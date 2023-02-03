Read full article on original website
Oahu residents make final push to protect free public parking at Ala Wai harbor
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some Oahu residents made an urgent plea on Tuesday in their fight to save free public parking at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor. The introduction of proposed Senate bill 1034, which outlines protection of nearly 300 free parking stalls by the Hilton Hotel, has gained the support of hundreds.
Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge
A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
Sinkhole in Kakaako continues to frustrate residents and local businesses
HONOLULU(KITV4)- The intersection of Halekauwila and Cooke streets in Kakaako has been closed since October because of a massive sink hole. Local residents and business owners are pushing for the city quickly make the necessary repairs to allow for the intersection to open again.
Inspectors: Boulder that slammed into Palolo home likely came from private property
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city Department of Planning and Permitting gave an update on a boulder that smashed through a Palolo home almost two weeks ago. Inspectors believe the boulder likely came from a private property above the neighborhood and not from a home under construction right next door. However,...
State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
After rockfall, state reopens key North Shore highway but intermittent closures still needed
HNN News Brief (Feb. 6, 2023) The military will be holding a press conference after about 700 gallons of diesel fuel spilled at Haleakala. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, February 6, 2023. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as...
This homeless shelter for families has the money to reopen and the need. So why hasn’t it yet?
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One year after the lease expired at one of Oahu’s only homeless shelters for families, government agencies still haven’t found a new site to reopen ― even though officials confirm the money is there. The Family Assessment Center was one of the only programs...
State crews respond to partial collapse of highway in Hauula
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State crews are responding to a partial collapse of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula. The Kahuku-bound lane of the highway was closed near Pokiwai Place but has since reopened. The state has been grappling for years with structural issues of Kamehameha Highway along Windward Oahu and the North...
Crews dislodge huge boulders above North Shore highway as part of slope stabilization efforts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Giant boulders crashed down on Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay on Monday. But this time, it was on purpose. Three large rocks were dislodged by slope scalers who have been checking for loose materials since Sunday, when a rockfall blamed on recent heavy rains closed the road for hours.
Ewa Beach residents asked to conserve water amid repairs at wastewater station
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A water conservation remains in effect Monday for Ewa Beach residents due to ongoing repairs at a wastewater pump station. Approximately 83,000 gallons of raw wastewater spilled after a pipe broke at the Ewa Beach Wastewater Pump Station on Makule Road on Friday. Crews recovered about 54,000...
New, modernized way to pay for parking meters in Honolulu
The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services said they are making efforts to modernize payment systems for the City's transportation system.
Military scales back ‘anti-terrorism’ fence in Windward Oahu following complaints
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 8-foot high “anti-terrorism” fence in the Keolu Hills is being downsized. The Marine Corps says it has removed more than a mile of barbed wire fencing in the Keolu Hills area overlooking the Bellows training area. Officials say they also plan to relocate about...
Arsonist sentenced for blaze that destroyed more than 500 surfboards in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who set fire to the city’s surfboard racks in Waikiki was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years behind bars. Glenn Helton was also ordered to pay more than $414,000 in restitution. And once he’s out of prison, he’ll be restricted from entering the “Waikiki Safe...
HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after an SUV flipped onto its roof in Honolulu overnight. This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday on the corner of South Beretania and Pensacola street. It appears the vehicle crashed into an electric pole, hit a Biki station and landed right by...
Crews work to bring down loose material after rockfall near Waimea Bay
According to Honolulu Police, Kamehameha Highway fronting Waimea Bay Beach is closed in both directions due to falling rocks.
Got some extra space? Overcrowded Hawaii animal shelters need your help
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii animal shelters are asking for the public’s help as they grapple with overpopulation issues. On Oahu, the Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to hold off on bringing in new animals because the Moiliili shelter is over capacity. The Humane Society said right...
Hawaii’s Affordable Housing Law Sparks Battles At The Capitol
As Gov. Josh Green embarks on a stated mission to foster development of new homes for Hawaii residents, a battle is brewing at the State Capitol that could have a dramatic impact on where new housing is built across the islands. At issue is a relatively obscure law designed to...
Burglars drive off with 5 cars from Honolulu dealership ... and more than 100 keys
Hawaii couple spreads aloha to care homes through music
The Youngs have been performing together at different care homes for the past nine years, making about six visits per month. And their formula for success is really simple.
Yes, you can get cited for tailgating on Oahu
Tailgating on the island of Oahu isn't only dangerous, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) it's unlawful.
