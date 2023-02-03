Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Suspected thief arrested after being held at gunpoint by employee of Ky. towing company
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An employee at a Towing company in Scott County held a suspected thief at gunpoint, according to an arrest citation. Deputies arrested Brent Dillon early this morning. They say he was trying to steal catalytic converters and gas from Clark’s Towing. An employee caught him...
WKYT 27
Police: Woman in custody after driving car into home, leading police on chase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is in custody after a police chase ended off of Newtown Pike. Lexington police say they were called to the 2300 block of Lonan Court at 4:15 p.m. for a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. They say they were unable to make contact with anyone at the residence and learned that the victim had fled the area.
Deputies: Train crashes into stolen construction vehicle
A train crashed into a stolen skid steer (Bobcat machine) early Tuesday morning in Dry Ridge, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.
q95fm.net
Estill County Sheriff’s Office Warn Public of Scam
The Estill County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a man who is traveling around the county scamming people out of money. The sheriff’s office is currently investigating the scam. Officials say the man is traveling around the county and telling everyone he needs money for his dog that is in the vet.
WKYT 27
Police investigating serious crash on Royster road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash that happened off Winchester Road Tuesday. Police say one car was involved. We are still working to learn details about what happened in the crash.
WTVQ
Richmond police arrest man suspected of manslaughter in drug overdose
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Richmond police arrested a man Monday night who’s suspected of providing drugs to an overdose victim. Police responded to the 1100 block of Richmond Green Drive around 9:30 p.m. for a suspected overdose death, according to a Facebook post from the police department. Once there, they found a 48-year-old man dead.
WTVQ
Lexington man dies after being hit on US-127 in Lincoln Co.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man died Monday night after being hit while walking on US-127 in Lincoln County. According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Jordan Wilkinson was walking on the US-127 roadway when he was hit by a 67-year-old man driving a car. Wilkinson was taken...
Authorities search for missing 22-year-old Somerset woman
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.
fox56news.com
Possible foul play after dog missing nearly a month in Clark County
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter and an owner are searching for a missing dog. The Clark County Animal Shelter said a dog went missing on Jan. 14 at the Red Roof Inn near 100 Interstate Drive after someone was hired to take the dog from one location to another. The shelter said they believe the dog is missing due to foul play, and multiple agencies have looked into the situation, but there are still questions.
WKYT 27
wymt.com
Police in Estill County arrest woman following large drug bust during traffic stop
IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - One woman is facing a host of charges after police find a large amount of drugs in her car during a weekend traffic stop. It happened on South Irvine Road early Sunday morning. Irvine Police stopped the car during a proactive patrol. When K-9 officer Titan...
wymt.com
Owsley County school bus involved in accident
OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A school bus in one Eastern Kentucky county was involved in an accident Monday afternoon. Officials with the Owsley County school district posted on Facebook that one bus in the district was driving on Roan Fork Road when it was involved in an accident with another vehicle.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
The situation happened near Coldstream Park. WATCH | Suspect in custody after large police presence on Newtown Pike. A suspect is in custody after a large police presence on Newtown Pike.
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
Jackson County authorities searching for missing 23-year-old
Jackson County authorities are searching for a 23-year-old man who has been missing since Dec. 26, 2022.
WKYT 27
One seriously injured in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Lexington. Police say it happened around 8:30 Monday morning on New Circle Road past Harrodsburg Road. They say a car hit the median and flipped onto the inner loop. The driver was thrown from the vehicle. They...
clayconews.com
Driver Arrested at Scene of Traffic Crash during Investigation in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Wes Brown arrested Tamera Reid of London on Monday evening January 30, 2023 at approximately 5:58 PM. The arrest occurred on Glenview Road, approximately 1 and 1/2 miles north of London after Deputy Brown was dispatched...
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate after man shows up to hospital shot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police responded Saturday to a local hospital for a man who had been shot. Police say officers responded just before 5 a.m. The victim told police the shooting happened in the area of Flying Ebony Drive, though police say a scene was not found.
fox56news.com
