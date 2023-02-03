ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

WOWK 13 News

Authorities chasing suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says law enforcement is chasing a suspect in Kanawha County. According to dispatchers, the pursuit started outside Charleston around 5:36 p.m. and eventually moved into city limits. Metro 911 says the suspect was driving in the Greenbrier Street area around 5:45 p.m. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

AirTag helps deputies recover $4k+ worth of stolen tools

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An Apple AirTag helped deputies track down roughly $4,600 worth of stolen tools on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, an overnight breaking and entering was reported at Xpec Power Inc. on Elk River Road in Kanawha County. Deputies...
ELKVIEW, WV
WSAZ

Man sentenced in Mason County death investigation

POINT PLEASANT , W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man convicted of killing a man and attempting to hide the body in the bed of a truck was sentenced to prison. Anthony Yester, of Leon, was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and concealment of a deceased human body in Nov. 2022. The...
MASON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Charleston man admits to soliciting Upshur County teen

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. A 23-year-old Charleston resident has pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor via a computer. Police say Brandon Shawver, 23, drove to Buckhannon in May 2022 to have sex with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. But when he arrived, police arrested him and found condoms in his possession.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Huntington, West Virginia police chief resigns

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has resigned. In a press release, the City of Huntington announced that Colder resigned effective immediately. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams appointed […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Part of U.S. 23 shut down after trooper-involved shooting

Interstate 64 West is back open Friday night after a two-vehicle crash between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. U.S. 60 crash victims hospitalized with serious injuries. Updated: 4 hours ago. Two drivers remain hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on crash late...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Deputies looking for Wal-Mart theft suspect

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a person accused of stealing from Wal-Mart. The alleged crime took place on January 30, 2023 at the Wal-Mart on Route 60 in Huntington. Deputies said the woman seen on surveillance video left...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Neighbors concerned about bridge in Wayne County

Homeland Security partnership aims to put Marshall students into state jobs. A new partnership between the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Marshall University is aiming to put students into jobs at the state level. Updated: 1 hour ago. Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder has announced his resignation immediately...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
mountain-topmedia.com

Two arrested on multiple drug charges

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after seizing more than a half-pound of various types of drugs. Elijah Eugene Hall, 32, of Williamson, and Kyree Diangilo Prather, 24, of Cincinnati, were arrested on Friday, after they were allegedly found in possession of meth, fentanyl, adderall and xanax, along with guns and a large amount of cash.
WILLIAMSON, WV

