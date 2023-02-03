ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

Randall Eckenrode
4d ago

😱😱😱… are you kidding me, January 20 at 4pm police were called and last seen at High School January 16 .. anyone else think that there something wrong here 🤔🤔

echo-pilot.com

Vehicle crashes into The Butcher Shoppe in Franklin County

A vehicle crashed into The Butcher Shoppe in Chambersburg on Monday morning. Chambersburg Police Department responded to the scene, 410 Stouffer Ave., at 9:18 a.m., according to a police report. An elderly woman was behind the wheel of the vehicle, Lt. Jon Greenawalt wrote in an email. There were no...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in crash on Route 30 in Franklin County

ST. THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It occurred around 2 p.m. on Route 30 in Saint Thomas Township. State police said a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Richard Cowan, of Chambersburg, crossed the center...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 dead after fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash in Franklin County resulted in the death of two drivers on Monday, Feb. 6. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday Feb. 6 at 2:01 p.m., the driver of a Ford Transit, who was identified as 69-year-old Richard Cowan of Chambersburg, was traveling eastbound on SR-30. Cowan was traveling with a passenger in his vehicle.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

One person injured in shooting in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was wounded in a shooting Monday night in Lancaster County. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Police are investigating the shooting. The condition of the person who was shot has not been released.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Dog fatally shot in Lancaster County; another dog wounded

HOLTWOOD, Pa. — Someone shot two family pets in a backyard in Lancaster County, killing one of them. Jennifer Porterfield said her family and a friend were eating dinner at her home in Holtwood Wednesday night while her German shepherd and the friend's German Shepherd were playing outside. Several...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster city police release warning of potential scam

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster city police have received multiple reports of residents receiving scam phone calls. According to officials, residents have reported receiving calls from the main department phone number and someone is impersonating an officer on the other end of the line. Lancaster police are currently investigating the...
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Police: York County man beat a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man has been accused of beating a 3-month-old baby nearly to death late last year, according to Newberry Township Police. Stephon Colon III, 25, of Fairview Township, has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators last month.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle contractor sentenced for home improvement fraud

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Carlisle contractor was sentenced to seven years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of Home Improvement Fraud, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s office. Judge Jessica Brewbaker sentenced Mike Kalinich and ordered he pays more than $75,000 in restitution to...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

One person injured in a nighttime shooting

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening on Garfield Road in Rapho Township. Dispatch says at least one person was injured in this shooting. Stay tuned to keep updated.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Boy found with stolen handgun in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster Police say a boy was found with a stolen handgun after a chase on Friday night. Around 8:16 p.m. on Friday, Lancaster Police say officers observed a boy walking on the 100 block of Conestoga Street “exhibiting characteristics of an armed subject.”. Police...
LANCASTER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 405 Closed in Watsontown Borough and Turbot Township, Northumberland County

Both lanes of Route 405 (Dickson Avenue) are closed between Route 44 (Main Street) in Watsontown Borough and Route 1007 (Susquehanna Trail) in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash. According to PennDOT, a detour using Route 44 and Susquehanna Trail is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution. You can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3 vehicles involved in crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were on the scene of a crash that happened on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Sunday afternoon. According to Lieutenant Bill Hickey with the Lancaster Bureau of Police, the call of the crash came in at 12:52 p.m. The crash affected the westbound lanes of the highway, and three vehicles were involved.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

