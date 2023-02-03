Read full article on original website
echo-pilot.com
Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County
A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning. Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report. An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no...
WGAL
Two people killed in crash on Route 30 in Franklin County
ST. THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It occurred around 2 p.m. on Route 30 in Saint Thomas Township. State police said a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Richard Cowan, of Chambersburg, crossed the center...
abc27.com
2 dead after fatal crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash in Franklin County resulted in the death of two drivers on Monday, Feb. 6. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday Feb. 6 at 2:01 p.m., the driver of a Ford Transit, who was identified as 69-year-old Richard Cowan of Chambersburg, was traveling eastbound on SR-30. Cowan was traveling with a passenger in his vehicle.
WGAL
One person injured in shooting in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was wounded in a shooting Monday night in Lancaster County. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Police are investigating the shooting. The condition of the person who was shot has not been released.
WGAL
Dog fatally shot in Lancaster County; another dog wounded
HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Someone shot two family pets in a backyard in Lancaster County, killing one of them. Jennifer Porterfield said her family and a friend were eating dinner at her home in Holtwood Wednesday night while her German shepherd and the friend's German Shepherd were playing outside. Several...
WGAL
Lancaster city police release warning of potential scam
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster city police have received multiple reports of residents receiving scam phone calls. According to officials, residents have reported receiving calls from the main department phone number and someone is impersonating an officer on the other end of the line. Lancaster police are currently investigating the...
abc27.com
Police investigating indecent exposure at Lancaster County gas station
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating an indecent exposure incident at a gas station. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say on Feb. 6 around 4 a.m. a man walked into the Turkey Hill store on the 1000 block of Sharp Ave. The man, described...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating tanker truck crash in York County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a tanker truck crash that happened early Sunday morning in York County. The truck rolled over around 4 a.m. along southbound I-83 between the North George Street and Emigsville exits. The Dover Township Fire Department responded to the scene and shared photos of the crash...
local21news.com
Woman steals from Weis multiple times over two month period in York Co., police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are trying to end one woman's illegal shopping spree after they say she stole from the store multiple times over the course of two months. Officials in West Manchester Township Police Department say the thefts happened on 2160 White Street between Nov. 9 and Jan. 24.
Police: York County man beat a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of beating a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year, according to Newberry Township Police. Stephon Colon III, 25, of Fairview Township, has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators last month.
abc27.com
Carlisle contractor sentenced for home improvement fraud
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Carlisle contractor was sentenced to seven years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of Home Improvement Fraud, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office. Judge Jessica Brewbaker sentenced Mike Kalinich and ordered he pays more than $75,000 in restitution to...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating bomb threat at Selinsgrove Walmart
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — A bomb threat was called in Sunday afternoon to a Walmart in Selinsgrove, Snyder County. The threat was made around 3 p.m. Employees evacuated the building and authorities searched the store. No explosive devices were found. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the threat.
WGAL
One person injured in a nighttime shooting
Police are on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Dispatch says at least one person was injured in this shooting. Stay tuned to keep updated.
WGAL
Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
Man accidentally shoots stepdaughter in Harrisburg: police
A man accidentally shot his 17-year-old stepdaughter overnight Saturday while he was taking his gun out of its holster, Harrisburg police said. No charges have been filed in the shooting, which police said happened around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of Hummel Street. Police said the man legally owned the gun.
‘She stabbed me:’ Man collapses after knife is plunged into his back: Harrisburg police
A Harrisburg woman stabbed the father of her children with a kitchen knife Saturday morning during an argument over the couple’s relationship, according to court documents released Monday. Daneiska Cruz-Ravelo, 23, stabbed the 34-year-old man around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in her apartment on the 1200 block of Community Drive,...
WGAL
Couple escapes burning home in Strasburg, Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — A couple safely escaped their burning home Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. A neighbor spotted the fire on the back porch of the home in the 1400 block of Village Road in Strasburg, called 911 and got the residents out. There is no word on what...
abc27.com
Boy found with stolen handgun in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say a boy was found with a stolen handgun after a chase on Friday night. Around 8:16 p.m. on Friday, Lancaster Police say officers observed a boy walking on the 100 block of Conestoga Street “exhibiting characteristics of an armed subject.”. Police...
Route 405 Closed in Watsontown Borough and Turbot Township, Northumberland County
Both lanes of Route 405 (Dickson Avenue) are closed between Route 44 (Main Street) in Watsontown Borough and Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash. According to PennDOT, a detour using Route 44 and Susquehanna Trail is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. You can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
abc27.com
3 vehicles involved in crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a crash that happened on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon. According to Lieutenant Bill Hickey with the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the call of the crash came in at 12:52 p.m. The crash affected the westbound lanes of the highway, and three vehicles were involved.
