Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl Media Day: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts details how his grandmother helped fuel his ascension to the NFLJalyn Smoot
Our 10 Favorite Dive Bars in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerPennsylvania State
Shop Owner Fights Back – Slaps Hunter Biden with $1.5 Million Defamation & Intimidation LawsuitWild Orchid MediaWilmington, DE
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
phl17.com
Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’
From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
South Philly casino gives $750K to help finish city rehab of recreation center
Live! Casino in South Philadelphia will donate $750,000 to help complete the rebuild of a neighborhood park. The casino and city officials pulled out all the stops Tuesday to celebrate the donation.
billypenn.com
Race to be Philly’s fiscal watchdog; House of Umoja doc inspires; Kensington Food Co-op reopens | Morning roundup
Race for city controller: Rhynhart’s deputy faces a crowd. City controller wasn’t originally supposed to be up for grabs this year. The city’s fiscal watchdog is usually voted into office two years after the mayor. Rhynhart’s resignation to run a mayoral campaign, however, triggered a special election....
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo. What’s surprising about the list is there is one — and...
Tasting Table
The 3 Types Of Cheese You'll Find On A Philly Cheesesteak
When the word "cheesesteak" pops up on a menu anywhere outside of Eastern Pennsylvania or South Jersey, native Philadelphians are likely to find themselves screaming, like Vito Corleone in The Godfather, "Look how they massacred my boy!" People have done unspeakable things to the Philly cheesesteak, turning it into empanadas, spring rolls, or even soup.
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
phillygrub.blog
Where to Eat in Northeast Philly for Valentine’s Day
This guest article was submitted by William, Shawn, and Mandy at TheNortheastLife. With Valentine’s Day a little more than a week away, you may find yourself searching for the perfect date night location. Although both Center City and Fishtown may seem like obvious places to look, don’t forget about the Northeast as it too has many great options. Below are three restaurants, one chosen by each contributor to TheNortheastLife.
pabucketlist.com
Exploring Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia
If you’ve ever wondered what a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia looked like during the time of George Washington, Ben Franklin, and Betsy Ross, then you’ve got to check out Elfreth’s Alley. Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is the oldest continually-inhabited residential street in the United States!. The...
philadelphiaweekly.com
15 Best Luxury Hotels in Philadelphia: Fancy Boutiques to Historic Stays in Philly!
Between spacious suites housed in historic buildings, posh digs attached to top-rated Italian restaurants, and even environmentally-conscious boutiques, the City of Brother Love has some of the best luxury stay options in the country. Keep on reading for our list of must-stay luxury hotels in Philadelphia!. 1. Four Seasons: Best...
How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots
'We have such a rich history in this neighborhood ... Black History Month is the perfect time to bring some of it back to life,' an official said. The post How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world. He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection. Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
Bishop Michael Curry visits Philly to celebrate first Black Episcopal priest in U.S.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church Michael Curry paid a special visit to Philadelphia. He's the first Black person to serve in that role.It was a historic visit as the Most Reverend Michael Curry spoke during Sunday service at the African Episcopal Church of Saint Thomas in Overbrook."This really is the mother church of African Americans and Blacks in the Episcopal church," Curry said. "So it's like coming home to mama."CBS Philadelphia went behind the scenes with Bishop Curry as he prepared to preach during the celebration of the church's founding father Reverend Absalom Jones. Jones was the first...
Missing Florida Lyft Driver With Philly Ties Has Died, Daughter Confirms
Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Philadelphia native and Lyft driver who went missing in Florida a week ago, has died, his daughter Linsday DiBetta has announced. Levin was last heard from on Monday, Jan. 30 while driving fares around the Palm Beach Gardens area, his daughter had previously said. Days later, police found the senior's car stolen in North Carolina, and then discovered human remains near his last known location in Florida, as Daily Voice reported.
Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City.
Cooper Hospital Reportedly Uninvited Black Woman to Black History Month Expo Claiming Her Tea Did Not Fit the Cultural Theme
Here’s the “tea” on this invitation take-back. Philadelphia entrepreneur Felicia Harris-Williams, owner of Gynger Tea, said Cooper University Health Care uninvited her to be a vendor at a Black History Month expo, claiming her specialty teas were not a fit for their cultural theme. According to The...
Founding Fathers Bensalem celebrates grand opening
A Philadelphia favorite has officially opened its doors in Bucks County, just in time for the Super Bowl. Last week, community members and elected officials gathered at 2900 Street Road for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Founding Fathers Bensalem to town. With Founding Fathers Sports Bar and Grill flourishing at 1612 South St. in the city for the past several years, it made perfect sense to expand operations.
Missing Florida Lyft driver who had ties to Philadelphia has died, daughter says
Police in Florida and North Carolina had been searching for Gary Levin for more than a week
Phillymag.com
Where to Have a Blowout Birthday Dinner in Philly
Philadelphia restaurants where you can splurge on a special meal or celebrate with a big group. Diners in Philly can be divided into two categories: those who celebrate their birthdays by pretending it doesn’t exist and those who prefer to honor the day with the fervor of Mariah Carey at a Mariah Carey show.
Gunfire shakes area near Broad Street as students depart school
Philadelphia Police say that people inside two cars fired shots at each other Tuesday afternoon in an area near two schools and a youth choir practice facility, just as students were finishing their day.
