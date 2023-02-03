ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge

A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State crews respond to partial collapse of highway in Hauula

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State crews are responding to a partial collapse of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula. The Kahuku-bound lane of the highway was closed near Pokiwai Place but has since reopened. The state has been grappling for years with structural issues of Kamehameha Highway along Windward Oahu and the North...
HAUULA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD investigating after SUV flips over onto its roof in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after an SUV flipped onto its roof in Honolulu overnight. This happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday on the corner of South Beretania and Pensacola street. It appears the vehicle crashed into an electric pole, hit a Biki station and landed right by...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Got some extra space? Overcrowded Hawaii animal shelters need your help

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii animal shelters are asking for the public’s help as they grapple with overpopulation issues. On Oahu, the Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to hold off on bringing in new animals because the Moiliili shelter is over capacity. The Humane Society said right...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy