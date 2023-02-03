Read full article on original website
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
9 Sacramento Area Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
The most terrifying man to live in the 1970’s.Rooted Expeditions
Sacramento to approve $2 million to support home ownership near Aggie SquareRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Sacramento museums participating in Free Museum Weekend in March
(KTXL) — Museums in the Sacramento area will have free admission for a weekend in March. Over 20 museums in the Sacramento region will participate in Free Museum Weekend on March 4-5. According to the Sacramento Area Museums website, the 2023 free event will be the 25th consecutive year for a free museum weekend. •Video […]
Stockton nonprofit wants to help downtown businesses thrive by fixing broken windows
STOCKTON, Calif. — In their first year open, Drycleaners Co-Op owners Oliver Opus and Ruschawn Williams found themselves faced with a string of break-ins and thefts at their window-bound storefront in downtown Stockton. The business — created to give local artists, creators and sellers a space as passive retail...
thetouristchecklist.com
12 Best Restaurants in West Sacramento, CA
In search of the best restaurants in West Sacramento, CA?. West Sacramento is a fast-growing food hub in the Mid-Western United States. It is a city in Yolo County, California, the Sacramento River separates Sacramento from West Sacramento. This city is home to commercial establishments, hotels & resorts, gardens, breweries,...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA
Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
Cannabis dispensary and rehabilitation center struggling to coexist in plaza
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two businesses are at odds fighting to stay in the same commercial plaza. Diamond House Detox is a rehabilitation and substance abuse treatment center located on Bruceville and Valley High in south Sacramento. They are concerned about a new cannabis retail shop opening so close by.
roseville.ca.us
Roseville Junction entertainment destination taking shape
Plans for Roseville Junction are taking shape. The entertainment and hospitality destination is slated for 290 Conference Center Drive, adjacent to the Galleria mall and Highway 65. "Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that's attracting businesses and visitors. The addition of Roseville Junction provides even more amenities which...
Midtown park building gets a new tenant after sitting empty for decades
(KTXL) — A building in the middle of a Midtown Sacramento park that was empty for decades has a new tenant. The Latino Center of Art and Culture, a local non-profit, will take over the Albert Winn Park building at 1616 28th St. after the Sacramento City Council granted approval for the move. •Video Above: […]
Yelp: Modesto, Elk Grove, South Lake Tahoe restaurants among 'most romantic' in California
MODESTO, Calif. — If you're looking for place to set a romantic mood, Yelp says three restaurants in Northern California might be among your best bets. Yelp recently ranked the 20 most romantic places to eat in California. To narrow down the choice, Yelp ousted national chains and concentrated on review mentioned words like "romantic," "date night" and "valentine."
The oldest public art gallery in the Western United States is in Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Crocker Art Museum has been a Sacramento staple since the late 1800s, showcasing permanent and rotating collections of art. According to the National Archives, the Crocker Art Museum was donated to the city of Sacramento in 1885 and is the “oldest state or municipally owned art gallery west of the Rocky Mountains, […]
Silicon Valley
Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list
The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
These are the food banks in the Sacramento region
(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
Organizers announce dates for 2023 San Joaquin Asparagus Festival
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is slated to make a return to Stockton for its 37th year, organizers announced Thursday. The festival will run from April 14 through April 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. Deep fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, craft beer, a wine pavilion, monster truck rides, vendors and a kids zone featuring carnival rides and games are returning to the annual event.
KCRA.com
Power restored to thousands of SMUD customers
Power was restored to more than 20,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the utility’s outage map. The majority of the outages were in the Natomas and Rio Linda areas. The cause of the outage is unknown.
Vacaville theater offers arts grant, applications now open
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre is now accepting applications for its arts grant to cover rental and production costs. The funding, a total of $150,000, comes from the American Rescue Plan and is designed to "support the regrowth of the arts community in Vacaville," according to a city press release.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Citrus Heights, CA
Citrus Heights is a city in Sacramento County, California, known for its residential neighborhoods and proximity to Sacramento. Because of its location, Citrus Heights is a fantastic addition to your trip to Sacramento, as it has a lot of city parks and nature spots. Best of all, most of these...
foodgressing.com
Mochinut Sacramento: Mochi donuts, Korean hot dogs & BBT
Mochinut is a chain in the US that specializes in Mochi Donuts. Mochi donuts are a delicious hybrid between mochi and the American donut; they feature a unique texture that is soft and fluffy at first bite but then transforms into a chew similar to that of mochi. These donuts...
foodgressing.com
I Shanghai Delight Sacramento California [Review]
I Shanghai Delight is known to be one of the best spots for soup dumplings in Sacramento so we decided to give them a try. I Shanghai Delight is located in Old Sacramento across the Waterfront Wheel. The restaurant is sort of hidden because you need to take a short...
City-County homeless agreement status check | Did they meet their 60-day goals?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento County and the City of Sacramento entered into a formal agreement back in December to coordinate their efforts in solving the homeless crisis. Both local governing bodies voted to approve the agreement on Dec. 6. In addition to long-term goals, the agreement included several 60-day...
Sacramento African American Experience Project to highlight Black history
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials are reaching out to the public to tell their family history and stories for Black History Month. The “African American Experience Project” is collecting oral histories, documents and pictures to capture and share Black history in Sacramento. The project organizers are hosting an event Friday to give a chance for the public to share their experiences and stories.
