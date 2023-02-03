Read full article on original website
Man pleads guilty to 2019 deadly double shooting at Columbus internet cafe
ABOVE: Watch a previous report about the fatal 2019 shooting at the Players Paradise internet cafe. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man pleaded guilty Tuesday for acting as the getaway driver in an internet café robbery that resulted in the death of two people. Justice B. Stringer, 28, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court […]
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years for serving as getaway driver in 2019 east Columbus murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who served as a getaway driver in the 2019 murder of a husband and wife at an east Columbus internet café pleaded guilty on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio, Justice Stringer, 28, drove his co-defendants to and from Players Paradise on East Broad Street in the early morning hours of Jan. 20, 2019.
20-year-old dies two days after south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died in the hospital after he was shot Sunday morning in south Columbus. Marchel Brooks, 20, was pronounced dead at Grant Medical Center on Tuesday at 9:26 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Markham Road at 2:54 a.m. […]
Bicyclist killed in southeast Columbus hit-and-run crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bicyclist is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the city’s southeast side Tuesday night, police said. Just before 9:15 p.m., the Columbus Division of Police says a man was riding his bicycle south on South Hamilton Road, south of Eastland 2.
Police release bodycam footage of officer shooting man in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage on Monday showing an officer shooting a man over the weekend who ran from a traffic stop. Dashcam video shows officers following a black truck around 3 p.m. After following the truck for about a minute, the driver, later identified as 66-year-old Michael Cleveland, drove into an alley on Wilson Avenue and parked behind a building. It's unclear if police activated their lights while the officers were following him.
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested for Overnight Shooting in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – A man was arrested and charged with a shooting in Chillicothe last night. The Chillicothe Police Department responded to a shooting victim at Adena Regional Medical Center Emergency Room on 2/5/23 around 8:04pm. The victim was transported to Grant Hospital and is in stable condition. Police reported that he was shot in the abdomen.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police release new details on weekend shooting in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — New details have been released in the shooting that left one Chillicothe resident in serious condition. It happened Sunday evening in front of Trippie’s Laundromat on South Walnut Street. According to Detectives, the victim, 40-year-old Mark Horsley II, was shot in the abdomen and was...
wosu.org
Child expected to die from what Columbus police call suspicious injuries
Columbus Police are investigating what they call a suspicious incident involving a 2-year-old girl. Police said the girl arrived at Nationwide Children's Hospital Saturday in cardiac arrest and was suffering from visible injuries and possible neglect. Police said the girl is not expected to recover from her injuries and that...
Pastor focused on easing tension after Columbus police shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus community leaders say tensions are high after an officer shot a man on the city's southeast side over the weekend. Pastor Frederick LaMarr of Family Missionary Baptist Church says members of his congregation were in the neighborhood marching to end violence with about 70 community members. Some were just yards away from the gunshots on Wilson Avenue on Sunday.
sciotopost.com
Grove City – Police Searching for Juvenile Armed Robbery Suspects
Grove City – Police are searching for three juveniles that stole a car armed with guns today. According to a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) from police they are searching for a 2017 Honda Accord grey in color that had damage on the front and back of the vehicle. The vehicle is reported to have a cracked side mirror also. The armed robbery occurred in the area of the Buckeye boys ranch in Grove city located at 5665 Hoover Rd, Grove City.
sunny95.com
Man recovering after being shot by police officer
COLUMBUS – The state is investigating a shooting involving a Columbus police officer that left a man in serious but stable condition Sunday afternoon. Officers conducted a traffic stop police in the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue, on the Southeast Side, at approximately 3:05 p.m., according to a release from the Division of Police.
Two expected to survive separate Sunday shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two men who were shot in separate incidents Sunday evening are expected to survive their injuries, Columbus police said. At 6:03 p.m. Sunday, CPD responded to reports of a person shot on the 800 block of East Broad Street near Downtown. Police found an 18-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Blunt-force trauma killing of three-month-old unsolved after 14 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are offering a cash reward for information in the death of a three-month-old who died by blunt-force trauma 14 years ago. Officers were sent to a home on Delray Road at 7:16 a.m. on Feb. 1 after a report that a baby was not breathing, according to the Columbus Division […]
Columbus school bus driver attacked while dropping kids off at bus stop
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are seeking to identify a man who entered a Columbus City public school bus on January 31 and assaulted the bus driver. The bus driver had stopped the bus at a stop on Belvidere Avenue. As the students were exiting the bus, the driver was confronted by a parent on the bus. Afterward, a second suspect entered the bus and began punching the driver in front of the students on the bus. Now, police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the attacker. Can you help I.D. this suspect? Felony Assault Unit detectives The post Columbus school bus driver attacked while dropping kids off at bus stop appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Wearing Underwear as a Mask During Robbery Arrested in Ohio
A Kentucky man is facing prison time after allegedly committing multiple serious crimes in Ohio while wearing underwear on his head. Stout, Ohio is a tiny town across the Ohio River from Kentucky. When I say tiny town, I'm talking about a community of fewer than 100 people. To say they're not accustomed to major crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping would be an understatement. So, when a 30-year-old man from Paducah, Kentucky allegedly robbed a grocery store at gunpoint with underwear on his head, the good people of Stout were in shock. However, it was more than armed robbery according to NBC4i.com,
myfox28columbus.com
Woman hospitalized after overnight shooting in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A home near Glenbrook was hit by gunfire early Saturday morning. Police were called to that home on Ravenswood Court around 1:30 a.m. on report of a shooting. Two people were found by police in a bedroom of that home. One woman inside was taken...
US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion
UPDATE: The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that at approximately 10:10 p.m., U.S. 23 reopened following Monday’s fire. LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing […]
Construction worker rescued from collapsed trench in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was pulled from a ditch after a trench collapsed at a construction site Monday afternoon on the city’s West Side. A large team of rescue workers was called to a construction site on the 800 block of West State Street in Franklinton, where a construction worker was buried and […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fatal crash closes busy Ross Co. roadway
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — According to Ross County Sheriff George Lavender, Veterans Parkway in Union Township has been closed this morning since around 7:30 a.m. due to a serious crash. Initial reports say that a dump truck was involved in a rollover accident. One person, sources said, did succumb...
myfox28columbus.com
Chief: Parent suicide in Pickerington school "Very hard to prevent"
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington Police Chief Tod Cheney, whose detective witnessed a parent die by suicide in a school office last week, said the death would have been very hard to prevent if not impossible. The chief answered questions about what’s next in the school district, school safety,...
