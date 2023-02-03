ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

FOX40

Sacramento museums participating in Free Museum Weekend in March

(KTXL) — Museums in the Sacramento area will have free admission for a weekend in March.  Over 20 museums in the Sacramento region will participate in Free Museum Weekend on March 4-5. According to the Sacramento Area Museums website, the 2023 free event will be the 25th consecutive year for a free museum weekend. •Video […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

12 Best Restaurants in West Sacramento, CA

In search of the best restaurants in West Sacramento, CA?. West Sacramento is a fast-growing food hub in the Mid-Western United States. It is a city in Yolo County, California, the Sacramento River separates Sacramento from West Sacramento. This city is home to commercial establishments, hotels & resorts, gardens, breweries,...
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Elk Grove, CA

Known for its outstanding wineries, vineyards, and wine cellars, the city of Elk Grove in Sacramento County, California, has booming tourism. Founded in 1850, the city was named after Elk Grove Hotel, built by James Hall as a stage station for travelers. The hotel was originally called Tavern Stand, where...
ELK GROVE, CA
roseville.ca.us

Roseville Junction entertainment destination taking shape

Plans for Roseville Junction are taking shape. The entertainment and hospitality destination is slated for 290 Conference Center Drive, adjacent to the Galleria mall and Highway 65. "Roseville continues to grow into a regional destination that's attracting businesses and visitors. The addition of Roseville Junction provides even more amenities which...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Silicon Valley

Campbell, San Francisco, Modesto restaurants make Yelp’s most romantic list

The pressure’s on. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and you need to make reservations at a romantic spot. Yelp’s curators are offering help. They’ve sifted through the thousands of restaurant reviews, identifying those with both high rankings and the highest number of diner comments like “romantic,” “date night” and “valentine.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

These are the food banks in the Sacramento region

(KTXL) — Community food banks have long been a way for those in need to get assistance with receiving enough healthy food to feed themselves and their families. •Video Above: California to send gas bill credits early Food banks receive, store, and distribute food, sometimes directly and sometimes by distributing food to local groups that […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Organizers announce dates for 2023 San Joaquin Asparagus Festival

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival is slated to make a return to Stockton for its 37th year, organizers announced Thursday. The festival will run from April 14 through April 16 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. all three days. Deep fried asparagus, asparagus ice cream, craft beer, a wine pavilion, monster truck rides, vendors and a kids zone featuring carnival rides and games are returning to the annual event.
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Power restored to thousands of SMUD customers

Power was restored to more than 20,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento on Tuesday, according to the utility’s outage map. The majority of the outages were in the Natomas and Rio Linda areas. The cause of the outage is unknown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Vacaville theater offers arts grant, applications now open

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre is now accepting applications for its arts grant to cover rental and production costs. The funding, a total of $150,000, comes from the American Rescue Plan and is designed to "support the regrowth of the arts community in Vacaville," according to a city press release.
VACAVILLE, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Citrus Heights, CA

Citrus Heights is a city in Sacramento County, California, known for its residential neighborhoods and proximity to Sacramento. Because of its location, Citrus Heights is a fantastic addition to your trip to Sacramento, as it has a lot of city parks and nature spots. Best of all, most of these...
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
foodgressing.com

Mochinut Sacramento: Mochi donuts, Korean hot dogs & BBT

Mochinut is a chain in the US that specializes in Mochi Donuts. Mochi donuts are a delicious hybrid between mochi and the American donut; they feature a unique texture that is soft and fluffy at first bite but then transforms into a chew similar to that of mochi. These donuts...
SACRAMENTO, CA
foodgressing.com

I Shanghai Delight Sacramento California [Review]

I Shanghai Delight is known to be one of the best spots for soup dumplings in Sacramento so we decided to give them a try. I Shanghai Delight is located in Old Sacramento across the Waterfront Wheel. The restaurant is sort of hidden because you need to take a short...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento African American Experience Project to highlight Black history

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento city officials are reaching out to the public to tell their family history and stories for Black History Month. The “African American Experience Project” is collecting oral histories, documents and pictures to capture and share Black history in Sacramento. The project organizers are hosting an event Friday to give a chance for the public to share their experiences and stories.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
