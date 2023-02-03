ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox17

Police: pedestrian killed in East Beltline crash

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are on scene near Woodland Mall in Kentwood after a pedestrian was hit by a car. Following a reported crash at East Beltline and 28th Street, police have established a heavy presence in the area. Police told FOX 17 a person was crossing the road...
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

Police: No arrests made after shots fired in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police responded to reports of shots fired in Kentwood early Tuesday morning. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident occurred before 3 a.m. near Bowen Boulevard and 44th Street. We’re told two homes and one car were found with damage. No one was hurt,...
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

4 suspects charged in Coopersville smoke shop burglary

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — The four suspects accused of burglarizing a Coopersville smoke shop early Monday morning have been arraigned. The incident happened Feb. 6 at the Funky Monkey Smoke Shop on Randall Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO). We’re told two 19-year-olds and an 18-year-old...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
WOOD

Man stabbed at Brann’s: ‘I would’ve been dead’

A father of three says he’s lucky to be alive after being stabbed seven times inside Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille in Wyoming. (Feb. 6, 2023) Man stabbed at Brann’s: ‘I would’ve been dead’. A father of three says he’s lucky to be alive after being...
WYOMING, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo buys 10 public safety vehicles; switches from Ford to Dodge

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a $423,740 purchase of 10 Dodge Durango public safety vehicles. At the Monday, Feb. 6, commission meeting, commissioners approved buying the vehicles from LaFontaine Dodge in Lansing, through the MiDeal Purchasing Program. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety maintains a fleet of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Early morning fire at Nelis’ Dutch Village near Holland

Early morning fire at Nelis’ Dutch Village near Holland. ‘Sober Bowl’ offers alcohol-free Super Bowl celebration. An event being held this Super Bowl Sunday is giving people recovering from addiction the opportunity to enjoy the big game without alcohol. (Feb. 7, 2023) Consumers Energy: Upgrades leading to fewer...
HOLLAND, MI

