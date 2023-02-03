Read full article on original website
Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
Investigators: Man wanted for defrauding victims out of thousands
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County need your help finding a man who they say has defrauded victims out of several thousands of dollars. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, John Bragg II, 45, is wanted for questioning and believed to be in the area.
Man accused of shooting 2 at Huntington, West Virginia, bar offered plea
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The prosecution in the case against a man accused of shooting two people outside of a bar in Huntington has offered him a plea. The case is against David Barreto, of Huntington. He is accused of shooting a man and a woman outside of the Premier Pub & Grill on March […]
Deputies: Man sought for questioning in fraud investigation, wanted on warrants
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they said is wanted for questioning related to cases in which county residents were defrauded. He also is wanted on warrants in two other states. John Bragg II, 45, is...
Charleston, West Virginia man arrested for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV ( WOWK) — A Charleston man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing $4,600 worth of tools from a business in Elkview, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Tuesday morning around 7:40 a.m. to investigate an overnight breaking and entering at Xpec Power, Inc. on Elk […]
Charleston police say man sought in stolen credit card investigation identified
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:41 p.m. 2/7/23. Charleston police said they have identified a man who they said is suspected in the fraudulent use of a stolen credit card at various locations in Charleston-South Charleston. The Charleston Police Department has posted a photo of the man Monday on...
Kanawha County deputies seeking wrong-way driver that caused West Virginia crash, power outage
ALUM CREEK, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a driver who allegedly caused another vehicle to crash by driving on the wrong side of the road. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in the 1000 block of Childress Road in […]
AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
West Virginia man arrested for hitting victims with pipe, holding them hostage
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested for allegedly hitting people with a metal pipe and using the weapon to hold his victims hostage. According to the criminal complaint, Nathan A. Jewell, 28, of Matewan, was in an argument with several individuals inside his home. He allegedly got violent and hit […]
Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation
POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
2 arrested in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after stolen handgun, loaded shotgun found in vehicle
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested in St. Albans on Monday for having a stolen handgun and a loaded shotgun in a vehicle. A criminal complaint says that police stopped a vehicle on MacCorkle Avenue in St. Albans on Monday just before 4 p.m. It says the registration did not match the […]
Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
DOH has new machine to fight potholes
With this week's shift from freezing temperatures to 60s, potholes may be at top of mind for some north central West Virginia drivers.
Huntington, West Virginia police chief resigns
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned. In a press release, the City of Huntington announced that Colder resigned effective immediately. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams appointed […]
Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting
Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
At least 1 taken to hospital after crash in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers confirmed a two-vehicle crash on the 2200 block of WV 152 near the Speedway on the Cabell-Wayne line at around 11:30 a.m. Dispatchers say that at least one person was taken to the hospital. The severity of any injuries is unknown at this time. HPD and Cabell Co […]
Deputies looking for Wal-Mart theft suspect
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a person accused of stealing from Wal-Mart. The alleged crime took place on January 30, 2023 at the Wal-Mart on Route 60 in Huntington. Deputies said the woman seen on surveillance video left...
WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County
Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
Two arrested on multiple drug charges
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after seizing more than a half-pound of various types of drugs. Elijah Eugene Hall, 32, of Williamson, and Kyree Diangilo Prather, 24, of Cincinnati, were arrested on Friday, after they were allegedly found in possession of meth, fentanyl, adderall and xanax, along with guns and a large amount of cash.
Aerial view | Search for missing contractor underway at chemical plant
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The search for a missing contractor at the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry entered its fifth day Tuesday. Monday, the Mason County Sheriff confirmed the man fell into a pond onsite at the plant in Mason County. The following statement was released Tuesday on...
