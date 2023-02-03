ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

floridapolitics.com

Industry group seeks more time on Surfside-inspired condo inspection law

The group says condo management companies are facing 'a perfect storm' of new and rising costs. A Surfside-inspired law imposing stricter inspection and funding guidelines for condominiums won’t go into effect for almost another two years, but that’s not long enough for many associations to comply, according to an industry group seeking more time.
SURFSIDE, FL
floridapolitics.com

New effort providing four-legged support launched in honor of MSD victim

The five-year anniversary of Florida's worst school shooting arrives after a momentous year and imminent change. At the approach of the five-year anniversary when Jaime Guttenberg left for school and didn’t come back, her family is confronting the rest of those anniversaries with new resolve — and a new mission.
BOCA RATON, FL

