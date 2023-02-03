ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phl17.com

Philly Pizzeria on list of ‘best pizza joints in the U.S’

From New York style, to Deep dish, to Sicilian, thin-crust, and more, the Pizza possibilities are endless. A travel website called ‘Trips to Discover’ just narrowed down the 20 Best Pizza Joints in the United States, and one Philly Pizzeria made the list. Pizzeria Beddia, located on N...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tasting Table

The 3 Types Of Cheese You'll Find On A Philly Cheesesteak

When the word "cheesesteak" pops up on a menu anywhere outside of Eastern Pennsylvania or South Jersey, native Philadelphians are likely to find themselves screaming, like Vito Corleone in The Godfather, "Look how they massacred my boy!" People have done unspeakable things to the Philly cheesesteak, turning it into empanadas, spring rolls, or even soup.
Phillymag.com

Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll

Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Where to Eat in Northeast Philly for Valentine’s Day

This guest article was submitted by William, Shawn, and Mandy at TheNortheastLife. With Valentine’s Day a little more than a week away, you may find yourself searching for the perfect date night location. Although both Center City and Fishtown may seem like obvious places to look, don’t forget about the Northeast as it too has many great options. Below are three restaurants, one chosen by each contributor to TheNortheastLife.
HOME, PA
pabucketlist.com

Exploring Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia

If you’ve ever wondered what a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia looked like during the time of George Washington, Ben Franklin, and Betsy Ross, then you’ve got to check out Elfreth’s Alley. Elfreth’s Alley in Philadelphia is the oldest continually-inhabited residential street in the United States!. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world.  He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection.  Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Bishop Michael Curry visits Philly to celebrate first Black Episcopal priest in U.S.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church Michael Curry paid a special visit to Philadelphia. He's the first Black person to serve in that role.It was a historic visit as the Most Reverend Michael Curry spoke during Sunday service at the African Episcopal Church of Saint Thomas in Overbrook."This really is the mother church of African Americans and Blacks in the Episcopal church," Curry said. "So it's like coming home to mama."CBS Philadelphia went behind the scenes with Bishop Curry as he prepared to preach during the celebration of the church's founding father Reverend Absalom Jones. Jones was the first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Missing Florida Lyft Driver With Philly Ties Has Died, Daughter Confirms

Gary Levin, the 74-year-old Philadelphia native and Lyft driver who went missing in Florida a week ago, has died, his daughter Linsday DiBetta has announced. Levin was last heard from on Monday, Jan. 30 while driving fares around the Palm Beach Gardens area, his daughter had previously said. Days later, police found the senior's car stolen in North Carolina, and then discovered human remains near his last known location in Florida, as Daily Voice reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man stabbed at North Philadelphia SEPTA station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was stabbed at a SEPTA station in North Philadelphia during a fight Tuesday, the transportation company said. The incident happened at Girard Station on SEPTA's Broad Street Line. Two men were engaged in a fight and one of them was stabbed by the other in the neck. The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. SEPTA said the suspect exited the subway at Cecil B. Moore Station, one stop north of Girard. SEPTA urges anyone with information to contact police. The stabbing happened one week after a man was stabbed to death at 8th Street Station in Center City. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bensalem Times

Founding Fathers Bensalem celebrates grand opening

A Philadelphia favorite has officially opened its doors in Bucks County, just in time for the Super Bowl. Last week, community members and elected officials gathered at 2900 Street Road for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome Founding Fathers Bensalem to town. With Founding Fathers Sports Bar and Grill flourishing at 1612 South St. in the city for the past several years, it made perfect sense to expand operations.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Phillymag.com

Where to Have a Blowout Birthday Dinner in Philly

Philadelphia restaurants where you can splurge on a special meal or celebrate with a big group. Diners in Philly can be divided into two categories: those who celebrate their birthdays by pretending it doesn’t exist and those who prefer to honor the day with the fervor of Mariah Carey at a Mariah Carey show.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

