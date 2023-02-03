NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Residents living in the small lake town of North Webster in Noble County never thought the homicide of Laurel Mitchell would be solved. She was found by fishermen in the Elkhart River the day after she disappeared Aug. 6, 1975. An autopsy showed she had drowned, but not without putting up a struggle. Her death was ruled a homicide, the homicide of a young girl described Tuesday as gentle and nice, a 17-year-old girl who worked at the concession stand at Webster Lake and left to meet some friends, never to be seen again.

NORTH WEBSTER, IN ・ 12 HOURS AGO