PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church Michael Curry paid a special visit to Philadelphia. He's the first Black person to serve in that role.It was a historic visit as the Most Reverend Michael Curry spoke during Sunday service at the African Episcopal Church of Saint Thomas in Overbrook."This really is the mother church of African Americans and Blacks in the Episcopal church," Curry said. "So it's like coming home to mama."CBS Philadelphia went behind the scenes with Bishop Curry as he prepared to preach during the celebration of the church's founding father Reverend Absalom Jones. Jones was the first...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO