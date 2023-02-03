Read full article on original website
WITN
Teen charged in Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged in a shooting last month in Kinston where shots were fired into a home with people inside. Police said that Malachi McBride turned himself in today for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The shooting happened back...
WITN
Investigation underway after deadly Nash County shooting
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WITN) - The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting where two people were shot Tuesday afternoon leaving one of them dead. The sheriff’s office says around 4:30 p.m., they responded to the report of a shooting on Johnston Road near U.S. 301 in Whitakers.
WITN
Suspicious death of juvenile in Nashville under investigation
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Nash County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an 8-year-old taken to the hospital with severe injuries died. The sheriff’s office was notified around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that the juvenile was at the hospital. They say they were notified before they arrived that the child had died.
WITN
Police investigate shooting outside Wilson Walmart
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police said no one was hurt when shots were fired outside an Eastern Carolina Walmart. Wilson police said the shooting happened this afternoon at the Forest Hills Road Walmart. Witnesses said 4 to 5 shots were fired about 35 feet from the store’s main entrance.
WITN
Bethel police identify man killed in Friday shooting
BETHEL, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released the name of a man shot and killed on a Bethel street Friday afternoon. Police Chief William Rhodes says 21-year-old Qua-Jhaun Callands was killed outside a home on West Moore Drive around 2:45 p.m. The man’s body was lying in the grass near...
WITN
Family speaks out after Pitt County deputy shoots dog; sheriffs office responds
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman in the east is distraught after a Pitt County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed her dog in her front yard. Teshia Sykes says she yelled at two Pitt County deputies in her yard to not shoot her dog, Simba, who the Pitt County Sheriff’s office says was attacking a deputy’s K9.
WITN
Second suspect wanted after man shot in the face
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second person is wanted for a shooting last week in Lenoir County where a man was hit in the face by gunfire. Warrants are out for Michael Stevens, charging him with attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.
One person dies, another injured in Nash County shooting near Cummins engine plant
WHITAKERS, N.C. — One man died and another was injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said two men were shot at about 4:30 p.m. on Johnston Road near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301, which is also known as Johnston Road. It is near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant. However, the shooting did not happen at the plant, deputies said.
WITN
DA: Woman’s death ‘justified’ in Thanksgiving Day deputy involved shooting
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - District Attorney Ernie Lee says the death of a woman in a Thanksgiving Day officer involved shooting was justified to protect the lives of law enforcement. Sunshine Foy, 42, was shot on Thanksgiving around noon on Willow Street, off Highway 172 in Hubert. According to...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Greenville man stood over couple’s bed with knifes after burglary
Firearms are now the leading cause of death in children according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Firearms are now the leading cause of death in children according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Eastern Carolina agencies facing staffing shortages. Updated: 4 hours ago. Eastern Carolina agencies facing staffing shortages. Bethel police...
Shooting kills 1, injures 1 at North Carolina motel, police say
A shooting at the Executive Inn on Sunday night left one man dead and another injured.
WITN
54 pounds of pot seized after Roanoke Rapids traffic stop
Experts in the East breakdown the NC Supreme Court rehearing of two cases. When the North Carolina Supreme Court takes up those cases, one political expert from NC State says what they’ll be doing is unheard of. Sheriff's office responds after deputy shoots dog. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sheriff's...
cbs17
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after two people were shot near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant at an intersection with Johnston Road late Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Nash County Sheriff’s Maj. Eddie Moore said one of the...
WITN
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Walmart in Wilson. Police were called to the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road for shots fired just after 1:00 Monday afternoon. There, they found shell casings, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed security camera footage.
WITN
Deputies searching for missing Nash County man
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in finding a missing man. Albert Stell II was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Monday. Nash County deputies said the 24-year-old man left walking from a home in the 6800 block of Racetrack Road, outside of Castalia, and hasn’t been seen since.
Nash County grandmother charged with murder of 8-year-old granddaughter
A Nash County grandmother has been charged with murder in the death of her 8-year-old granddaughter late Tuesday evening.
cbs17
Traffic stop in Enfield leads to weapon charges for 3 men, sheriff’s office says
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in late January led to gun charges for three men, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said. On Jan. 27, a Halifax County sheriff’s deputy saw a brown Chevy SUV displaying a registration plate with a tinted cover concealing the license plate number, the sheriff’s office said.
WITN
Kinston Police to host community engagement event
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Kinston Police Department will host a community engagement event today. The “Cops Listening Engaging and Responding,” or CLEAR, event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Mitchell Wooten apartment complex. The event is a freeform discussion that allows community members to ask questions or voice concerns directly to their police department.
cbs17
No seatbelt and strong odor of marijuana lands man in jail for ‘shrooms’ in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A seatbelt violation got a man busted with hallucinogenic drugs in Halifax County over the weekend, deputies said. The incident was reported Saturday when a deputy was working on traffic enforcement at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Murder-suicide kills two people in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were found dead inside a home Saturday afternoon. Pitt County Sheriff deputies discovered two adults dead inside a home outside of Greenville at 1113 Lexington Down Drive. William Small, 62, and Heather Small, 42, were found dead with gunshot wounds. The deaths appear...
