Fiscal Court on Jan. 31 that supports the issuance of tax-exempt special facility revenue bonds for a new project at the airport. The motion passed 4-0.
Fox 19

2023 Tri-State fish fry guide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fish fries are a tradition at many Tri-State churches during the season of Lent. Here are some fish fries you might want to indulge in starting Friday, February 22, through the last Friday before Easter Sunday. If you would like to add a fish fry to this...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Breeze Airways to take inaugural flights out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky

CINCINNATI — Breeze Airways announced it will start service at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport with its first two flights Wednesday. Flights to San Francisco and Charleston, S.C. on Feb. 8 are the first two scheduled Breeze Airways flights to leave the airport. The flight to San Francisco will depart at 9:50 a.m. The flight to Charleston is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
CINCINNATI, OH
blueash.com

ODOT to close Cooper Road bridge at I-71 for up to 12 weeks

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will close Cooper Road at the I-71 overpass for construction beginning in March. The bridge is expected to be closed to through traffic for 10 to 12 weeks. During the closure, traffic will be detoured south to Cross County Highway via Montgomery Road (on...

