Fox17
Deputies: 3 hurt, at-fault driver at large following Cascade Twp. crash
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are hospitalized after a crash in Cascade Township Tuesday afternoon. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the crash took place north of 28th Street on Kraft Avenue. We’re told all three victims are in stable condition. The at-fault driver is...
Fox17
Police: pedestrian killed in East Beltline crash
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are on scene near Woodland Mall in Kentwood after a pedestrian was hit by a car. Following a reported crash at East Beltline and 28th Street, police have established a heavy presence in the area. Police told FOX 17 a person was crossing the road...
Douglas police: Two injured in crash after chase with stolen vehicle
A passenger was flown to the hospital after a chase with a stolen vehicle ended in a crash, Douglas police say.
Pedestrian critically injured in crash on Michigan Street
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A pedestrian was critically injured Tuesday, Feb. 7, when struck by a vehicle on Michigan Street NE at Prospect Avenue. The victim is a 25-year-old Grand Rapids resident. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. The pedestrian was walking south across Michigan, in or near the...
'They left her for dead': Muskegon Co. mom of 4 seriously hurt after driver runs her off road, drives away
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — A Muskegon mother of four was driving for Uber when she was seriously injured in a hit-and-run. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of US-31 near the Hile Exit on Jan. 22. Her family says police found pieces of the cars for miles after the crash.
Norton Shores Police searching for suspect in serious injury hit-and-run
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Norton Shores Police are searching for a suspect who is believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run in January that caused serious injuries to another driver. The incident occurred on Jan. 22 at about 8 p.m. on northbound US-31 near East Hile Road. A...
Fox17
Police: No arrests made after shots fired in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of shots fired in Kentwood early Tuesday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident occurred before 3 a.m. near Bowen Boulevard and 44th Street. We’re told two homes and one car were found with damage. No one was hurt,...
Police track down 4 burglary suspects whose vehicle crashes during I-96 pursuit
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Sheriff’s deputies on Monday, Feb. 6, arrested four burglary suspects who fled on foot after their vehicle crashed during a police pursuit. The suspects were tracked down by a police K-9. The incident began around 2:20 a.m. when Ottawa County sheriff’s responded to a...
Grand Rapids men charged in Coopersville break-in
Three men and a teen from Grand Rapids have been charged with breaking into a smokeshop in Coopersville early Monday and then leading police on a chase.
Fox17
4 suspects charged in Coopersville smoke shop burglary
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — The four suspects accused of burglarizing a Coopersville smoke shop early Monday morning have been arraigned. The incident happened Feb. 6 at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop on Randall Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). We’re told two 19-year-olds and an 18-year-old...
MSP: 1 arrested after chase near Kentwood
One person was arrested after leading deputies on a chase early Saturday morning.
Smoke shop robbery suspects arrested after chase, crash, then second chase
A burglary turned into a car chase, then a crash, then a foot chase and a search early Monday morning.
WOOD
Man stabbed at Brann’s: ‘I would’ve been dead’
A father of three says he’s lucky to be alive after being stabbed seven times inside Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille in Wyoming. (Feb. 6, 2023) Man stabbed at Brann’s: ‘I would’ve been dead’. A father of three says he’s lucky to be alive after being...
Deputies probe connection between 6 break-ins in 2 counties
Four people were arrested in connection with a break-in at a smoke shop in Coopersville Monday morning.
Kalamazoo buys 10 public safety vehicles; switches from Ford to Dodge
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a $423,740 purchase of 10 Dodge Durango public safety vehicles. At the Monday, Feb. 6, commission meeting, commissioners approved buying the vehicles from LaFontaine Dodge in Lansing, through the MiDeal Purchasing Program. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety maintains a fleet of...
WWMTCw
Four arrested after stealing $5,000 in cash, smoking devices from Coopersville business
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Four men were arrested after allegedly robbing a Coopersville smoke shop early Monday morning, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Leroy Township arrest: Police say man dragged ex-girlfriend by hair, shoots at two people. Deputies were called to Funky Monkey Smoke Shop on Randall...
Police: 3 teenagers in custody after attempted vehicle break-ins
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Three teenagers were arrested Sunday night after allegedly attempting to break into parked cars and fleeing from police. Police say the initial call came in around 9 p.m. from an Amazon fulfillment center on 68th Street SE. The caller reported that people were stealing from vehicles in the parking lot.
Deputies: Man dead after Alpine Twp. crash
An 86-year-old man died in a crash in Alpine Township Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.
WOOD
Early morning fire at Nelis’ Dutch Village near Holland
Early morning fire at Nelis’ Dutch Village near Holland. ‘Sober Bowl’ offers alcohol-free Super Bowl celebration. An event being held this Super Bowl Sunday is giving people recovering from addiction the opportunity to enjoy the big game without alcohol. (Feb. 7, 2023) Consumers Energy: Upgrades leading to fewer...
Michigan Avenue losing vehicle lanes, adding bike lane in upcoming project
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bike lane will be established on Michigan Avenue in downtown Kalamazoo as vehicle lanes are removed and the remaining car lanes are narrowed, in work scheduled to be completed this summer. The city of Kalamazoo is planning to add a bike lane, protected by a row...
