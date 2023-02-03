ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Third suspect in fatal Warren fire arrested

By Gerry Ricciutti, Nadine Grimley
 3 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A third suspect in the fatal Warren fire that killed a 16-year-old girl has been arrested by U.S. Marshals.

According to U.S. Marshals and the Warren Police Department, Zackary Gurd, 23, was arrested by the Regional Fugitive Task Force in connection to the fatal fire that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone .

Investigators say they got word Thursday that Gurd got off a Greyhound bus in Richmond, Virginia, and left on foot. Marshals tracked him from the bus station to the 1200 block of Bridge Road in Chester, Virginia, where he was arrested.

Monster Truck driver arrested by Human Trafficking Task Force one day before Youngstown event

Gurd’s arrest came 24 hours after he got off the bus in Richmond.

He will remain in custody in Virginia until he can be extradited to Warren.

“There was nowhere this dangerous fugitive could have gone to escape the reach of the Marshals Service. Our counterparts in Virginia vigorously canvassed the Richmond area until they were able to locate him walking on foot,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

On Thursday, it was announced that Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo were also charged . Investigators say cellphone information led them to a house on Manchester Avenue in Youngstown, where the two were arrested. Both are being held without bond.

WKBN

WKBN

